Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 61 38 .616 _
Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 2
Toronto 55 45 .550 6½
Boston 53 47 .530 8½
New York 53 47 .530 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 48 .525 _
Cleveland 49 50 .495 3
Detroit 45 54 .455 7
Chicago 41 60 .406 12
Kansas City 28 73 .277 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 59 41 .590 _
Houston 56 44 .560 3
Los Angeles 51 49 .510 8
Seattle 50 49 .505 8½
Oakland 28 74 .275 32
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 64 34 .653 _
Miami 54 47 .535 11½
Philadelphia 53 46 .535 11½
New York 46 53 .465 18½
Washington 41 58 .414 23½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 45 .550 _
Cincinnati 55 46 .545 ½
Chicago 48 51 .485 6½
St. Louis 44 56 .440 11
Pittsburgh 43 56 .434 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 57 41 .582 _
Arizona 54 46 .540 4
San Francisco 54 46 .540 4
San Diego 48 52 .480 10
Colorado 39 60 .394 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
Seattle 9, Toronto 8
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 5
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 4, Houston 1
Sunday's Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
Toronto 4, Seattle 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-5) at Cleveland (Allen 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 6-5) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Colorado 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3
San Diego 14, Detroit 3
Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0
Washington 10, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3
Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Sunday's Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
Washington 6, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3
Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Priester 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 16 5 .762 —
Connecticut 17 6 .739 —
Atlanta 12 10 .545 4½
Washington 12 10 .545 4½
Chicago 9 13 .409 7½
Indiana 6 16 .273 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 21 2 .913 —
Dallas 13 9 .591 7½
Minnesota 10 13 .435 11
Los Angeles 7 15 .318 13½
Phoenix 6 16 .273 14½
Seattle 4 18 .182 16½
Saturday's Games
Connecticut 86, Atlanta 78
Las Vegas 98, Minnesota 81
Dallas 98, Los Angeles 84
Chicago 90, Seattle 75
Sunday's Games
Washington 84, Phoenix 69
New York 101, Indiana 83
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
