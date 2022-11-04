MILTON — It took Lewisburg about 10 minutes or so of gametime to get comfortable Thursday in the District 4 Class 2A boys soccer championship game.
“There are always nerves when it’s a district final,” Lewisburg senior Matt Reish said.
From there, the Green Dragons dominated, defeating Danville 4-1 to win their fourth straight district title. Lewisburg begins state play Tuesday.
“If I look at this group from last year to this year, a lot of these guys didn’t have any playoff experience,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “There was a lot of playoff inexperience that we had, but they just believed in each other and worked through it. ... We were a little nervous and frantic in the first 10 minutes. We needed to settle in.”
Early on, Danville had the better scoring chances and seemed to have the better of the play in a back-and-forth contest.
“We were prepared so well that once we settled in, we were able to fall back into what we’ve practiced and talked about, and were really able to play our game the way we want to play it,” Lewisburg junior Eddie Monaco said.
The Green Dragons started playing their patented possession style, and soon began to control the game.
Lewisburg’s first good scoring chance came when Noah Pawling banged a flying header just wide after a free kick by Alfred Romano.
Romano put the Green Dragons ahead to stay with just more than two minutes left in the opening half.
Darrien Svilokos made a long run and laid the ball off to Reese Dieffenderfer. Dieffenderfer then delivered a pinpoint pass to Romano, who was blanketed by a pair of defenders.
“I saw the goalie sliding in out of the corner of my eye, and I just opened up my body, and had a nice touch into the corner with my left (foot),” Romano said. “I had a guy on each side. I was able to go for a move and it worked.”
Romano and Svilokos combined to double Lewisburg’s lead 11 minutes into the second half. Romano was once again surrounded by Danville defenders, spun to get some space, and hit the ball toward the far post. Svilokos ran in and pounded the ball into the net.
“Honestly, that was probably a shot,” Romano said. “I saw two guys coming in on my back, and I turned them. I saw a small gap of space, and I shot it wide. Darrien just put it in.”
The Ironmen scored when Dameon White headed in a free kick by Renzo Yuasa midway through the half. After the game’s opening stretch, Danville only had one scoring opportunity that wasn’t off a set piece.
“Those free kicks happen, and we need to work on our set piece (defense) a little,” Reish said. “As a team, as a defense, we were able to stay connected.”
Dieffenderfer quickly restored Lewisburg’s lead to two goals. Just two minutes after White scored, Dieffenderfer cut inside a defender with the ball and curled a beautiful shot into the upper corner of the goal.
Monaco drilled a shot into the back of the net with 3:30 to play to provide the final margin.
District 4 Class 2A championship
at Milton’s Alumni Stadium
No. 1 Lewisburg 4, No. 2 Danville 1
First half
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Reese Dieffenderfer, 37:57.
Second half
Lew-Darrien Svilokos, assist Romano, 51:15.
Dan-Dameon White, assist Renzo Yuasa, 62:16.
Lew-Dieffenderfer, unassisted, 64:16.
Lew-Eddie Monaco, unassisted, 76:30.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 11-4; Corner kicks: Lewisburg 4-0. Saves: Danville 7 (Evan Haas); Lewisburg 3 (Henry Harrison).
