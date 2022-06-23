WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College head cross country coach Katie Sick on Wednesday announced an incoming class of three men’s runners that are looking to make an immediate impact after the team was hit by the graduation of four of its top seven runners.
The men’s cross country team placed two runners in the top 200 at the NCAA Mideast Regionals during the 2021 season. The team opens its season on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Misericordia Invitational.
The incoming runners are Kenneth Draper from Hughesville, plus Blake Huffman (Georgetown, Del.) and Sean McKenna (Campbell, N.Y.).
Draper is a four-year letterwinner in cross country and track and field at Hughesville, and he was an integral part of Hughesville’s state championship team as a senior - placing 64th individually in 18:21.30.
Lycoming volleyball announces incoming class
WILLIAMSPORT – A pair of incoming first-year players will join the Lycoming College volleyball team for the 2022 season, as 22nd year head coach Tim McMahon announced on Wednesday. The group features a middle hitter and a libero/defensive specialist.
In 2021, the Warriors finished 9-16 and 2-6 in the MAC Freedom, as McMahon earned his 300th win on Sept. 8, in a 3-1 defeat of FDU-Florham. The 2022 Warriors open their season at home on Thursday, Sept. 1, against Penn College.
Lycoming's incoming class consists of Cameron Upcraft, 6-0, middle hitter, Spring Mills; and Kai Vista, 5-1, DS, Hightstown, N.J.
Upcraft is a four-year letter winner in both volleyball and track and field at Penns Valley. She posted 199 kills, a .329 hitting percentage, 38 solo blocks, and 12 aces as a senior, earning team’s Most Outstanding Athlete honors.
Vista played for the Princeton Volleyball Club from 2018-20 and the Monmouth County Volleyball Club in 2021-22.
Crosscutters game against Black Bears rained out
GRANVILLE, W.V. - Wednesday night’s game three of the series between the Williamsport Crosscutters and West Virginia Black Bears was canceled due to inclement weather.
The Crosscutters travel to Mahoning Valley to face the Scrappers in a three-game series beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Lee and Parshall named PSU Athletes of the Year
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Athletics announced senior wrestler Nick Lee and softball senior pitcher Bailey Parshall have been selected as the 2021-22 Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Lee and Parshall will represent Penn State on the ballot for Big Ten Male and Female Athletes of the Year with honorees from the other 13 conference institutions.
Lee joins a group of nine Nittany Lion wrestlers who have been named Penn State's Male Athlete of the Year a total of 11 times. David Taylor (2013-14) and Bo Nickal (2018-19) went on to win Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year. Parshall is the first softball student-athlete to collect Female Athlete of the Year accolades. Penn State began awarding Athlete of the Year honors in 1991-92.
Lee became Penn State's first five-time All-American in 2021-22, winning a second-straight individual championship at 141 pounds while leading the Nittany Lions to their ninth NCAA Championship in the last 11 contested years. Lee posted a perfect 22-0 record during his senior+ campaign, grabbing six majors, four technical falls and two pins along the way. He also won his first Big Ten Championship.
Lee's 2021-22 accolades are extensive: NCAA Champion (141), Big Ten Champion (141), first-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, 2022 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree, 2022 Hodge Trophy finalist, first-team Academic All-Big Ten and first-team NWCA National All-Academic team. Lee helped lead Penn State to yet another Big Ten dual meet championship and a perfect 17-0 record during the season (8-0 in B1G duals).
Parshall became the first Penn State pitcher to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since Ashley Esparza in 2005. She was dominant in the circle for the Nittany Lions this season, posting a 22-9 record with a 1.68 ERA and nine shutouts in 212.1 innings. She held opponents to a paltry .199 batting average. She ranks seventh in Division I in innings pitched and shutouts, 16th in wins and strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.59), 25th in walks per seven innings (1.05), 30th in strikeouts (211) and 34th in ERA.
Parshall's name is sprinkled throughout the Penn State record books after her tremendous season. She tied the school record for wins in a season, equaling the mark set by Kelly McCann in 2001. She also became the third player (fifth occurrence) in Penn State history to have 200 strikeouts in a season, she finished ranked tied for third with Jackie Hill's 2010 performance. Parshall's nine shutouts are tied for third in school history and her 212.1 innings pitched are fourth in season history.
