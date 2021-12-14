LEWISBURG — When it comes to playing defense, Lewisburg’s girls basketball team has proven that it knows how to lock opposing teams down.
But as far as putting the ball in the hoop, that’s become a different matter altogether for the young Green Dragons.
Lewisburg’s offense is still stuck in neutral in the early goings of the season, and Selinsgrove made the Green Dragons pay by taking a 31-29 Heartland-I victory Monday.
“The way we look at it, we played pretty good defense again. In the first two games we’ve given up 35 and 31 points,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “We just need to start putting the ball in the basket, that’s really what it is.”
The Green Dragons (0-2, 0-1 HAC-I) got out to a good start against the Seals (2-1, 1-0) and led 10-9 after the first quarter behind six points from Sophie Kilbride.
Lewisburg extended its lead to four points in the second period (16-12) following a steal and then a layup by Maddie Still with 55 seconds remaining.
Selinsgrove’s Cierra Adams, who also tallied six points in the opening quarter for Selinsgrove, had a silent second period before she wrecked havoc once again in the third.
Adams scored six more points in the third quarter, and she knocked down the first two baskets coming out of the break to tie the game at 16 points apiece.
“We gave them a couple of baskets,” said Sample. “We talked about it at halftime that (Selinsgrove) was trying to get the ball into Adams.
“We let them get the ball over the top and score some baskets, and we let them back into the game,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “And Selinsgrove kind of took momentum from there.”
However, a Kilbride floater here and then a steal and layup from Still there, and Lewisburg tied the game at 20-all with 2 minutes to play in the third.
Moments later a Haylee Nava 3-pointer off an assist from Adams put Selinsgrove back in front for good.
Nava would nail another trey from the top of the arc to begin the fourth as the Seals’ lead grew to as many as six points (28-22).
The Green Dragons though managed to get within a basket (31-29) late when Gracie Murphy sunk a 3-pointer from the right elbow with 2:30 left to play.
Lewisburg wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way as some missed opportunities by the Green Dragons prevented them from scoring the equalizer or retaking the lead.
Kilbride finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead Lewisburg, plus Maddie Materne added six rebounds and Still had eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
“We are a young team and we’re still putting the pieces together,” said Sample. “We played hard, and I liked the way we played defense and got after it. We run the floor, and it’s nice.
“It’s just putting the ball in the hoop,” Sample added. “We’re 0-2, but with experience we’ll start stringing together some wins here, but we played two really good teams to start the season, and it’s just (a matter) of building from here.”
Lewisburg is off until Saturday when the Green Dragons play at Mifflinburg for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Selinsgrove 31, Lewisburg 29At Lewisburg
Selinsgrove 9 3 13 6 – 31 Lewisburg 10 6 6 7 — 29
Selinsgrove (2-1) 31
Delaney Parker 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Latsha 0 1-2 1; Avery DeFazio 4 0-1 9; Shaela Kruskie 0 0-0 0; Lydia Geipel 0 0-2 0; Haylee Nava 2 0-0 6; Cierra Adams 4 4-6 12; Veronica Stanford 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
11 5-11 31.
3-point goals:
Nava 2, Stanford, DeFazio.
Lewisburg (0-2) 29
Maddie Materne 1 2-4 4; Sydney Bolinsky 0 2-2 2; Maddie Still 4 0-0 8; Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10; Keeley Baker 1 0-0 2; Gracie Murphy 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
11 4-6 29.
3-point goals:
Murphy.
JV score: Lewisburg, 50-18. High scorers: Lewisburg, Fellon, 17; Selinsgrove, Kruskie, 10.
