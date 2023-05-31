Cassie Sumfest

Lewisburg’s Cassie Sumfest is seen in action for the USWNT during a FIH Pro League match vs. Spain in 2021. Sumfest was selected to the 2023 USWNT.

 FILE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Following a recent training camp, U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team head coach David Passmore and his staff have named the 2023-24 U.S. Women’s National Team. This newly named 34-athlete squad boasts a depth of experience, but with the addition of two names. Passmore has also named the 24-athlete traveling roster that will head to Europe for USA’s second leg of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

Cassie Sumfest, a 2017 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, has kept her spot on the national team.

