LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons stayed hot after they led from start to finish to take a Heartland-I victory over Jersey Shore Monday at the Pawling Complex.
With Kimmy Shannon on the mound, Lewisburg (5-2, 4-2 HAC-I) picked up its fourth straight victory.
In addition to her arm, Shannon also hit a two-run home run in the fifth to key the Green Dragons’ win. Erin Field added a double and a run scored for the winners against Jersey Shore (6-3 overall).
Lewisburg next plays at Hughesville at 4:30 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 6, Jersey Shore 1
at Lewisburg
Jersey Shore 001 000 0 — 1-5-2
Lewisburg 300 120 x — 6-5-0
Katelyn Stover and Kaitlyn Herman. Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Shannon. LP: Stover.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Katelyn Herman, 2-for-3; Grace Russell 1-for-3, RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Kimmy Shannon, 1-for-3, HR (5th, 1 on), 2 RBI; Erin Field, 1-for-4, double, run scored; Carley Wagner, 2 runs; Rylee Dyroff, 1-for-3, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
Loyalsock 6,
Warrior Run 5
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – The Defenders made a late rally against the Lancers, but Loyalsock held on for the Heartland-II victory.
Warrior Run (1-5, 1-4 HAC-II) scored all five of its runs in the fifth, with help from a grand slam home run by Abby Evans.
However, a three-run sixth from Loyalsock (6-2, 4-1) tied the game before the Lancers pushed another run across in the seventh to win.
Warrior Run next plays at Bloomsburg today at 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock 6, Warrior Run 5
At Loyalsock
Warrior Run 000 050 0 – 5-5-4
Loyalsock 020 003 1 – 6-8-0
Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnett. B. Helmrich, H. Winter (5) and G. Shaible.
WP: Winter. LP: Watson.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Watson, 2-for-4, RBI; Abby Evans, 1-for-3, HR (5th, bases loaded), 4 RBI.
Top Loyalsock hitters: A. Kennedy, 2-for-4, double; A. Luxemburg, 1-for-2, triple, 2 RBI; K. Schlichter, 2-for-3, double, RBI.
Baseball
Montoursville 4,
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG – The Warriors pushed a run across in the third, and another in the top of the seventh, to pull out the win over Lewisburg in Heartland-I action.
Both teams opened with a pair of runs in the first inning.
After Montoursville (5-3-1, 4-3-1 HAC-I) got its two runs, Lewisburg (5-3, 3-3) answered in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Max Mithell and an RBI off a fielder’s choice by Forrest Zelechoski.
Lewisburg next plays at Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 2
At Lewisburg
Montoursville 201 000 1 – 4-7-1
Lewisburg 200 000 0 – 2-6-3
A. Llorente, N. Reeder and C. Weihermuller. Max Mitchell, Kaiden Wagner (6) and Shea Girton.
WP: Llorente. LP: Mitchell.
Top Montoursville hitters: Reeder, run scored; M. Dalena, 2-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Llorente, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Q. Ranck, run; C. Remsnyder, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI; A. Evans, 1-for-4, RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Wagner, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Jack Blough, walk; Mitchell, 1-for-3, RBI; Girton, 1-for-3; Michael Casale, 1-for-2; Forrest Zelechoski, RBI; Tony Burns, 2-for-2, walk; A. Howerter, run.
Hughesville 14,
Milton 8
MILTON – The Spartans jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back as they took the Heartland-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Dominic Lytle and Austin Gainer both batted 2-for-3, with Gainer also adding a double with two runs scored and an RBI for Milton (1-8 overall and HAC-II) against Hughesville (9-1, 6-1).
The Black Panthers next play today at Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville 14, Milton 8
At Milton
Hughesville 350 221 1 – 14-12-0
Milton 020 132 0 – 8-8-0
Trent Knarr, Eli Olshefskie (3), Justin Fowler (4), Carter Cowburn (6) and Tyler Wetzel. Dylan Reiff, Logan Shrawder (3), Chase Knarr (5) and Aiden Keiser.
Top Hughesville hitters: Trent Knarr, run scored; Coen Riegner, 2 runs; Logan Kiess, 4-for-5, 3 runs, RBI; Tyler Wetzel, 1-for-2, RBI; Brenden Knight, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Jackson Bower, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Eli Olshefskie, 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI; Dylan Farnsworth, RBI; Mason Hoppes, 1-for-1, RBI; Carter Cowburn, 2-for-3, double, 4 RBI, 3 runs.
Top Milton hitters: Dylan Reiff, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Gehrig Baker, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Quinn Keister, 1-fror-4, RBI; Aiden Keiser, Logan Shrawder, RBI; Blaik Hadcock, 2 stolen bases, RBI, run; Luke Goodwin, run; Dominic Lytle, 2-for-3; Austin Gainer, 2-for-3, double, RBI, 2 runs; Chase Knarr, 1-for-2, double, stolen base, run.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 16,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Matt Spaulding and Mason Fassero both recorded hat tricks as the Green Dragons cruised to the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win over the Wildcats.
Alex Koontz added two goals and two assists, plus Eric Gilger also had two goals for Lewisburg (9-0), which also got points in the game from Rowen Martin (1G, 1A), Collin Starr (1G), Matt Reish (1G), Quin Michaels (1G), Derek Gessner (1G), Ben Bailey (3A) and Teddy Hohmuth (1A).
The Green Dragons next play at Selinsgrove today at 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Williamsport 5,
Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT – The Wildcats put up a good fight, but the Millionaires took the Heartland-I victory.
At No. 2 singles, Ethan Dreese fell in a hard-fought first set to lose to Shreshth Singh, and at No. 2 doubles Daytona Walter and Moses Knepp fell in a tough three-setter to Ben Manetta and Jack Compton.
Mifflinburg (5-6) next plays at Jersey Shore today at 4:30 p.m.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0
At Williamsport
Singles
1. Kyle Shuler (W) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Shreshth Singh (W) def. Ethan Dreese, 7-6 (10-8), 6-2.
3. Evan Beiter (W) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Owen Kaar-Sam Radulski (W) def. Kellen Beck-Adan Snayberger, 6-3, 6-4.
2. Ben Manetta-Jack Compton (W) def. Daytona Walter-Moses Knepp, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 (super tiebreak).
Hughesville 4,
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Erich Stiner won a three-setter at No. 2 singles, but the rest of the Green Dragons suffered tough losses as the Spartans took the Heartland-II match.
Stiner beat Mason Thomas, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) to highlight the match for Lewisburg (10-5 overall), which next plays at Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hughesville 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Mikey Dylina (H) def. Matt Rawson, 6-2, 7-5.
2. Erich Stiner (L) def. Mason Thomas, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
3. Austin McKeon (H) def. Ryan Shabahang, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Trever Rothrozh-Reese Moon (H) def. Ryan Gilmore-Andrew Nicholls, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Nick Turner-Chase Michaels (H) def. Evan Hopkinson-Jevin Lavrery, 6-4, 6-3.
Montoursville 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers fell to the Warriors in the Heartland-II contest. Milton (0-11) next hosts Juniata today at 4 p.m.
Montoursville 5, Milton 0
at Milton
Singles
1. Jared Matlack (Mo) def. Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Tyler Gilbert (Mo) def. Noah Heimbach, 6-0, 6-0.
3. DJ Alexander (Mo) def. Gaven Russell, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Ian MacLaghlan-Danny McCafferty (Mo) def. Luke Embeck-Talen Hoffer, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Kaleb Watts-Domanick Young (Mo) won by default.
