WILLIAMSPORT – John Mikolaicyk delivered a strong start in his first home outing of the season, but suffered the loss, as the Williamsport Croscutters fell 3-1 to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Wednesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Mikolaicyk threw seven innings, the longest for any Cutters starter this season, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks. The right-hander out of Hofstra struck out seven batters.

