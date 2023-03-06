ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Penn State Nittany Lions stormed the field to claim the 2023 Big Ten Championship, winning the school’s seventh conference title. Four Penn State wrestlers earned individual titles as well. Penn State won the team race with 147.0 points, ahead of second place Iowa’s 134.5. Penn State also qualified nine individuals for the 2023 NCAA Championships in two weeks.
Penn State, which also claimed Big Ten titles in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019, now has 59 Big Ten Champions, spread among 32 individuals. Penn State’s six finalists tied the school record for finalists in a season (2019). Cael Sanderson was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, earning the honor for the seventh time. Levi Haines was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, becoming Penn State’s eighth honoree.
Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Aaron Brooks (184) both became three-time Big Ten Champions (Penn State’s 8th and 9th respectively). Carter Starocci (174) became a two-time Big Ten Champion and Levi Haines (157) become a true freshman Big Ten Champion.
Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, met No. 13 Aaron Nagao of Minnesota in Penn State’s first Big Ten final bout. Bravo-Young led 4-1 after the second period, and he chose down to start the third period. Nagao controlled the action for over a minute before Bravo-Young picked up a stall point and rolled to the 5-2 win. Bravo-Young became Penn State’s eight three-time Big Ten Champion. The victory capped off a 3-0 run at Big Tens for Bravo-Young and sends him to the NCAA Championship in two weeks with a 16-0 record.
True freshman Levi Haines, ranked No. 7 at 157, met No. 1 Peyton Robb of Nebraska in the finals. Haines and Robb moved to sudden victory tied 1-1. Haines ended it quickly. He moved in on a high single, readjusted after a brief Robb counter, lifted the Husker off the mat and took him back down for two points and a 3-1 (sv) win. Haines earned his first Big Ten title in his first trip, going 3-0. He will head to his first NCAA tournament with a 22-1 record.
Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, took on No. 2 Mike Labriola of Nebraska in the finals. Starocci came out with a fast pace early and rolled to the 6-1 win. Starocci’s 3-0 run in Ann Arbor made him a two-time Big Ten Champion and sends him to NCAAs with a 19-0 record.
Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, met No. 5 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State. Brooks chased Romero around the edge of the mat for the first minute, looking for a takedown or at least a stall warning, but he would eventually roll to a 12-2 major decision. Brooks win gave him his third Big Ten title, making him Penn State’s ninth three-timer (and joining current teammate Bravo-Young on that list). Brooks went 3-0 with two majors and a tech fall in Ann Arbor and heads to Tulsa with a 12-1 record.
Max Dean, ranked No. 3 at 197, faced No. 10 Silas Allred of Nebraska. Dean trailed 2-1 after one. Dean chose down to start the second period and steadily worked his way to an escape and a 2-2 tie. Dean took a slight shot that Allred countered for another takedown and a 4-3 lead with :40 on the clock. Dean trailed 4-3 after the second period. Allred chose neutral to start the third period. Dean looked for a go-ahead takedown as the clock hit 1:20 but Allred’s defense kept him at bay. Dean continued to shoot as the clock wound down and Allred countered a late effort for a 6-3 win. Dean went 2-1 in Ann Arbor and heads to Tulsa with a 20-3 record.
Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 2 at 285, met No. 1 Mason Parris of Michigan in the tournament’s final title bout. Parris took an early 2-0 lead with a takedown in the first minute and Kerkvliet escaped to a 2-1 score :48 seconds later. Kerkvliet continued to shoot and Parris continued to block as the clock hit 1:00. Kerkvliet took a single at the :45 mark but Parris was able to fight off the move and Kerkvliet finally picked up the stall point with :20 left, tying the bout at 3-3. The match moved into sudden victory. Kerkvliet took a low shot that Parris was able to turn into a scramble, finishing off the takedown. Kerkvliet dropped a tough 5-3 (sv) decision. Kerkvliet went 2-1 at Big Tens and took second. He will head to Tulsa with a 15-2 record.
Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 4 at 141, faced No. 13 Parker Filius of Purdue the consolation semifinals. The duo battled through a scoreless first period, but Bartlett took a 5-3 win to move into the third-place bout against No. 19 Dylan D’Emilio of Ohio State for third place. Bartlett set a fast tempo early in the match before taking a 5-2 win. Bartlett’s victory clinched the third-place spot for the Nittany Lion junior. He closes out his Big Ten run with a 3-1 mark and heads to Tulsa for NCAA’s with a 22-2 record.
Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 13 at 149, took on No. 28 Graham Rooks of Indiana in the consolation semifinals. Van Ness battled Rooks evenly for the first couple minutes before rolling into the third-place bout with a 12-4 major decision. He faced No. 6 Max Murin of Iowa for third place, but in the end dropped a hard-fought 3-2 decision. Van Ness went 4-2 at his first Big Ten tournament and heads to nationals with a 19-6 record.
Alex Facundo, ranked No. 9 at 165, faced No. 25 Dan Braunagel of Illinois in the 7th-place match. After battling through a scoreless first period, Facundo fought off a late Braunagel flurry and took seventh place with the 3-1 win. Facundo went 3-2 at his first Big Ten tournament, placing seventh. He heads to NCAAs in two weeks with a 19-4 record.
Gary Steen, competing in placer bouts at 125 (that do not count towards team score), faced Michigan State’s Tristan Lujan to start the day for the Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lion freshman fell behind 2-0 early in the first but escaped quickly to a 2-1 score. He escaped to a 2-2 tie early in the second period but fell behind 4-2 on a subsequent Lujan takedown. Trailing 5-3 early in the third, Steen worked his way to a takedown to tie the bout 5-5 at the 1:10 mark. He cut Lujan loose to a 6-5 deficit and went to work for a go-ahead takedown. But Lujan defended his lead through a late scramble and Steen’s tournament ended with the close 6-5 loss.
Penn State has nine automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Championships: Bravo-Young (133), Bartlett (141), Van Ness (149), Haines (157), Facundo (165), Starocci (174), Brooks (184), Dean (197), Kerkvliet (285).
The 2023 NCAA Championships is set for March 16-18, 2023, in Tulsa’s BOK Center. The six-session title tournament features sessions at noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16; noon and 8 p.m. on Friday March 17; and 11 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 (all times Eastern). The NCAA tournament will be broadcast national on the ESPN family of networks. The tournament seeds and full bracket will be revealed on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on NCAA.com (at-large selections for each weight will be rolled out a day prior on Tuesday).
