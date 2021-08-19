Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 65 56 .537 _ Philadelphia 61 59 .508 3½ New York 60 60 .500 4½ Washington 52 68 .433 12½ Miami 51 70 .421 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 47 .612 _ Cincinnati 65 57 .533 9½ St. Louis 61 58 .513 12 Chicago 54 69 .439 21 Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 32

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 78 43 .645 _ Los Angeles 75 46 .620 3 San Diego 67 56 .545 12 Colorado 55 66 .455 23 Arizona 40 81 .331 38

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1 Colorado 7, San Diego 5 Washington 8, Toronto 5 N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2, 12 innings Atlanta 11, Miami 9 Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2 L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-7) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 3:40 p.m. Miami (Thompson 2-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-12), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 7:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 47 .612 _ New York 69 52 .570 5 Boston 69 54 .561 6 Toronto 63 56 .529 10 Baltimore 38 81 .319 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 71 50 .587 _ Cleveland 58 61 .487 12 Detroit 58 64 .475 13½ Minnesota 54 67 .446 17 Kansas City 52 67 .437 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 50 .583 _ Oakland 68 53 .562 2½ Seattle 65 56 .537 5½ Los Angeles 61 61 .500 10 Texas 42 78 .350 28

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings Washington 8, Toronto 5 L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2 Kansas City 3, Houston 2 Seattle 3, Texas 1 Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (López 3-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 2:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 9-6) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 2:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gant 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 51 40 .560 — Omaha (Kansas City) 49 41 .544 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 50 42 .543 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 48 .473 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 42 48 .467 8½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 40 51 .440 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 53 .407 14

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 53 35 .602 1½ Worcester (Boston) 47 44 .516 9 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 47 .466 13½ Rochester (Washington) 35 51 .407 18½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 58 33 .637 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 52 40 .565 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 52 40 .565 6½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 42 .543 8½ Memphis (St. Louis) 43 49 .467 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 53 .411 20½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 34 57 .374 24

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1st game, ccd. Buffalo at Syracuse, 2nd game, ppd. Charlotte 9, Norfolk 5, 1st game Charlotte 5, Norfolk 5, 2nd game, 8 innings Gwinnett 4, Louisville 1 Scranton/W-B 9, Worcester 1 Durham 8, Jacksonville 7, 10 innings Toledo 6, Indianapolis 0 Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd. Iowa 11, St. Paul 7, 10 innings Columbus 7, Omaha 5, 10 innings Memphis 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 54 36 .600 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 37 .593 —½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 43 45 .489 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 41 49 .456 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 35 56 .385 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 29 62 .319 25½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 56 35 .615 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 36 .596 2 Erie (Detroit) 50 42 .543 6½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 48 42 .533 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 45 47 .489 11½ Harrisburg (Washington) 35 56 .385 21

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Portland 2 Altoona 6, Somerset 5 Richmond 8, Erie 2 Harrisburg 7, Akron 1 Bowie at Reading, ppd. New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 57 35 .620 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 43 .522 9 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 50 .451 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 41 51 .446 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 55 .389 21

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 65 27 .707 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 34 .630 7 Greenville (Boston) 49 42 .538 15½ Hickory (Texas) 40 49 .449 23½ Rome (Atlanta) 40 51 .440 24½ Asheville (Houston) 38 51 .427 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 34 57 .374 30½

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 8, Rome 1, 1st game Greenville 1, Rome 0, 2nd game Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 2 Wilmington 10, Aberdeen 6, 10 innings Brooklyn 11, Hudson Valley 7 Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 4 Winston-Salem 13, Hickory 2

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m. Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m. Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 55 37 .598 — Down East (Texas) 53 38 .582 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 40 51 .440 14½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 66 .283 29

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 53 39 .576 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 50 42 .543 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 45 .511 6 Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 59 .359 20

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 65 27 .707 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 46 46 .500 19 Columbia (Kansas City) 43 49 .467 22 Augusta (Atlanta) 40 52 .435 25

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 1st game Charleston 6, Columbia 3, 2nd game Lynchburg 8, Salem 4 Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 2 Down East 4, Kannapolis 3 Carolina 7, Augusta 2 Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 1

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

Second Half

North Division

W L Pct. GB Lancaster 7 4 .636 — Southern Maryland 7 5 .583 ½ Long Island 5 7 .417 2½ York 3 9 .250 4½

South Divisionh Division

W L Pct. GB Gastonia 8 5 .615 — High Point 8 5 .615 — West Virginia 7 6 .538 1 Lexington 4 8 .333 3½

Wednesday’s Games

High Point 5, Lexington 4 Long Island at Lancaster, ppd. Southern Maryland 5, York 3 West Virginia 7, Gastonia 2

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 16 6 .727 — Chicago 11 11 .500 5 New York 11 12 .478 5½ Washington 8 12 .400 7 Atlanta 6 15 .286 9½ Indiana 4 18 .182 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 16 7 .696 1 Minnesota 13 8 .619 3 Phoenix 11 10 .524 5 Dallas 10 13 .435 7 Los Angeles 8 13 .381 8

Wednesday’s Games

New York 83, Seattle 79

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m. Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 14 3 4 46 40 25 Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20 New York City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19 Philadelphia 8 5 7 31 26 19 Orlando City 8 4 7 31 29 24 D.C. United 8 9 3 27 31 29 CF Montréal 7 7 6 27 26 25 Columbus 6 8 6 24 21 25 Atlanta 5 6 9 24 23 25 New York 6 9 4 22 23 24 Chicago 5 10 5 20 23 32 Inter Miami CF 5 9 4 19 18 30 Cincinnati 3 7 8 17 18 30 Toronto FC 3 11 6 15 24 41

