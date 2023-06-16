NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because an announcement had not been made. An announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation was likely on Friday, the person said.

