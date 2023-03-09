College
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 14, Keuka 6Notes:
Fending off a defender as his shot came from outside the top of the goal crease, senior Owen Zimmerman scored his 112th career goal and his last of six on the night, as he entered the Warriors’ top-10 in all-time career goals to lead Lycoming to the win over Keuka at UPMC Field. Zimmerman passed Sang Duong ’04, who posted 111 goals, to move into the top 10, one goal behind Dave Kirschner ’05 and Matt McCaffer ’14. He added two assists and five groundballs in the game.
BaseballMarist 6, Bucknell 5Notes:
The Bison scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to cut into a 6-0 deficit, but Marist closer Marko Gibbons recorded a strikeout to strand the tying and winning runs on base as the Red Foxes held on to win 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at cold and windy Depew Field. Grant Voytovich went 3-for-4 and Bucknell received strong performances from lefty relievers Connor Vucovich and Nick Mulvey, but the Bison could not overcome four errors and a host of runners left on base.
MLB Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Boston 8 0 1.000 Kansas City 11 2 .846 Los Angeles 8 4 .667 Houston 5 3 .625 New York 7 5 .583 Chicago 6 5 .545 Toronto 6 5 .545 Detroit 7 6 .538 Minnesota 6 6 .500 Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 Baltimore 5 6 .455 Seattle 5 6 .455 Texas 6 8 .429 Cleveland 4 6 .400 Oakland 3 7 .300
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 Chicago 8 4 .667 St. Louis 7 4 .636 Cincinnati 7 5 .583 New York 5 5 .500 San Diego 6 7 .462 Philadelphia 5 6 .455 Atlanta 4 5 .444 Colorado 5 7 .417 Washington 4 6 .400 Arizona 5 8 .385 Milwaukee 4 7 .364 Pittsburgh 3 7 .300 San Francisco 3 9 .250 Miami 1 9 .100
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 2 Detroit 16, St. Louis 3 Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 3 Washington 5, Miami 3 Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 6 Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 2 Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 3 Oakland 9, Arizona 3 L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 4 Boston 10, Atlanta 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Houston 5
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 Detroit 2, Washington 1 Minnesota 7, Toronto 0 L.A. Angels 4, Colorado 3 Arizona 2, Texas 0 Cincinnati 10, San Diego 9 Seattle 2, L.A. Dodgers 2 Kansas City 14, Chicago White Sox 5
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta (ss) vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Houston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Cincinnati (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Cleveland vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m. Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Arizona vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 46 21 .687 — Philadelphia 43 22 .662 2 New York 39 28 .582 7 Brooklyn 37 28 .569 8 Toronto 32 35 .478 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 35 32 .522 — Atlanta 33 33 .500 1½ Washington 31 35 .470 3½ Orlando 27 39 .409 7½ Charlotte 21 46 .313 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 18 .723 — Cleveland 42 26 .618 6½ Chicago 30 36 .455 17½ Indiana 29 37 .439 18½ Detroit 15 51 .227 32½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 38 26 .594 — Dallas 34 33 .507 5½ New Orleans 32 34 .485 7 San Antonio 16 49 .246 22½ Houston 15 50 .231 23½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 46 20 .697 — Minnesota 34 33 .507 12½ Oklahoma City 31 35 .470 15 Portland 31 35 .470 15 Utah 31 35 .470 15
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 38 26 .594 — Phoenix 37 29 .561 2 Golden State 34 32 .515 5 L.A. Clippers 35 33 .515 5 L.A. Lakers 32 34 .485 7
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 119, Detroit 117 Milwaukee 134, Orlando 123 Charlotte 112, New York 105 Philadelphia 117, Minnesota 94 Brooklyn 118, Houston 96 Oklahoma City 137, Golden State 128 Dallas 120, Utah 116 L.A. Lakers 112, Memphis 103
