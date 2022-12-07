Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 20 5 .800 —
Brooklyn 13 12 .520 7
Philadelphia 12 12 .500 7½
Toronto 12 12 .500 7½
New York 11 13 .458 8½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 11 .542 —
Washington 11 13 .458 2
Miami 11 14 .440 2½
Charlotte 7 17 .292 6
Orlando 5 20 .200 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 6 .739 —
Cleveland 16 9 .640 2
Indiana 13 11 .542 4½
Chicago 9 14 .391 8
Detroit 7 19 .269 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 15 8 .652 —
Memphis 15 9 .625 ½
Dallas 13 11 .542 2½
Houston 7 17 .292 8½
San Antonio 6 18 .250 9½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 10 .583 —
Portland 13 11 .542 1
Utah 14 12 .538 1
Minnesota 11 12 .478 2½
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 8 .667 —
Sacramento 13 9 .591 2
L.A. Clippers 14 11 .560 2½
Golden State 13 12 .520 3½
L.A. Lakers 10 13 .435 5½
___
Monday's Games
L.A. Clippers 119, Charlotte 117
Milwaukee 109, Orlando 102
Boston 116, Toronto 110
Oklahoma City 121, Atlanta 114
Memphis 101, Miami 93
Dallas 130, Phoenix 111
Houston 132, Philadelphia 123, 2OT
Indiana 112, Golden State 104
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 116, Miami 96
Cleveland 116, L.A. Lakers 102
Dallas 116, Denver 115
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 24 20 3 1 41 96 53
Toronto 27 16 5 6 38 83 66
Detroit 25 13 7 5 31 81 78
Tampa Bay 25 15 9 1 31 86 79
Florida 26 12 10 4 28 90 88
Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92
Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92
Ottawa 25 10 14 1 21 77 83
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 26 21 4 1 43 96 57
Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73
Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 93 79
N.Y. Islanders 27 16 11 0 32 86 73
N.Y. Rangers 27 12 10 5 29 82 80
Washington 27 11 12 4 26 74 85
Philadelphia 26 9 12 5 23 64 85
Columbus 24 8 14 2 18 67 96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 24 16 7 1 33 79 61
Dallas 26 14 7 5 33 98 76
Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74
Colorado 23 13 9 1 27 78 66
Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70
St. Louis 26 12 14 0 24 80 100
Arizona 23 7 12 4 18 61 81
Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 27 19 7 1 39 94 71
Seattle 25 15 7 3 33 90 79
Los Angeles 28 14 10 4 32 97 99
Edmonton 26 14 12 0 28 89 93
Calgary 25 12 10 3 27 76 76
Vancouver 26 11 12 3 25 91 101
San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103
Anaheim 27 7 17 3 17 69 114
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4
Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO
Washington 3, Edmonton 2
Calgary 3, Arizona 2
Vancouver 7, Montreal 6, OT
Tuesday's Games
New Jersey 3, Chicago 0
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Islanders 4
Winnipeg 5, Florida 2
Toronto 4, Dallas 0
Montreal 4, Seattle 2
Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, OT
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
