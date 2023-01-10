Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 29 12 .707 — Brooklyn 27 13 .675 1½ Philadelphia 24 15 .615 4 New York 22 19 .537 7 Toronto 17 23 .425 11½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 21 20 .512 — Atlanta 19 21 .475 1½ Washington 17 24 .415 4 Orlando 15 26 .366 6 Charlotte 11 30 .268 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 14 .650 — Cleveland 26 15 .634 ½ Indiana 23 18 .561 3½ Chicago 19 22 .463 7½ Detroit 11 32 .256 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 27 13 .675 — New Orleans 25 16 .610 2½ Dallas 23 18 .561 4½ San Antonio 13 28 .317 14½ Houston 10 30 .250 17
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 27 13 .675 — Minnesota 20 21 .488 7½ Portland 19 20 .487 7½ Utah 20 23 .465 8½ Oklahoma City 18 22 .450 9
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 21 18 .538 — Golden State 20 20 .500 1½ L.A. Clippers 21 21 .500 1½ Phoenix 20 21 .488 2 L.A. Lakers 19 22 .463 3 ___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111 Toronto 117, Portland 105 Indiana 116, Charlotte 111 Brooklyn 102, Miami 101 Memphis 123, Utah 118 Minnesota 104, Houston 96 Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109 Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98 Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108
Monday’s Games
New Orleans 132, Washington 112 Boston 107, Chicago 99 Milwaukee 111, New York 107 Memphis 121, San Antonio 113 Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 109 Sacramento 136, Orlando 111
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 40 32 4 4 68 156 88 Toronto 41 25 9 7 57 141 108 Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112 Buffalo 38 20 16 2 42 149 131 Florida 41 18 19 4 40 133 141 Detroit 38 16 15 7 39 114 129 Ottawa 40 18 19 3 39 120 127 Montreal 41 16 22 3 35 109 156
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108 New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106 Washington 43 23 14 6 52 140 118 N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113 Pittsburgh 39 20 13 6 46 128 117 N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114 Philadelphia 41 16 18 7 39 114 133 Columbus 39 12 25 2 26 100 152
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 41 24 11 6 54 144 110 Winnipeg 40 26 13 1 53 133 103 Minnesota 39 22 14 3 47 126 112 Nashville 39 19 14 6 44 111 115 Colorado 38 20 15 3 43 112 110 St. Louis 41 20 18 3 43 132 148 Arizona 39 13 21 5 31 108 145 Chicago 39 10 25 4 24 86 144
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120 Los Angeles 44 24 14 6 54 148 149 Seattle 39 23 12 4 50 143 122 Calgary 41 19 14 8 46 129 124 Edmonton 42 21 18 3 45 147 144 Vancouver 39 17 19 3 37 135 156 San Jose 41 12 21 8 32 126 155 Anaheim 41 12 25 4 28 96 169 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg 7, Vancouver 4 Dallas 5, Florida 1 Washington 1, Columbus 0 Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1 St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0 Toronto 6, Philadelphia 2 Chicago 4, Calgary 3, OT Boston 7, Anaheim 1
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 0 Seattle 4, Montreal 0 Nashville 3, Ottawa 0 Los Angeles 6, Edmonton 3
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m. Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m. Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Brett Phillips on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Devenski on a minor league contract. Designated RHP Austin Warren for assignment.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Wade Miley on a one-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Yunior Marte from San Francisco in exchange for LHP Erik Miller. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Jackson on a two-year contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
