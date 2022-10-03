UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 11/12 Penn State football defeated Northwestern, 17-7, in its Big Ten home-opener on a soggy day in Beaver Stadium Saturday.
The Nittany Lions' defense set the tone in the victory with five three-and-outs on Northwestern's first five possessions, a feat which has not occurred against a Big Ten opponent since 2011. The unit recovered two fumbles, grabbed an interception and forced three fourth quarter turnover-on-downs, including a fourth-and goal stand at the 1-yard line with 11:51 left in regulation. Penn State was extremely successful in stopping the run, limiting the Wildcats to 31 yards on 28 carries. Penn State held Northwestern to zero or negative yards on 14 of 28 carries.
Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has forced 11 turnovers in the last three games, the most in any three-game stretch since forcing 13 in 1996 (five vs. Northwestern, five vs. Michigan, three vs. Michigan State).
PJ Mustipher had a team-high eight tackles, with four solo, including the one on Northwestern (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) quarterback Ryan Hilinski on fourth down for the goal-line stand. Ji'Ayir Brown notched the interception and a team-high five solo tackles, including one for loss.
Nicholas Singleton rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Kaytron Allen had 86 yards on 21 attempts. Sean Clifford was 10-of-20 for 140 passing yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Parker Washington recorded team highs of four catches and 73 receiving yards. Tight end Brenton Strange had a 20-yard touchdown reception.
Hilinski went 15-of-37 for 210 passing yards and a touchdown to pace the Wildcats. Jacob Gill had a 47-yard touchdown grab.
The Nittany Lions got on the board first with a 20-yard Brenton Strange touchdown reception with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Penn State needed just four plays to cover 60 yards for the score. Keyvone Lee had two carries for 15 yards, and Washington notched a 13-yard reception. The drive began at the Penn State 40-yard line after Brown's interception.
Penn State doubled its lead on a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Singleton with 5:02 remaining in the first half. Singleton led a grinding seven-play, 45-yard drive in 3:47. He had five carries for 22 yards and an 11-yard reception. Lee converted a fourth-and-one with a 7-yard carry.
Northwestern got on the board with 2:10 left in the third quarter, as Gill caught a 47-yard touchdown reception. Starting from its own 18-yard line, the Wildcats used nine plays to score in 3:13.
Penn State responded with a 38-yard field goal from Jake Pinegar 31 seconds into the fourth quarter on a seven-play, 54-yard drive in 2:41. Clifford hit Washington on a 43-yard pass on the second play, the longest play of the game for the Nittany Lions. Allen followed with a 13-yard rush to put the team in field goal position.
Lafayette 24, Bucknell 14
LEWISBURG – Rushawn Baker barreled two yards into the end zone to give Bucknell a 6-3 lead late in the second quarter of Saturday's Homecoming game against Lafayette, but the Leopards went on to score 21 unanswered. Coleman Bennett added another Bison touchdown and a two-point conversion late, but it wasn't enough as the Leopards held on for a 24-14 victory at a rain-soaked Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
Lafayette quarterback Rent Montie ran for touchdowns in the second and third quarters, including one of 42 yards 3:11 into the second half. Lafayette put the lead just out of reach when defensive back A.T. Ntantang returned an interception 80 yards with 8:01 to play in the game to make the score 24-6.
Bucknell quarterback Ethan Grady completed 20 of 40 attempts for 199 yards and three interceptions. Baker finished with 71 yards rushing on 15 attempts. Marques Owens hauled in three catches for 44 yards, and Josh Gary caught three for 41 yards.
Bucknell piled up 307 yards for the game compared to 257 for the Leopards.
"Statistically, we won in most of the areas with the exception of putting points on the board, some critical third downs on defense and fourth downs where we gave up first downs. Our defense continues to play well, but not well in those situations," said head coach Dave Cecchini. "Our offense got into the red zone five times but only managed to score 14 points."
Ben Allen led Bucknell in tackles with 10, including one for a loss. Tyler Alston, who finished with nine tackles, posted 1.5 sacks. Patrick Quinlivan had a sack for 12 yards as well.
King's 28, Lycoming 23
WILLIAMSPORT – Sophomore Heath Jones and senior Elijah Shemory each scored second-half touchdowns to lead Lycoming storming back into the game after facing an 18-point deficit, but two fourth-quarter drives stalled helping King’s post a 28-23 win at David Person Field on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Down 28-10 late in the third quarter, the Warriors (2-2, 1-1 MAC) rallied with scores on two consecutive drives. After a 12-play drive fizzled out with an interception, sophomore Jake Welch forced a fumble and picked it up at the King’s 15-yard line with 1:01 left in the third quarter.
