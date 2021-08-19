Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 65 56 .537 _ Philadelphia 61 59 .508 3½ New York 60 60 .500 4½ Washington 52 68 .433 12½ Miami 51 70 .421 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 47 .612 _ Cincinnati 65 57 .533 9½ St. Louis 61 58 .513 12 Chicago 54 69 .439 21 Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 32
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 78 43 .645 _ Los Angeles 75 46 .620 3 San Diego 67 56 .545 12 Colorado 55 66 .455 23 Arizona 40 81 .331 38
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1 Colorado 7, San Diego 5 Washington 8, Toronto 5 N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2, 12 innings Atlanta 11, Miami 9 Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2 L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-7) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 3:40 p.m. Miami (Thompson 2-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-12), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 7:45 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 74 47 .612 _ New York 69 52 .570 5 Boston 69 54 .561 6 Toronto 63 56 .529 10 Baltimore 38 81 .319 35
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 71 50 .587 _ Cleveland 58 61 .487 12 Detroit 58 64 .475 13½ Minnesota 54 67 .446 17 Kansas City 52 67 .437 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 70 50 .583 _ Oakland 68 53 .562 2½ Seattle 65 56 .537 5½ Los Angeles 61 61 .500 10 Texas 42 78 .350 28
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings Washington 8, Toronto 5 L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2 Kansas City 3, Houston 2 Seattle 3, Texas 1 Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (López 3-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 2:05 p.m. Houston (Garcia 9-6) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 2:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gant 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 51 40 .560 — Omaha (Kansas City) 49 41 .544 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 50 42 .543 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 48 .473 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 42 48 .467 8½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 40 51 .440 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 53 .407 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 53 35 .602 1½ Worcester (Boston) 47 44 .516 9 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 47 .466 13½ Rochester (Washington) 35 51 .407 18½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 58 33 .637 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 52 40 .565 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 52 40 .565 6½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 42 .543 8½ Memphis (St. Louis) 43 49 .467 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 53 .411 20½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 34 57 .374 24
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 1st game, ccd. Buffalo at Syracuse, 2nd game, ppd. Charlotte 9, Norfolk 5, 1st game Charlotte 5, Norfolk 5, 2nd game, 8 innings Gwinnett 4, Louisville 1 Scranton/W-B 9, Worcester 1 Durham 8, Jacksonville 7, 10 innings Toledo 6, Indianapolis 0 Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd. Iowa 11, St. Paul 7, 10 innings Columbus 7, Omaha 5, 10 innings Memphis 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 54 36 .600 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 54 37 .593 —½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 43 45 .489 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 41 49 .456 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 35 56 .385 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 29 62 .319 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 56 35 .615 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 36 .596 2 Erie (Detroit) 50 42 .543 6½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 48 42 .533 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 45 47 .489 11½ Harrisburg (Washington) 35 56 .385 21
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton 5, Portland 2 Altoona 6, Somerset 5 Richmond 8, Erie 2 Harrisburg 7, Akron 1 Bowie at Reading, ppd. New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2
Thursday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Altoona, 7 p.m. Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 57 35 .620 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 43 .522 9 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 50 .451 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 41 51 .446 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 55 .389 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 65 27 .707 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 34 .630 7 Greenville (Boston) 49 42 .538 15½ Hickory (Texas) 40 49 .449 23½ Rome (Atlanta) 40 51 .440 24½ Asheville (Houston) 38 51 .427 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 34 57 .374 30½
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville 8, Rome 1, 1st game Greenville 1, Rome 0, 2nd game Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 2 Wilmington 10, Aberdeen 6, 10 innings Brooklyn 11, Hudson Valley 7 Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 4 Winston-Salem 13, Hickory 2
Thursday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m. Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m. Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 55 37 .598 — Down East (Texas) 53 38 .582 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 40 51 .440 14½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 66 .283 29
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 53 39 .576 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 50 42 .543 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 45 .511 6 Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 59 .359 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 65 27 .707 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 46 46 .500 19 Columbia (Kansas City) 43 49 .467 22 Augusta (Atlanta) 40 52 .435 25
Wednesday’s Games
Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 1st game Charleston 6, Columbia 3, 2nd game Lynchburg 8, Salem 4 Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 2 Down East 4, Kannapolis 3 Carolina 7, Augusta 2 Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 1
Thursday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m. Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m. Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m. Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Lancaster 7 4 .636 — Southern Maryland 7 5 .583 ½ Long Island 5 7 .417 2½ York 3 9 .250 4½
South Divisionh Division
W L Pct. GB Gastonia 8 5 .615 — High Point 8 5 .615 — West Virginia 7 6 .538 1 Lexington 4 8 .333 3½
Wednesday’s Games
High Point 5, Lexington 4 Long Island at Lancaster, ppd. Southern Maryland 5, York 3 West Virginia 7, Gastonia 2
Thursday’s Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. West Virginia at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. Lexington at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Gastonia at York, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lancaster at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 16 6 .727 — Chicago 11 11 .500 5 New York 11 12 .478 5½ Washington 8 12 .400 7 Atlanta 6 15 .286 9½ Indiana 4 18 .182 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 16 7 .696 1 Minnesota 13 8 .619 3 Phoenix 11 10 .524 5 Dallas 10 13 .435 7 Los Angeles 8 13 .381 8
Wednesday’s Games
New York 83, Seattle 79
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m. Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 14 3 4 46 40 25 Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20 New York City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19 Philadelphia 8 5 7 31 26 19 Orlando City 8 4 7 31 29 24 D.C. United 8 9 3 27 31 29 CF Montréal 7 7 6 27 26 25 Columbus 6 8 6 24 21 25 Atlanta 5 6 9 24 23 25 New York 6 9 4 22 23 24 Chicago 5 10 5 20 23 32 Inter Miami CF 5 9 4 19 18 30 Cincinnati 3 7 8 17 18 30 Toronto FC 3 11 6 15 24 41
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 11 3 6 39 33 16 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 5 38 36 21 LA Galaxy 11 7 2 35 31 30 Colorado 10 4 4 34 27 18 Real Salt Lake 7 6 6 27 29 21 Minnesota United 7 6 6 27 22 23 Portland 7 9 3 24 26 36 Los Angeles FC 6 8 5 23 24 26 San Jose 5 7 8 23 22 28 FC Dallas 5 9 6 21 23 28 Vancouver 4 7 8 20 21 29 Houston 3 8 9 18 21 30 Austin FC 4 11 4 16 14 23 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, August 17
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 1 Minnesota 1, San Jose 1, tie
Wednesday, August 18
New England 3, D.C. United 2 Atlanta 1, Toronto FC 0 CF Montréal 0, Cincinnati 0, tie Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0 Miami 3, Chicago 2 New York 1, Columbus 0 Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie Portland 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0 Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1 Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Friday, August 20
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 27
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m. Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 6 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m. New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 2 29 21 8 North Carolina 7 4 3 24 18 9 Gotham FC 5 2 6 21 14 9 Orlando 5 4 6 21 18 17 Chicago 6 7 3 21 16 22 Washington 5 5 4 19 17 17 Reign FC 6 7 1 19 17 15 Houston 5 6 3 18 17 20 Louisville 4 6 4 16 12 20 Kansas City 1 9 4 7 7 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, August 18
Chicago 1, Louisville 1, tie Saturday, August 21 Kansas City at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 22
Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 25 Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.