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 11 3 6 39 33 16 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 5 38 36 21 LA Galaxy 11 7 2 35 31 30 Colorado 10 4 4 34 27 18 Real Salt Lake 7 6 6 27 29 21 Minnesota United 7 6 6 27 22 23 Portland 7 9 3 24 26 36 Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26 San Jose 5 7 8 23 22 28 FC Dallas 5 9 6 21 23 28 Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 29 Houston 3 8 9 18 21 30 Austin FC 4 11 4 16 14 23 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, August 17

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1 Minnesota 1, San Jose 1, tie

Wednesday, August 18

New England 3, D.C. United 2 Atlanta 1, Toronto FC 0 CF Montréal 0, Cincinnati 0, tie Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0 Miami 3, Chicago 2 New York 1, Columbus 0 Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0 Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1 Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Friday, August 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m. Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 6 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m. New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 2 29 21 8 North Carolina 7 4 3 24 18 9 Gotham FC 5 2 6 21 14 9 Orlando 5 4 6 21 18 17 Chicago 6 7 3 21 16 22 Washington 5 5 4 19 17 17 Reign FC 6 7 1 19 17 15 Houston 5 6 3 18 17 20 Louisville 4 6 4 16 12 20 Kansas City 1 9 4 7 7 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 18

Chicago 1, Louisville 1, tie Saturday, August 21 Kansas City at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 25 Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 29

North Carolina at Washington, 5 p.m. Orlando at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m. Portland at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Zack Burdi off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Norfolk (Triple- A East). Designated LHP Ryan Hartman for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Worcester (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LF Akil Baddoo and CF Derek Hill to Toledo (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Reinstated Isaac Paredes from th 10-day IL and optioned him to Toledo. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHPs Aaron Slegers and Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Salt Lake. Placed LHP Patrick Sandoval on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Nick Vincent for release or assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil, OF Jonathan Davis and RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Trey Amburgey from his rehab assignment and the 10-day injured list then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Reinstated INF Anthony Rizzo from the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Chris Bassitt on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Paul Blackburn from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated LHP Ryan Yarbrough from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Chris Ellis for assignment. Sent RHPS J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson to Durham (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Tim Mayza from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Kevin Smith from Buffalo (Triple-A East) and has activated him for today’s game. Placed RHP Alek Manoah on the bereavement list. Designated RHP Rafael Dolis for assignment. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Adrian Sampson from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated OF Johneshwy Fargas for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Chi Chi González from the COVID-19 IL. Placed OF Yonathan Daza on the 10-day IL. Transferred INF/OF Chris Owings to the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Peter Lambert to Spokane (High-A West) on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Chance Sisco Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Yennsy Díaz Syracuse. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Justin Miller on the 10-day IL. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Arrieta from El Paso (Triple-A West). Announced Edwin Rodriguez will be stepping down from his position as manager of El Paso Chihuahuas, effective immediately. Pitching coach Eric Junge will serve as manager for the for the remainder of the 2021 season. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CHICAGO BULSS — Signed G Ayo Dosunmu and C Marco Simonovic. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Daulton Hommes to a two-way contract. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived G Rayjon Tucker. Women’s National Basketball Association SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Cierra Burdick to a rest of season contract and released her from her 7-day contract. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson and G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to a ROS contract and released them from their 7-day contracts. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Reggie Walker. ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed DL Eli Ankou. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Walter Palmore. Placed OT Matt Kaskey, DT Mike Panasiuk and LB Nate Hall on the injured reserve list. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed CB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack on the injured reserve list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Anthony Hines III on the injured reserve list. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB LeVante Bellamy and DT Deyon Sizer on the injured reserve list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed OLB Rashod Berry and QB Jordan Ta’amu. Released LS Don Muhlbach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Jake Dolegala. Released CB Stanford Samuels III. Placed TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins on the injured reserve list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released OT Roderick Johnson. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Nick Nelson and WR Quartney Davis on the injured reserve list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Josh Imatorbhebhe on the injured reserve list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway on the injured reserve list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Jaytlin Askew on the injured reserve list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed TE Troy Fumagalli on the reserve injured list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Brian Mills and Natrell Jamerson, WR Kevin White, OTs Jordan Mills Caleb Benenoch. Waived CB Adonis Alexander and OT Michael Brown due to injury and also WR Jake Lampman and DB Lawrence Woods. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Jarren Williams on the injured reserve list. NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Austin Walter and DT Michael Dwumfour on the injured reserve list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OT Casey Tucker, C Luke Juriga and RB Kerryon Johnson on the injured reserve list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed C Donell Stanley on the injured reserve list. Waived DB Raven Greene and OT Brandon Walton. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Jamal Carter. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Named Noah Beck and Cobi Jones (MLS) and Juanpa Zurita and Jorge Campos (Liga MX), as guest coaches for the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. MLS INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Austin FC’s D Julio Cascante in the match against Real Salt Lake on Aug. 14. COLLEGE EMORY & HENRY — Named Noah Arni assistant director of strength & conditioning. MILWAUKEE — Named Austin Hansen as men’s basketball assistant coach. TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Mike Embry assistant coach with the track & field programs.