On 4-and-4, Shemory tossed a screen to Jones, who crashed in from eight yards out, finding the right pylon to make it 28-17 as the third quarter came to a close. After a three-and-out, the Warriors got the ball at the King’s 48 and embarked on a nine-play, 48-yard drive that was helped along by an 18-yard reception by freshman Brody Rhodes before Shemory crashed in from five yards out. A failed two-point conversion made it 28-23 with 9:17 left.
The Monarchs (3-1, 2-1) responded with a 15-play drive that ate 7:41, but when it appeared the Monarchs might be able to hold the ball the rest of the game or punch it in for more points, Welch forced another fumble that senior Austin Rowley fell on at the 14. The Warriors got the ball to the 25 before the drive stalled and got the ball back again with 32 seconds left, but four incomplete passes from inside their 20 ended the last Warrior threat.
Lycoming forced five turnovers in the game, with Rowley posting two interceptions and a fumble recovery to lead that effort. Junior Hunter Campbell had 13 tackles and a fumble recover and Welch finished with nine tackles, two forced fumbles and a recovery. Senior Cole Senior posted 13 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Jones rushed 11 times for 46 yards and caught his third touchdown pass of the year. Shemory finished 18-of-47 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Junior Brandon Timothy caught seven passes for 71 yards and a score to lead the receivers.
Susquehanna 17, Ursinus 12
SELINSGROVE – The Susquehanna University football squad scrapped their way to another victory through rainy conditions on Saturday afternoon, defeating Ursinus 17-12. The win moves SU to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Centennial Conference, a perfect start for the River Hawks as they now enter their bye week.
The SU defense set the tone early, getting the first of their eventual five turnovers on the first drive of the game. Ursinus would complete a pass on 2nd and 3 for a massive 44-yard gain, but defensive back Keith Green would come up with a forced fumble on Susquehanna's 25-yard line, recovered by Naphtali Stine. The ensuing drive for the offense saw them earn two first downs but stall out at their own 48 and be forced to punt.
Ursinus would take their next drive from their own 23 down into the Susquehanna red zone before stalling out and settling for a field goal attempt, which they would convert to put the opening points on the board and take the lead. It didn't take long for the River Hawks to respond, with their own drive into the opposing red zone, where they too stalled out and settled for a 28-yard field goal make from Elijah Hoffman to tie the game.
The Bears began their next drive with two rush plays to gain seven yards before dropping back to pass on third down. The second turnover of the day for Susquehanna came as Josh Parson jumped the route and intercepted the pass, racing into the end zone for a 28-yard pick six and the first touchdown of the day. Hoffman nailed the extra point to give the River Hawks a 10-3 lead.
The teams went on to trade some scoreless drives over the next few minutes before the next score came again to the benefit of Susquehanna. Michael Ruisch would drop a beautiful pass right into the waiting arms on Kyle Howes from the Ursinus 26, with Howes fighting through a defensive hold to come down with the catch and fall forward into the end zone. Hoffman again completed the drive with a made extra point, putting SU up 17-3.
Green had a career day on defense, coming up with those two interceptions and the forced fumble, along with six tackles, including one tackle for loss. Sal Gurnari led the team in tackles with seven and also added 2.5 sacks.
Bloomsburg 21, West Chester 16
BLOOMSBURG - A defensive stop and a touchdown in all three phases of the game led Bloomsburg to a 21-16 win over West Chester Saturday evening. The Huskies improved to 2-3 on the year and 1-1 in PSAC East action, while the Golden Rams dropped to 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in conference play.
With 2:27 to play in the fourth, the Golden Rams started their drive at the Bloomsburg 35-yard line thanks to a 43-yard punt return by Phil Poquie and a Bloomsburg penalty. WCU opened the drive with an incomplete to Julian Kelly. After a six-yard pick-up on the ground, the Huskies' defense stepped up, forced two more incomplete passes to take over on downs, and then ran out the clock for the 21-16 win.
Ryan D'Ambra led the Huskies defensive unit with 12 tackles and a blocked kick, while Gaskill made nine stops, forced a fumble, and broke up a pass for the Huskies. Martin finished the day with seven tackles, including 1.0 for a loss and the 88-yard fumble recovery touchdown.
Kaleb Monaco finished the day with 123 all-purpose yards behind 58 receiving, 22 rushing, and 43 on the kick return. Riley went 3-for-7 with 86 yards and rushed for 26. Davin LePoidevin was 3-for-6 with six yards passing and 13 yards rushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.