BETHLEHEM – Bucknell freshman quarterback Ethan Grady was named the Patriot League Football Rookie of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
In addition, senior wide receiver Dominic Lyles was recognized as the Bison Athlete of the Week. The duo was honored after teaming for all three of the Bison’s touchdowns against Georgetown.
Lyles matched the Bucknell record with his three touchdown catches. He became the sixth Bison to accomplish this feat, joining Carl Probst (1971 vs. The Citadel), Ken Jenkins (1980 vs. West Chester), Mike Morrow (1986 vs. Lafayette), Will Carter (2014 vs. Lehigh) and Jake Hartman (2014 vs. Lafayette).
Grady finished his first collegiate start with 162 yards on 12 completions, with five going for 110 yards to Lyles. This represented Lyles’s third career 100-yard game and a new career-high total in receiving yards; he also eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards in this contest, the 28th of his Bucknell career.
Grady becomes the second Bison to capture Patriot League Rookie of the Week laurels this season, joining defensive lineman Justin Fisher. Fisher was honored after making nine tackles in Bucknell’s season opener against Sacred Heart.
This is Lyles’s first career weekly award. He becomes the second football player to be tabbed as the Bison Athlete of the Week this school year, joining junior safety Jonathan Searcy. Searcy, who was also selected as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, was recognized for generating two turnovers in the red zone at crucial junctures in Bucknell’s Homecoming victory over Cornell.
Grady, Lyles and the Bison return to action on Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Colgate.
Lycoming’s Shemory named MAC Offensive Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – With two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in the second half to lead the Lycoming College football team to a 28-7 win over Albright College on Saturday, senior quarterback Elijah Shemory has earned his second career Middle Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Sunday.
Shemory finished with 13 rushes for 90 yards and two scores and he finished 12-of-20 for 137 yards passing and two scores against the Lions, as he helped the Warriors improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2014.
Shemory tied the game at seven on the first drive in the third quarter, scoring on a 10-yard rush. He found junior Aaron Wolcott (Woodbine, Md./Century) late in the period for a 31-yard score. In the fourth quarter, he rushed for a three-yard touchdown and found Wolcott again for a 10-yard score.
Shemory finished the game tied for third in the MAC with five rushing touchdowns. He leads the MAC in passing efficiency (143.1) and is second in the MAC in completion percentage (60.5).
The senior is fifth in program history with 382 completions (four shy of Colin Dwyer’s mark of fourth set from 2006-09), 5,350 passing yards (63 yards shy of Larry Barretta’s mark of fourth set from 1983-86), sixth with 40 passing touchdowns (one shy of Jason Marraccini’s mark for fifth set from 1995-98), second with a 57.3 completion percentage, fourth with a 135.1 passing efficiency rating and tied for the school record of 198.1 passing yards per game. He is also fifth in program history with 5,761 yards of total offense, with his 213.4 yards of total offense per game the best mark in program history. He is also eighth in program history with 22 rushing touchdowns.
Shemory earned the MAC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time when he rushed for four touchdowns and passed for two in a 51-14 win over Misericordia on Nov. 2, 2019.
Colin Eifert named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior center back Colin Eifert earned Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday after he helped the Bison to a 110-minute shutout of Boston University.
The Bison and Terriers played to a scoreless draw at Emmitt Field, thanks in large part to the efforts of Eifert on his Senior Day. The Bucknell defense limited Boston University to only one shot on target all day, and the defense was particularly stout in overtime, when a second yellow card shown to the starting goalkeeper meant that the Bison had to turn to a first-year netminder playing his first minutes of the season.
Bucknell is now 2-3-2 in Patriot League play this season. The Bison are tied for eighth place on eight points, but they are only two points out of the sixth and final Patriot League Tournament berth. Two games remain on the regular-season schedule: at Navy this Saturday and home against Loyola the following Wednesday.
Bucknell field hockey’s Lily Neilson collects fifth PL Rookie of the Week Award
LEWISBURG – For a fifth time this season, Bucknell’s Lily Neilson has been named the Patriot League Field Hockey Rookie of the Week after scoring her 13th goal of the season in a win over Colgate on Friday evening. Neilson has earned the honor in back-to-back weeks for a second time this fall.
Neilson scored with 5:49 remaining in the second quarter to give the Bison a 2-0 advantage over the visiting Raiders, placing a high-arcing shot from the top of the circle that went just over the Colgate keeper’s reach. The Raiders would eventually come back to tie the game, but Bucknell added two more goals in the fourth quarter to secure the 4-2 victory. Neilson played 45 minutes in the win and totaled two shots.
The Australia native remains the league-leader in goals this season and is two ahead of Lehigh’s Lenke Havas, who ranks second with 11. Neilson also ranks second in the league in points per game (1.8) and is ninth in shots on goal with 23.
Neilson has registered points in eight different games and has scored goals in seven of them. She totaled 15 combined points over a four-game stretch in the middle of the season and has eight points over the last three following a three-goal outing against Lehigh last weekend.
Neilson was also a Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week selection earlier in the season when she broke a school record with five goals and 10 points in a win over Holy Cross, bringing her weekly awards total to six. She’s one of only three Patriot League players to win five Rookie of the Week awards since its creation in 2001.
Junior Mackenzie Kile received an honorable mention on Monday for Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two goals in the Colgate win. Kile is second on the Bison roster in points (17) with four goals and nine assists. She’s second in the league in the assist category.
Bucknell wraps up the regular season this coming weekend with games at Lafayette and Drexel. The Bison have already clinched a spot in the Patriot League Tournament, and Saturday’s game against the Leopards will help determine seeding.
