High school basketball
State playoff scoresBOYSPIAA CLASS 5A StateFirst Round
Archbishop Ryan 75, West York 48 Central Mountain 51, Hampton 45 Chester 61, Exeter Township 52 East Stroudsburg South 47, North Pocono 44 Gateway 58 Dubois Area 32 Hershey 71, Shaler 45 Highlands 74, Brashear 46 Imhotep Charter 78, Chichester 51 Laurel Highlands 55, Elizabethtown Area 33 Marple Newtown 53, Pottsville Area 43 Mastery Charter North 51, Bishop Shanahan 48 New Castle 63, Northeastern 50 Penn Hills 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 39 Pittston Area 53, Lower Dauphin 51 Radnor 75, Susquehannock 56 Shippensburg Area 56, Upper Moreland 46
PIAA Class 4A State
Archbishop Carroll 68, Berks Catholic 61 Athens Area 42, Mid Valley 40 Belle Vernon Area 73, Obama Academy of International Studies 51 Bethlehem Catholic 62, South Philadelphia 48 Cardinal O’Hara 54, Wilson Area 46 Dallas 66, Shamokin 46 Fairview 61, Burrell 39 Lewisburg 56, Littlestown 54 Lincoln Park 86, Central 67 Oil City 63, Montour 42 Penn Cambria 66, Deer Lakes 63 Quaker Valley 67, Hickory 51 Scranton Prep 53, Middletown Area 50 Trinity 77, Collegium Charter 63 West Philadelphia 59, Allentown Central Catholic 58 PIAA CLASS 1A State
First Round
Bishop Canevin 73, Johnsonburg Area 40 Bishop Carrolls 57, North Clarion 19 Dubois Central Catholic 70, Conemaugh Valley 50 Elk Catholic 49, Rochester 47 Faith Christian 49, Roberto Clemente Charter 45 Farrell 67, Geibel Catholic 55 Imani Christian 79, Berlin Brothersvalley 70 Lancaster Country Day 50, Northumberland Christian 41 Linnville Hill Christian 75, Fannett-Metal 60 Mt. Calvary Christian 75, North Penn-Liberty 52 Nativity BVM 77, West Shore Christian 42 Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 75, Strawberry Mansion 58 St. John Neumann Regional 63, High Point Baptist 40 The City 55, Plumstead Christian 52 Union Area 57, Southern Fulton 25 Williamsburg 53, Otto-Eldred 44
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLPIAA CLASS 6A StateFirst Round
Abington 60, Northeast 18 Archbishop Carroll 53, Neshaminy 25 Bethel Park 62, Mifflin County 52 Cedar Cliff 36, Haverford 27 Central Dauphin 47, Upper Dublin 23 Cental York 46, Upper St. Clair 43 Cumberland Valley 63, North Allegheny 60 Easton 42, Souderton 36 Methacton, 56 Wilkes-Barre Area 44 Mt. Lebanon 50, Red Lion Area 19 Northampton Area 56, Garnet Valley 43 Parkland 40, Great Valley 32 Pennsbury 62, Dallastown Area 46 Perkiomen Valley 64, Central 24 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 63, Manheim Township 32 Spring-Ford 43, Nazareth Area 32 PIAA CLASS 3A State
First Round
Bloomsburg 47, Mast Charter 31 Chestnut Ridge 53, Waynesburg Central 29 Conwell-Egan Catholic 52, York Catholic 46 Forest Hills 72, Mercyhurst Prep 60 Freedom Area 44, Westmont Hilltop 31 Greenville 41, Keystone Oaks 37 Imhotep Charter 51, Executive Charter 45 Lakeview 34, Avonworth 27 Laurel 49, Redbank Valley 44 Neumann Goretti 72, Brandywine Heights 25 North Catholic 52, Penn Cambria 36 Palmerton Area 49, Martin Luther King 31 River Valley 58, Pequea Valley 31 Riverside 57, Towanda 29 Trinity 68, Bartram 34 Western Wayne 48, Loyalsock Township 37
PIAA CLASS 2A StateFirst Round
