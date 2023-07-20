WILLIAMSPORT – John Mikolaicyk delivered a strong start in his first home outing of the season, but suffered the loss, as the Williamsport Croscutters fell 3-1 to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Wednesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Mikolaicyk threw seven innings, the longest for any Cutters starter this season, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. The right-hander out of Hofstra struck out seven batters.
Will Fuenning extended his hit-streak to eight-straight games with a double off the wall in the ninth inning.
Freddy Rojas Jr picked up the Cutters first hit of the night, which came with two outs in the seventh inning. Rojas also picked up his first RBI of the season, coming in the ninth.
The Crosscutters (3-7) have yet to win back-to-back games in the second half of the season and are four games under .500 heading into the weekend.
Williamsport’s next home game is 6:35 Friday versus the Frederick Keys. The game is Blue & White Football Night, and it’s Potato Caper Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.