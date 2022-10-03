UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 11/12 Penn State football defeated Northwestern, 17-7, in its Big Ten home-opener on a soggy day in Beaver Stadium Saturday.

The Nittany Lions' defense set the tone in the victory with five three-and-outs on Northwestern's first five possessions, a feat which has not occurred against a Big Ten opponent since 2011. The unit recovered two fumbles, grabbed an interception and forced three fourth quarter turnover-on-downs, including a fourth-and goal stand at the 1-yard line with 11:51 left in regulation. Penn State was extremely successful in stopping the run, limiting the Wildcats to 31 yards on 28 carries. Penn State held Northwestern to zero or negative yards on 14 of 28 carries.

