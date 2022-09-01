Connor Denning

Williamsport’s Connor Denning hits a two-run double during Wednesday’s home game against the Trenton Thunder.

 Photo courtesy of Williamsport Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Potato Capers used some late-inning offense to top the Trenton Thunder, 6-5, in the series opener on Wednesday.

Williamsport celebrated the 35th anniversary of Dave Bresnahan’s hidden ball trick, in which he threw a potato during a game, creating what is known as the Great Potato Caper.

