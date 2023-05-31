COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Following a recent training camp, U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team head coach David Passmore and his staff have named the 2023-24 U.S. Women’s National Team. This newly named 34-athlete squad boasts a depth of experience, but with the addition of two names. Passmore has also named the 24-athlete traveling roster that will head to Europe for USA’s second leg of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League season.
Cassie Sumfest, a 2017 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, has kept her spot on the national team.
“This group of athletes combines our immediate future with those working toward the next World [Cup] and Olympic cycles,” said Passmore. “The competition for places was tight and many athletes will be unlucky to have missed out after a good camp in Charlotte over the past [two weeks]. Most of the athletes are in better physical shape after a block of centralized training and the two matches against the men’s U-21 team were very beneficial. We are now excited to see where the hard work over the past two months has got us as we return to [FIH Hockey] Pro League competition in Europe against some of the world’s top teams.”
“I was really pleased with some of the performances of a few of the U-21 athletes who also performed well at the Junior Pan American Championships. The likes of Katie Dixon and Lauren Wadas are included because of their ability to play a simple effective passing game and fit into our team culture.”
Continuing to lead the squad with the most international experience and caps are co-captains Ashley Hoffman (94)(Mohnton, Pa.) and Amanda Golini (117)(Randolph, N.J.). They are paired with a handful of returning talent across all lines, including goalkeepers Kelsey Bing (53)(Houston, Texas), Jenny Rizzo (9)(Hershey, Pa.) and Kealsie Robles (28)(Seaford, Va.). Making the transition from the U-21 side to join the senior squad are Katie Dixon (Cary, N.C.) and Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.). Both were integral and part of the junior group that won gold at the women’s 2023 Junior Pan American Championships in April and qualified for the 2023 FIH Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup in December.
2023-24 U.S. Women’s National Team roster:
Mia Abello (Houston, Texas), Olivia Bent-Cole (Philadelphia, Pa.), Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas), Sanne Caarls (Nieuw-Vennep, Netherlands), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Charlotte De Vries (Malvern, Pa.), Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Emma DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.), Katie Dixon (Cary, N.C.), Amanda Golini (Randolph, N.J.), Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), Fusine Govaert (Bedford, N.Y.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), Ryleigh Heck (Berlin, N.J.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Josie Hollamon (Delmar, Del.), Karlie Kisha (Hamburg, Pa.), Natalie Konerth (Huntingtown, Md.), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa.), Alia Marshall (Rehoboth Beach, Del.), Caroline Ramsey (Morristown, N.J.), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa.), Kealsie Robles (Seaford, Va.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Meredith Sholder (Fleetwood, Pa.), Cassie Sumfest (Lewisburg, Pa.), Abigail Tamer (Dexter, Mich.), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Greenwich, Conn.), Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.).
Sumfest, a defender with 28 Caps under her belt, is also a graduate of the University of North Carolina where she helped lead the Tar Heels to three national championships. After leaving Chapel Hill, Sumfest played on the last two U.S. national teams that finished 4th at the 2022 Pan American Cup, and 9th in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League.
A member of the USWNT since 2021, Sumfest, the daughter of Joel and Virginia Sumfest, has been involved with the USWNT since 2014, when she competed on the U-17 team.
On June 7, the No. 15 United Eagles will head to Europe for two mini-tournaments of the FIH Hockey Pro League to play eight matches, two each against No. 1 The Netherlands, No. 4 Great Britain, No 5 Germany and No. 6 Belgium.
USWNT FIH Hockey Pro League schedule
Date/opponent/time
Saturday, June 17 Netherlands vs. USA 7:40 a.m.
Sunday, June 18 Great Britain vs. USA 7:40 a.m.
Tuesday, June 20 USA vs. Netherlands 9:40 a.m.
Wednesday, June 21 Great Britain vs. USA 3:10 p.m.
Friday, June 30 Germany vs. USA 12:10 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 Belgium vs. USA 10:40 a.m.
Monday, July 3 USA vs. Germany 12:10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5 Belgium vs. USA 2:40 p.m.
The first four matches will take place in London, England., with the next four to be held in Antwerp, Belgium
In the middle of February, the No. 15 USWNT completed their first portion of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League going 1-2-5 in New Zealand and Australia. They sit eighth in the standings with seven points after defeating No. 9 China and collecting two points each against No. 3 Australia and No. 10 New Zealand, after playing to a draw and winning in a shootout.
The 2023 Pan American Games is set for Oct. 25 through Nov. 4 in Santiago, Chile, and Passmore and his staff will utilize these games to prepare the squad for hopeful Olympic Games qualification.