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 122, Washington 120 Boston 115, Portland 93 New Orleans 113, Dallas 106 Cleveland 104, Miami 100 Chicago 117, Denver 96 Phoenix 132, Oklahoma City 101 L.A. Clippers 108, Toronto 100
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m. Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m. Golden State at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m. Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New York at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 62 49 8 5 103 237 132 Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171 Tampa Bay 64 38 21 5 81 225 198 Florida 65 32 27 6 70 221 218 Ottawa 63 32 27 4 68 199 198 Buffalo 63 32 27 4 68 233 224 Detroit 64 29 26 9 67 192 211 Montreal 64 26 33 5 57 176 229
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 62 42 12 8 92 216 158 New Jersey 63 41 16 6 88 226 174 N.Y. Rangers 63 35 19 9 79 209 179 N.Y. Islanders 66 33 25 8 74 191 179 Pittsburgh 63 32 22 9 73 206 203 Washington 65 31 28 6 68 201 196 Philadelphia 64 24 29 11 59 168 211 Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 64 34 17 13 81 215 171 Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171 Colorado 62 35 21 6 76 201 174 Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183 Nashville 61 31 23 7 69 178 180 St. Louis 63 27 31 5 59 193 233 Arizona 64 22 32 10 54 177 229 Chicago 64 22 37 5 49 161 229
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 64 38 20 6 82 204 179 Los Angeles 65 37 20 8 82 222 217 Seattle 64 37 21 6 80 225 202 Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 251 219 Calgary 65 29 23 13 71 203 201 Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251 Anaheim 65 21 35 9 51 165 265 San Jose 65 19 34 12 50 189 248 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 4, New Jersey 3 Florida 2, Vegas 1 Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2 Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2 Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO Colorado 6, San Jose 0 Arizona 6, St. Louis 2 Seattle 5, Anaheim 2
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2 Detroit 4, Chicago 3 Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m. Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m. Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 55 34 14 5 2 75 163 140 Providence 55 32 13 8 2 74 162 149 Charlotte 57 32 20 3 2 69 179 171 Springfield 56 29 21 2 4 64 168 160 Lehigh Valley 56 28 22 3 3 62 168 171 Bridgeport 56 26 22 7 1 60 181 185 Hartford 56 24 22 3 7 58 167 174 WB/Scranton 56 23 24 4 5 55 152 163
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 57 38 16 2 1 79 196 171 Utica 55 27 20 6 2 62 166 165 Syracuse 54 27 20 4 3 61 191 176 Rochester 53 26 22 4 1 57 173 178 Laval 56 23 23 7 3 56 201 205 Belleville 57 25 27 4 1 55 182 206 Cleveland 55 24 25 4 2 54 180 208
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 55 30 15 7 3 70 200 159 Milwaukee 55 32 18 3 2 69 184 158 Manitoba 54 31 17 3 3 68 171 163 Rockford 56 27 21 4 4 62 174 183 Iowa 57 26 22 5 4 61 166 173 Chicago 54 24 25 3 2 53 162 189 Grand Rapids 55 22 27 4 2 50 156 206
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 58 40 15 3 0 83 210 149 Coachella Valley 53 37 10 4 2 80 195 140 Colorado 56 30 19 4 3 67 162 152 Abbotsford 57 31 21 2 3 67 189 173 Ontario 56 30 21 4 1 65 176 162 Bakersfield 55 26 25 2 2 56 168 175 Tucson 56 24 26 6 0 54 172 189 San Jose 55 23 27 1 4 51 154 187 Henderson 57 22 30 0 5 49 155 168 San Diego 57 17 39 1 0 35 144 219 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 1 Iowa 5, Milwaukee 3 Calgary 5, Colorado 2 Manitoba 4, Abbotsford 3
Wednesday’s Games
Belleville 5, Laval 1 Bridgeport 3, Charlotte 2 Springfield 4, Hartford 0 Toronto 3, WB/Scranton 1 Calgary 2, Colorado 1 Bakersfield 6, Texas 5 Coachella Valley 6, Henderson 3 San Jose 6, Ontario 2 Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
