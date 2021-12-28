LEWISBURG — The long wait for the season’s first victory is finally over for Lewisburg’s girls basketball team.
The Green Dragons, who were locked in a tight battle with the Danville Ironmen at the half of Monday’s game, gained some separation in the third and fourth quarters to pull away for a 36-19 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory.
“The girls have been battling hard, and I will say they work hard and they get after it,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “The girls have been playing hard, and it’s good to see them finally get over the hump a little bit and hopefully we’ll build some momentum from here.”
Balanced scoring was the key for Lewisburg (1-5, 1-4 HAC-I) against Danville (0-4, 0-3).
All six players who scored for the Green Dragons had at least four points. Keeley Baker led the way with nine points, with Maddie Materne and Sophie Kilbride adding seven points apiece.
“It feels great (to get our first win). We’ve been building up to this point,” said Baker, who also had six rebounds and a block on the night. “We started the season off kind of rough, but we’re getting better every game and it feels good to finally get that win.”
Back-to-back baskets by Anna Baker at the end of the first quarter gave Lewisburg an 8-6 lead.
A 7-2 run in the second quarter that was keyed by a pair of layups from Maddie Still and a three-point play by Keeley, extended the Green Dragons’ lead to 15-8 at the half.
“We played really good defense, and I really like the way we play,” said Sample. “I told the girls just to keep shooting their shots and eventually they’ll start to fall a little bit, and that’s what happened tonight.
“We played great defense and got a bunch of steals, and we put the ball in the basket,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg would go on another run in the third quarter — an 8-3 spurt — that was sparked by a pair of buckets from Kilbride, a put-back layup by Baker and a long two from Materne that was assisted by Kilbride to give the Green Dragons a 24-11 lead.
“We’ve had some really close games, so coming out with a big win and not just barely cutting it, feels really good,” said Baker. “We want to keep bringing that same type of energy to every game.
“I think this game is giving us a lot of momentum,” Baker added. “We’ve been building up to this, and we’re going to keep going.”
Lewisburg kept pulling away in the fourth thanks to Materne, who made three free throws; Sydney Bolinsky, who made one of her two baskets late; and Baker, who made a layup in the final moments to ice the victory.
Kilbride also had 10 rebounds, nine steals and five assists; and Materne chipped in 11 rebounds, plus Still had five boards and Bolinsky had four.
To win the game is one thing, but to win easily sure feels nice for a Green Dragons squad that has lost three of its games by five points or less.
“We’ve been really stressing (to have balanced scoring). Every player on the floor is a scorer. We lost a couple of games to start the season — three of them were almost one possession games, and four of the five we lost almost came down to the wire,” said Sample.
“It’s good to finally have everyone looking to score and have that confidence (to score). I really do think it’s just about people trying to step up. You miss some shots, it’s going to happen and that’s how life works, but the girls did a really good job to end the game.”
Lewisburg next plays at Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“I hope this game gives the girls confidence. When you keep losing close games, you just got to get over the mountain and you got to get over the hump,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “The win is a start in the right direction, and the girls just need to go out and play and they did a really good job tonight.
“It also helps when you only give up 19 points,” added Sample.
Lewisburg 36, Danville 19at Lewisburg
Danville 6 2 4 7 — 19 Lewisburg 8 7 9 12 — 36
Danville (0-4) 19
Lucy Pickle 0 0-0 0; Corace Everett 1 1-2 3; Trinity Willoughby 1 0-0 2; Theresa Amarante 0 0-0 0; Ella Dewald 2 2-2 7; Maddie Sauers 1 0-1 2; Savannah Dowd 2 1-2 5; Hannah Hafer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
7 4-7 19.
3-point goals:
Dewald.
Lewisburg (1-5) 36
Maddie Materne 2 3-4 7; Sydney Bolinsky 1 2-2 4; Maddie Still 2 1-4 5; Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 3 1-4 7; Anna Baker 2 0-0 4; Keeley Baker 4 1-3 9.
Totals:
14 8-17 36.
3-point goals:
None.
JV score: Lewisburg, 44-9. High scorer: Lewisburg, Erin Lowthert, 19.
