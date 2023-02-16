MOUNT CARMEL — Kimmy Shannon was a four-event winner and Emma Gerlinski won three times to lead Lewisburg’s girls swim team to a 96-5 Heartland Athletic Conference victory over Mount Carmel on Wednesday.
In the boys meet, the Green Dragons fell to the Red Tornadoes 72-70.
Shannon won the 100 freestyle (56.66), 100 backstroke (1:02.37), and she also swam legs on the victorious 200 medlay and 400 free relays. Gerlinski swam to wins in the 200 free (2:10.29) as well as the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Jillianne Donner added wins in the 50 free (27.55) and the 200 medley relay,
On the boys side, Miles Fassero and Mason Ordonez were both three-event winners
Fassero took the 200 IM (2:22.36), 100 butterfly (1:02.10) and he swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay team, while Ordonez won the 500 free (4:57.97), 100 backstroke (58.31) and the 200 medley relay.
Also for Lewisburg’s boys, Mitchell Malusis won the 100 free (53.82) and the 200 medley relay, and Kieran Davis won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.55) and the 200 medley relay.
BoysMount Carmel 72, Lewisburg 70200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Miles Fassero, Mitchell Malusis, Kieran Davis), 1:52.74; 2. Mount Carmel. 200 freestyle: 1. Donovan Heller, MC, 2:12.60; 2. Jackson Gensemer, MC; 3. Zackary Zerbe, MC. 200 IM: 1. Fassero, L, 2:22.36. 50 free: 1. Mason Fantini, MC, :24.39; 2. Malusis, L; 3. Jacob Zarski, MC. 100 butterfly: 1. Fassero, L, 1:02.10; 2. Lucas Lubinski, MC. 100 freestyle: 1. Malusis, L, :53.82; 2. Fantini, MC; 3. Ben Rogovin, L. 500 freestyle: 1. Ordonez, L, 4:57.97; 2. Ethan Zeh, L; 3. Heller, MC. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Fantini, Lubinski, Heller, Zarski), 1:42.38; 2. Lewisburg. 100 backstroke: 1. Ordonez, L, :58.31; 2. Zeh, L; 3. Zarski, MC. 100 breaststroke: 1. Davis, L, 1:15.55; 2. Jack Tamkus, MC. 400 free relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Zarski, Libuinski, Gensemer, Fantini), 3:53.35.
GirlsLewisburg 96, Mount Carmel 5200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Kimberly Shannon, Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson, Emma Gerlinski), 2:03.73. 200 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 2:10.29; 2. Hopkinson, L. 50 free: 1. Donner, L, :27.55; 2. Anaya Davis, L; 3. Katelyn Beers, L. 100 butterly: 1. Lucy Mitchell, L, 1:17.08. 100 free: 1. Shannon, L, :56.66; 2. Hopkinson, L; 3. Kaylyn Odorizzi, MC. 500 free: 1. Skylar Crosby, L, 6:52.44; 2. Mitchell, L. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mitchell, Beers, Davis, Crosby), 2:11.90. 100 backstroke: 1. Shannon, L, 1:02.37. 100 breaststroke: 1. Gerlinski, L, 1:20.65; 2. Davis, L; 3. Beers, L. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Shannon, Donner, Hopkinson, Gerlinski), 3:58.68.
