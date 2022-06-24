NILES, Ohio – The Crosscutters overcame a three-run and then a two-run deficit in the ballgame to take a 9–7 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Eastwood Field.
Mahoning Valley scored three runs quickly in the bottom of the first inning. Both teams scored a run in the second to make it a 4–1 game.
The Crosscutters tied the game in the fourth with a three-run inning, but the Scrappers scored two in the bottom of the inning to regain their lead.
The Cutters (11-7) put up another three-run frame in the top of the seventh to take the lead back and added two insurance runs in the ninth to make it a 9–6 game.
Centerfielder Matthew Etzel was 4-for-5 with two RBI. Right fielder Cole Evans was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs.
Pitchers Sal Fusco, Terry Busse and Kyler Patterson each threw a scoreless inning in relief., with Busse (1-0) getting the win. Jacob Peaden earned a six-out save striking out five batters for his second save of the year.
The next game for Williamsport is tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Mahoning Valley. The Crosscutters’ next home game is Tuesday against West Virginia at 6:35 p.m.
