Sports editor’s note: This is a continuation of a Catching up with area collegians that ran last week.
MILTON — Cole Goodwin had quite a freshman season competing for Susquehanna University’s men’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
Beginning with the 2022-23 indoor season, Goodwin made an immediate impact with the River Hawks, and the Landmark Conference.
In his first collegiate meet, The College of New Jersey Indoor Open at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York, Goodwin placed 5th in the shot put with a throw of 13.78 meters, which at the time was the 30th-best throw in all of Division III.
Goodwin then posted a personal- and season-best distance in the shotput at the Nazareth Conference Challenge Cup on Jan. 28 with a top-10 throw of 14.18 meters, which was the second-best mark in the Landmark Conference at that time.
The former Black Panther followed that up with another PR in the shot put on Feb. 4 at the Ithaca Bomber Invitational with an effort of 14.32 meters, which earned him third.
A week later Goodwin popped the third-best throw in SU indoor history when he won the River Hawk Friday Night Showdown (on Feb. 10) with a heave of 14.97 meters (49 feet, 1 1/2 inches).
Goodwin wrapped up his indoor season by taking second in the shot put (13.90 meters, 45-7 1/4) at the Landmark Conference Championships on Feb. 25 to help lead the River Hawks to back-to-back titles.
Later on, Goodwin placed 10th in the shot (14.75 meters) at the AARTFC Championships at NYC’s Armory on March 3.
Goodwin, who earned second team All-Landmark Conference honors in the shot put, finished with the top shot put throw (14.97) in the conference during the indoor season, and the 8th-best weight throw (13.55).
The Milton grad continued his success in the outdoor season. In his first meet — the Jim Taylor Invite on March 24 — Goodwin placed fourth in the shot put (13.60 meters).
Goodwin then won the shot put (13.89) at the SU Easter Invite on April 8, and that effort preceded a 7th-place showing in the discus (37.54 meters) at the West Chester Bill Butler Invite on April 15, and an 11th-place finish in the shot with a PR of 13.56 meters at the Moravian Coach P Invite on April 22.
Two weeks later in the Landmark Conference Championship meet, Goodwin took third in discus with throw of 40.70 meters — made on his second attempt — and he was 4th in the shot put with a throw of 13.05 meters (42-9 3/4) as the River Hawks won their third straight title.
Goodwin ended up with the second-best throw in the shot put during the outdoor season (13.89 meters, 45-7), the third-best discus throw (42.01, 137-10), and the 12th-best hammer throw (39.23 meters).
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
