LEWISBURG — It always feels good to beat Midd-West, according to Lewisburg senior forward Alfred Romano.
But what feels even better is scoring two goals to lead your team to a big, early season victory over your main rival.
That’s exactly what Romano did in Wednesday’s nonleague clash against the Mustangs as his two goals in the first half helped lift the Green Dragons to a 3-2 victory.
“Yes, it’s always awesome (to beat Midd-West) man,” said Romano. “It’s definitely a statement win. We lost a lot of starters (from last year’s team) and we had to prove ourselves with a bunch of young guys, and, hey, we did it.”
Although it wasn’t a perfect game for Lewisburg, a win is a win, and the Green Dragons passed their first real test of the 2022 season.
“It was (a test), but the Lewisburg and Midd-West games are always battles,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “But yeah, it was a good test. I mean, I got a lot of young guys out there playing who weren’t playing on jayvees last year, so it’s always a good thing to get them experience in there so they can learn and grow.”
And in order to come out with the win, Lewisburg (2-0-1) first had to overcome an early one-goal deficit before needing to hold off a late surge by Midd-West (1-1).
The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead following a direct kick by Easton Erb 11:25 into the game.
Erb’s kick first went to Kyle Ferster, who then headed the ball over to Owen Solomon for the goal just inside the far post.
Lewisburg’s players may have hung their heads a little after that goal, but they didn’t stay that way for long.
The Green Dragons grabbed the momentum right back when Cohen Hoover was tackled in the box by the Mustangs’ Kyle Ferster with 21:23 left to set up a penalty kick.
Romano did the honors, and he rocketed a low shot into the right side of the net to tie the game at 1.
“We kind of read what Midd-West was doing in the game, because they were slightly different than what they did in years past,” said Kettlewell. “Once we did that, we put Alfred up top instead of in the midfield where we started him.
“Alfred was kind of able to open up the game, and I felt like we got the ball on (his) front foot and obviously we got a PK out of it,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “But then we kept the ball on the front foot, and that’s how we got the other couple of goals.”
Just over 5 minutes later Lewisburg made it 2-1 when Cohen Hoover scored off an assist by Darrien Svilokos.
And then before the first half was over Romano scored again to put the Green Dragons up 3-1.
Freshman Viktor Permyashkin keyed the score as he drew Midd-West keeper Cole Keister out of the goal before passing the ball to Romano for some much-needed insurance.
“I saw Viktor coming down the wing, and he popped it over (to me). Then, Keister was running in, and I just tapped it around him (for the goal),” said Romano. “Certainly, being down a goal we kind of put our heads down, but as soon as we got that second one in, we had all the momentum.
“That third goal was huge, and it really put Midd-West’s heads down,” Romano added. “In the second half we didn’t do as well as we wanted, but it worked (out).”
Midd-West managed to close its deficit to a goal with 24:44 left in the game when Erb scored off a free kick by Evan Leitzel.
Lewisburg, however, got some good looks at the goal late, and even though no goals came as a result it still kept Midd-West on its heels enough for the Green Dragons to hold on.
“(Going into halftime leading 3-1) definitely gave us that reassurance. They do say that a two-goal lead in soccer is dangerous, but it did give us the reassurance that we can keep going at them and we weren’t done; we weren’t satisfied, and we were able to keep going at them and keep getting chances,” said Kettlewell.
“I felt in the second half we left two or three goals that could’ve gone in, and I wish we would’ve put one of those in early to maybe make things easier,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Some of those chances came from young guys who just need composure and experience, but that will come with the more games they play.”
Lewisburg next hosts Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it’s Kettlewell’s hopes that his young team can keep building momentum following a big win like Wednesday’s.
“It’s always a (confidence boost) to have good results — it’s good things to show them. I mean, as a coach when you try to tell them what’s going on and good things work because of it, it kind of reassures that they will keep trusting you and trusting each other that it’ll work,” said Kettlewell.
“Some of these guys have never played before for three games. I have a couple of seniors, a couple freshmen and a couple of sophomores, and they are just like trying to learn each other and learn how they all play.”
Lewisburg 3, Midd-West 2
at Lewisburg
First half
MW-Owen Solomon, assist Easton Erb and Kyle Ferster, 28:75.
Lew-Alfred Romano, penalty kick, 21:23.
Lew-Cohen Hoover, assist Darrien Svilokos, 16:54.
Lew-Romano, assist Viktor Permyashkin, 4:05.
Second half
MW-Erb, assist Evan Leitzel, 24:49.
Shots: Lewisburg, 9-5; Corner kicks: MW, 2-1; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 2; MW (Cole Keister), 4.
