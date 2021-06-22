TURBOTVILLE — Mifflinburg’s Major Division softball team waited a long time to play in Monday’s District 13 opener against Danville, but now the Union County All-Stars will have to wait an extra day to complete the contest.
With Mifflinburg holding a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, a severe storm rolled through the Northumberland County area to suspend action until today. The game will be resumed at 5:30 p.m.
Having his team’s first action on the field in almost two years get stopped early was not something Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart wanted to see.
“It was a little disappointing. The girls missed out on their all-star season last year, so they were waiting for this (game) for a while,” Stewart said.
Mifflinburg started well as Taylor Stewart drew a two-out walk and advanced on a single by Chloe Shoemaker against Danville starter Jillian Lowe.
Stewart later scored on a steal of home and Shoemaker followed by coming home on a passed ball.
Getting out to the 2-0 lead was pretty big according to manager Stewart.
“It was definitely good taking an early lead,” he said. “Jill is a good pitcher, so we were lucky to take advantage of some mistakes.”
Taylor Stewart is the pitcher of record for Mifflinburg. She struck out two batters in the first and got a fine defensive play to get Maclin Hickey out at second on a stolen base attempt.
And manager Stewart has no doubts that his players can pick up where they left off and get their first win of the all-star season.
“I’m not really worried about the girls losing momentum,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “They work hard all year round and I think they will be ready to go.”
