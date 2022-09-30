MIFFLINBURG – Coach Jason Dressler had a proud dad moment following Mifflinburg’s Heartland-I contest against Selinsgrove on Friday.
His son, junior quarterback Troy Dressler, became the school’s all-time passing yardage leader on the night.
More importantly, however, the junior Dressler and his Mifflinburg teammates bounced back to throttle Selinsgrove, 19-0, in the annual Gold Out Game at Wildcats Stadium.
“I’m very proud of the boys – on both sides of the ball – just keeping the goose egg up there. The defense was put in a position tonight with a short field, and they just came up big for us,” said coach Dressler, whose team bounced back admirably from last week’s 63-24 loss at Jersey Shore.
“Our offensive line (also) stepped up. And I’ll be honest, it was a rough week of practice with our offensive line, and they really showed it tonight. They stepped up as a unit, and being able to establish the run against Selinsgrove, like we did, I was very proud of them.”
But first, some history needed to be made.
Only needing 20 yards to break the school’s passing mark of 2,766 set by current Mifflinburg assistant coach Jordan Wagner, Dressler surpassed that mark with a 23-yard pass to Carter Breed midway through the first quarter.
“Speaking as (his) dad, that was awesome to see,” said coach Dressler. “It’s awesome to see him get that record. One of our assistant coaches had the record, and (Wagner) is so proud of him – he’s been working with him a lot.
“It’s just great to see (Troy) get that record with this group of guys. It’s just been fantastic,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
That big completion from Troy Dressler highlighted a 14-play, 93-yard drive that culminated with Carter Breed’s 12-yard touchdown run with 3:37 left to put Mifflinburg (5-1) on top 7-0.
Breed later recovered a fumble by Selinsgrove’s Tucker Teats early in the third quarter, and a little more than 4 minutes later Mifflinburg found the endzone again when Andrew Diehl reeled off a 49-yard touchdown run.
Diehl tried to run inside, but he reversed course and went around the right side and broke free. He out-ran a couple of Selinsgrove defenders and broke the tackle of the Seals’ Gavin Bastian at the 2 to just get in by the front-right pylon.
“Our line did amazing. I mean, they blocked their butts off,” said Diehl. “Then it was just (me) hitting the holes and running hard.”
Diehl also converted on a big fourth down early in the fourth to help Mifflinburg run out the clock against Selinsgrove (4-2), but even when the Seals got the ball back late, Breed intercepted a Mark Pastore pass on 4th-and-9 from the 16 and returned it 33 yards for the pick-six and a 19-0 lead.
The conversion pass failed.
It wasn’t the best statistical night for Troy Dressler (7-of-12 for 77 yards and 1 INT), but it didn’t matter on a night when he broke the school’s passing mark as well as help lead his team to a big win over Selinsgrove.
“It definitely feels amazing. The record is great, but I definitely have a lot to work on,” said Troy Dressler. “It wasn’t my greatest night, but the offensive line stepped up in a big way and showed what they can do, and we just ran the ball down their throats.
“That’s what we love to see,” he added.
Diehl, however, finished with 216 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to power the Wildcats on the night.
“We’re very scary right now,” said Diehl. “I mean, we had a lot of confidence going into this game, and now it’s even higher.”
Mifflinburg 19, Selinsgrove 0
At Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove (4-2);0;0;0;0 – 0
Mifflinburg (5-1);0;7;6;6 0 19
Scoring
Second Quarter
Miff-Carter Breed 12 run (Sean Grodotzke kick), 3:37.
Third Quarter
Miff-Andrew Diehl 49 run (pass failed), 3:36.
Fourth Quarter
Miff-Breed 33 INT return (pass failed).
Statistics
;SEL;MIFF
First downs;9;16
Rushes-yards;29-68;38-240
Passing-yards;78;77
Att.Comp.Int;8-14-1;7-12-1
Penalties-yards;3-26;7-65
Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats, 19-91; Jarrod Bullington, 3-1; Mark Pastore, 5-21; Garrett Paradis, 2-1. Mifflinburg: Diehl, 23-197, TD; Breed, 7-38, TD; Jon Melendez, 4-5; Troy Dressler, 4-5.
PASSING: Selinsgrove: Pastore, 8-14-1-78. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 7-12-1-77.
RECEIVING: Selinsgrove: Ethan Miller, 3-63; Nick Rice, 3-14; Gavin Bastian, 1-1. Mifflinburg: Breed, 1-23; Chad Martin, 2-20; Diehl, 2-19; Grodotzke, 1-11; Jarrett Miller, 1-4.
