NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because an announcement had not been made. An announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation was likely on Friday, the person said.
Earlier in the night, Jesse Marsch’s agent, Ron Waxman, tweeted his client will not become the American coach.
McGregor accused of sexual assaultMIAMI — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating.
McGregor’s attorney said the fighter denied any wrongdoing.
