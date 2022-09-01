WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Potato Capers used some late-inning offense to top the Trenton Thunder, 6-5, in the series opener on Wednesday.
Williamsport celebrated the 35th anniversary of Dave Bresnahan’s hidden ball trick, in which he threw a potato during a game, creating what is known as the Great Potato Caper.
Outfielder Connor Denning recorded a pair of RBI, finishing the night 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Shortstop Travis Holt also drove in a pair of runs, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a double.
Relief pitcher Logan Bowen (1-0) earned his first win of the season, working a pair of scoreless frames of relief, allowing a hit and striking out three. Reliever Jesse Bolt recorded his team-high third save of the season, working a scoreless ninth inning.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak at home for the Cutters and gives them a 2.5 game lead over State College for second place in the MLB Draft League with four games remaining.
Williamsport continues its series with Trenton at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
