ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Penn State Nittany Lions stormed the field to claim the 2023 Big Ten Championship, winning the school’s seventh conference title. Four Penn State wrestlers earned individual titles as well. Penn State won the team race with 147.0 points, ahead of second place Iowa’s 134.5. Penn State also qualified nine individuals for the 2023 NCAA Championships in two weeks.

Penn State, which also claimed Big Ten titles in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019, now has 59 Big Ten Champions, spread among 32 individuals. Penn State’s six finalists tied the school record for finalists in a season (2019). Cael Sanderson was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, earning the honor for the seventh time. Levi Haines was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, becoming Penn State’s eighth honoree.

