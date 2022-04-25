LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons are gaining steam on the season as they capped a perfect 4-0 week with an 11-5 Heartland-II victory over Warrior Run at the Pawling Complex on Saturday.
Alexis Walter batted 2-for-3, doubled and drove in three runs to key the victory for Lewisburg (4-2 overall and HAC-II), which scored five runs in the second inning to take early control. The inning was highlighted by Walter’s double, which plated three runs, and an RBI single by Carley Wagner.
In the sixth Warrior Run (2-6, 2-3) closed to 7-5, but Lewisburg responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to pull away. Kimmy Shannon hit a two-run single, plus Olivia Hockenbrock and Wagner both added RBI singles as well in the sixth.
The Green Dragons pounded out a total of 11 hits on the day, with Wagner, Walter and Shannon getting two hits apiece.
For the Defenders, Maggie Gelnet and Abby Evans led the way with two hits each.
Warrior Run next plays at 4:30 today at Loyalsock, while Lewisburg plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hughesville.
Lewisburg 11, Warrior Run 5
Saturday at Lewisburg
Warrior Run 102 101 0 — 5-6-2
Lewisburg 150 104 x — 11-11-3
Alexis Walter, Kimmy Shannon (4) and Sydney Bolinsky. Kaelyn Watson, Valandra McHenry (3) and Maggie Gelnet.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Gelnett, 2-for-4, triple, RBI, run scored; Abby Evans, 2-for-4, 2 RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run scored; Erin Field, 1-for-4, double, 2 runs; Rylee Dyroff, 2 runs, RBI; Walter, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBI; Bolinsky, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Shannon, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run.
Loyalsock 11, Mifflinburg 1 (6 inn.)
Williamsport 8, Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Wildcats were held to just six total his on the day as they fell to the Lancers and then the Millionaires on Day 2 of the Williamsport Tournament played at Elm Park.
Mifflinburg (4-7) also committed nine errors on the day to hamper the Wildcats’ efforts. However, Zoey Martin batted 2-for-3 to lead Mifflinburg against Williamsport.
The Wildcats next play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Selinsgrove.
Williamsport Tournament
Saturday at Elm Park
Loyalsock 11, Mifflinburg 1 (6 innings)
Mifflinburg 100 000 – 1-3-6
Loyalsock 302 051 – 11-13-0
WP: H. Winter. LP: Chelsea Miller.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Lexingburger, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Rodarmel, 3-for-4, double, RBI; Kennedy, 2-for-4, double; Shaible, double; Mileto, triple; Helmrich, triple; Abaul-Hakim, triple.
Williamsport 8, Mifflinburg 0
Mifflinburg 000 000 0 – 0-3-3
Williamsport 032 102 x – 8-12-1
WP: Layla Waldman. LP: Paige Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitter: Zoey Martin, 2-for-3.
Top Williamsport hitters: Abby Robertson, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Ally Chilson, 2-for-3, RBI; Waldman, 3-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run.
Friday’s game
Mifflinburg 5, Delaware Valley 1
Del. Valley 001 000 0 – 1-6-2
Mifflinburg 030 101 0 – 5-10-2
WP: Paige Stewart. LP: Celia Park.
Top Mifflinburg hitter: Chelsea Miller, 2-for-3, 3 RBI.
Top Delaware Valley hitter: Kyliega Siman, 2-for-3.
Baseball
Mifflinburg 5,
Montoursville 5 (10 inn., susp.)
MONTOURSVILLE — The Heartland-I showdown between the Wildcats and Warriors was suspended by darkness with the game tied at 5 going into the 11th inning.
Lucas Whittaker has two hits and two RBI so far for Mifflinburg (2-4 overall and HAC-I), plus Troy Dressler also has a hit and RBI.
The game will be completed on May 9 when Montoursville makes the trip down to Mifflinburg.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 15,
Lake Lehman 9
LEHMAN — The Green Dragons stayed perfect on the season with Saturday’s nonleague win over Knights thanks to a five-goal day by Evan Gilger, plus hat tricks from Rowen Martin and Alex Koontz.
Gilger also had an assist on the day as did Martin, plus Koontz added three assists and eight ground balls.
Also scoring for Lewisburg (8-0) on the day were Collin Starr (2G, 1A), Matt Spaulding (1G, 3A) and Matt Reish (1G). Spaulding added seven ground balls in the game and Quin Michaels picked up 15 ground balls and 19 faceoff wins.
Lewisburg next plays at Mifflinburg today at 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Match 1
Lewisburg 5, Milton 0
Match 2
Lewisburg 5, Milton 0
MILTON — The Green Dragons swept the Heartland-II doubleheader against the Black Panthers — with their normal lineup, and with a revised one in match two.
In the first match, Eddie Monaco, Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo rolled to straight-set wins in singles. In match two, Sarthak Viswakarma, Alexey Rosenberg and Grant Rowe rolled to single wins in singles for Lewisburg (10-4).
Lewisburg next hosts Hughesville today at 4 p.m., while Milton (0-10) plays today at Montoursville.
Match 1
Lewisburg 5, Milton 0
At Milton
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Gavin Russell, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Luke Embeck, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sarthak Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (L) won by forfeit.
2. Alexey Rosenberg-Christian Gaul (L) won by forfeit.
Match 2
Lewisburg 5, Milton 0
Singles
1. Vishwakarma (L) def. Witter, 6-4, 6-3.
2. Rosenberg (L) def. Russell, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Rowe (L) def. Embeck, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Rawson-Kieran Davis (L) won by forfeit.
2. Gaul-Jevin Lauver (L) won by forfeit.
