LEWISBURG — Southern Columbia coach Michael Woytowich isn’t much for moral victories, but he says the experience of playing in Monday’s nonleague contest at Lewisburg should go a long way in helping his team down the road.
The Tigers played an excellent second half against the Green Dragons, but when the game went into overtime, host Lewisburg got big buckets from both Neyshawn Mabry and Cam Michaels to pull out a 73-68 overtime win.
“That was exciting. Southern has a great team and they are very well-coached, they have nice size and physicality to them, and it was a tough matchup for us,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “But I got to tip my hat to my boys. They battled and battled, and when it came down the stretch we made a couple of plays and did a lot of good things.
“I think this game can help us out down the road, because Southern is good and our guys rose to the challenge when we needed them to,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
It was the sixth straight win for Lewisburg (11-6), while the loss snapped a four-game win streak for Southern (11-6).
“I’m not big on moral victories, and we don’t like to lose, but we hung with Lewisburg. They are a good team with a super quick point guard (Michaels) and a 6-foot-5 guy down low (Mabry), and we were right there,” said Woytowicz.
“Playing a tough team like that, who’s going to be a playoff team, and going toe-to-toe with them will give us confidence to know that we can play with pretty much anybody. (The loss) is tough to swallow right now, but I think long-term if we can look down the road a little bit, it will help us.”
Lewisburg scored what looked to be the game-winner when Michaels took a pass from Noah Pawling and swished a trey from the right elbow for a 61-59 lead with 50 seconds remaining.
Moments later a baseline jumper by Southern’s Tyler Arnold tied the game at 61-all with 30 seconds left in regulation that would eventually send the contest into overtime.
Each team had its chances to take control in overtime, with Mabry first hitting a put-back layup before Arnold connecting on a reverse layup to keep the game deadlocked.
But Lewisburg went ahead for good after Mabry hit two straight buckets and Michaels then made a layup to give Lewisburg a 69-68 lead.
In the final moments Mabry made a couple of free throws before laying the ball in of an assist from Michaels on the ensuing possession to clinch the game for the Green Dragons.
“It was a great win. We knew Southern was going to come in here with intensity. They beat some great teams and we knew we had to come out and get the job done,” said Michaels, who finished with 18 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals.
“I’m still getting a feel for playing with Neyshawn, but he played great tonight and I’m glad I can play with him. I can’t wait to have both him and Jack (Blough) back in the lineup.”
Arnold paced Southern with 24 points, plus Isaac Carter had 18 and Brian Britton chipped in 12.
Fourteen of Arnold’s points came in the second half, as did eight of Britton’s points to bring the Tigers to within a possession of winning the game.
“We were just a step behind on a few plays – it went into overtime and it came down to the last possession – and I thought we did a good job,” said Woytowicz. “At the end we were up one and got a block, but the ball went right to (Mabry) for a layup. If we get that ball and they have to foul us – it’s a different story.
“Lewisburg hit a couple of shots at the end, and they won the game,” added Southern’s coach.
For Lewisburg, Mabry finished with a game- and career-high 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and three blocks, plus Wade Youn and Noah Pawling added 10 points apiece for a well-rounded effort by the Green Dragons.
“I think the biggest lead anybody had might’ve been 6-7 points, but tonight’s game was just back-and-forth, and our guys executed,” said Vaji, whose team next plays at Midd-West tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 73, Southern Columbia 68 (OT)
At Lewisburg
Southern 10 16 22 13 7; — 68
Lewisburg 15 14 19 13 12; — 73
Southern (11-6) 68
Isaac Carter 7 4-6 18; Nathan Gallagher 2 0-0 5; Jacob Hoy 0 0-0 0; Travis Wegrzynowicz 1 0-0 3; Jake Toczylousky 0 0-2 0; Brian Britton 5 2-2 12; Tyler Arnold 12 0-0 24; Dominic Fetterolf 3 0-0 6; Braydon Griscavage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 6-10 68.
3-point goals: Gallagher, Wegrzynowicz.
Lewisburg (11-6) 73
Wade Young 3 4-6 10; Charlie Landis 0 0-0 0; Cam Michaels 8 0-0 18; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 0 0-0 0; Henry Harrison 3 0-0 8; Noah Pawling 4 0-0 10; Neyshawn Mabry 11 4-5 26. Totals: 29 8-11 73.
3-point goals: Michaels 2, Harrison 2, Pawling 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 47-45.
