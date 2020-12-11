One day before the 2020-21 scholastic winter sports season was scheduled to begin, it has been abruptly suspended.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday afternoon implemented a state-wide shutdown on all school sports and extracurricular activities. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, and it will continue until 8 a.m. Jan. 4.
As the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley and the state continue to rise, the decision by Gov. Wolf shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone.
Regardless, the mandate to shut down is still a bitter pill to swallow for area coaches, especially after all the effort their players have put in and all the precautions they’ve taken to get ready for the season.
“It is definitely disappointing with all of the hard work that the girls have put in so far this season,” said Lewisburg girls basketball coach Brent Sample. “However, these are unprecedented times and I hope that the girls will have an opportunity to play this year.”
Said Mifflinburg boys coach Andre Roupp, “Well, as far as our team goes, we’ve been preparing since the first practice like we will be participating and playing the next day, all while knowing the worse could happen. We were hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. My kids have been so dedicated with wearing masks, staying at home, staying healthy, and we all knew that at any time we might be down 4-5 players because of quarantines.
“So far, this season has been very uncertain — there has not been a lot of clarity and we’ve been living day by day. Our kids are disappointed. They’ve been doing all they can to play for the next day, and it’s tough to handle when it’s taken away from you,” Roupp added.
Even before Wolf’s mandate, the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference schedule was already in disarray. Numerous events, whether they are basketball, wrestling, swimming or bowling, have either been postponed or canceled outright during the past two weeks due to the pandemic.
Milton boys basketball coach Ryan Brandt and his players have experienced firsthand the worst the pandemic has to offer unfortunately. Prior to Wolf’s announcement, Brandt saw his team’s first five games get postponed due to a pair of positive virus cases on the Black Panthers’ team.
“Obviously, we are anxious about getting the season started and with that comes some disappointment. Ultimately, we need to make sure that our Milton athletes are healthy first before we begin playing,” said Brandt. “We have completed two focused weeks of practice so far and that is more than some other schools, so we are pretty thankful for that. I do not look at this as a setback. We are planning to hold online meetings with the team and continue to build on our offense and defense through film and discussion.”
After the pandemic halted the completion of the 2019-20 winter sports championships, stopped the competition of spring sports season, and then delayed the start of both the fall and winter seasons, Sample, for one, was not too surprised this day has come once again.
“I think entering the season, we had an idea that if the virus continued to run rampant that a delay to the season was a real possibility,” said Sample. “We tell the girls to take the season one day at a time, and I believe this is just an example of that.”
Roupp was also not overly shocked when he found out the news.
“No, I think that as much as we all were preparing to have a full season, I think we all had an idea that this could happen. As much as you try to prepare for this, it is not easy,” said Roupp. “For a team to know they will be away from each other and have no practices and no interactions with each other for three weeks, that’s a long time.
“It just stinks for everybody, my team, my coaching staff and the whole league,” Roupp added.
But what can we expect when practices and games resume following the Jan. 4 start date?
Nobody knows for sure.
“There’s a lot of unknowns when we jump back into it in January. We do not know if we are playing three games or four games a week, or if we are playing just league games,” said Roupp. “I feel bad for the kids – there’s a lot of unknowns and not a lot of stability for them, but we feel very fortunate to have had good health throughout our team. Everybody has been healthy throughout this time.”
However, it is a given that this time away from the court will not be easy for all the teams involved.
“Obviously, missing weeks of practice isn’t ideal, especially after we already encountered a delayed start to the season,” said Sample. “This season more than ever teams are going to have to be mentally strong in order to be successful. It is important to note that every team in the state is in the exact same situation.
“We have not had a scrimmage and we didn’t play any games over the summer, so our girls haven’t played a competitive opponent since our season ended with Milton last February,” Sample added. “My hope is that my four seniors that have been extremely dedicated during their high school careers will have an opportunity to finish their careers on the court.”
Coach Brandt and Roupp echo those sentiments.
“With all the unknowns this year, I would imagine this team will play with an appreciation that results in great energy and effort. I’m very proud of this team,” said Milton’s coach. “There has been no complaining, just hard work and understanding. For such a young team, the guys are showing extraordinary mental toughness through all of this and I think that is a good sign for things to come once they get back on the court.”
Said Mifflinburg’s coach, “I think we really have had a great start to the season to this point. I think our kids are focused and enthusiastic and they have really bought in knowing that we have kind of a plug-in system in place where if a player or two gets hurt or infected, we have kids who can take their place. When we get the go ahead (to start) we are going to plug in and go forward. I think once we do come back, we have a good, solid foundation in place and our kids are going to be ready to go. I think in this time they have off, in addition to having schoolwork, they are going to study basketball and get ready to physically get back out on the court again.”
