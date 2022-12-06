MIFFLINTOWN — Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team got its second win of the young season as the Wildcats beat Juniata, 52-42, in a nonleague matchup Monday.
A game-high 32 points from Ella Shuck paced Mifflinburg (2-0), which next plays at Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 52, Juniata 42
Jayda Tilghman 1 4-6 6; Emily McCahan 2 1-2 5; Marissa Allen 2 1-2 5; Ella Shuck 11 9-11 32; Meg Shively 1 2-3 4. Totals: 17 17-24 52.
Haley Mummah 1 2-4 4; Aliza Rivera 1 0-1 2; Regan Lowrey 2 0-0 6; Cora Musser 2 0-0 4; Ava Shearer 6 6-6 18; Mariska Beward 1 2-2 4; Mylee Landis 1 0-2 2; Chloe Beckenbaugh 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 12-17 42.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
