MONTGOMERY — It was just one takedown in a season full of takedowns, but when Cameron Milheim grabbed the legs of Meadowbrook Christian School's Cade Wirnsberger and brought him to the mat in the first period of their 138-pound final of the District 4 Central Sectional Wrestling Tournament at Montgomery it represented the biggest two points of the Warrior Run freshman's young career.
Armed with an early 2-0 lead in a final that figured to be low scoring, Milheim stymied Wirnsberger's strong efforts over the next two periods and earned a 3-1 victory for the area's only sectional championship Saturday. The win also avenged a 1-0 loss to Wirnsberger during the first weekend of competition in early December.
Benton won its second consecutive Central team title, 161-129.5, over Montgomery. The Defenders advanced four other wrestlers to next weekend's district tournament at Williamsport and finished fourth in the team race with 70.5 points.
Beating a pair of ranked wrestlers in the wrestlebacks, Kaden Milheim finished third at 126 pounds while freshmen Colby LeBarron (145), Isaiah Betz (152), and Stone Allison (172) advanced with fourth-place finishes. In addition to Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook's Gunner Treibly advances after finishing second at 285.
Milheim, whose seven losses this season are all to wrestlers who have earned state medals, knew his takedown of Wirnsberger might be enough to tilt this meeting in his direction.
"I think it was big scoring at the end of the (first) period," Miheim said. "It breaks the match open and allows me to do what I want to do. I was confident. I came up short the first time but I knew I could win the match. Facing the tough opponents I did this season helps a ton (because) I got used to wrestling in close matches. I lost some close matches but I also won some of them.
"I'm becoming confident in my offense and not letting my opponents dictate the whole match. It's challenging but I have a lot of confidence in myself that I can get to my attacks and score."
Warrior Run coach Jermey Betz knew it would be a low-scoring match.
"Wirnsberger is so tough to score on so for Cameron to make a few adjustments and find a way to score there was huge," Betz said.
Meadowbrook coach Garth Watson knows it's all about adjustments now for Wirnsberger.
"Cade and Cameron Milheim are going to battle all the way through this postseason," Watson said. "That takedown was big and it's probably going to be one takedown each week the rest of the way that will decide their matches the rest of the way. We'll be ready for next week."
Betz knew it would be a difficult task for his young team in the loaded brackets on Saturday.
"In the first round a lot of our freshmen were really nervous and it showed in their first matches," Betz said. "We had a couple of kids throwing up from nerves. They want to do well and they put a lot of pressure on themselves. Overall, I think they performed really well considering we have one junior and four freshmen moving on to the district tournament."
Kaden Milheim's third-place finish at 126 was hard earned. He started the day with a first period pin and then lost to South Williamsport's Robert Gardner, 3-2. But he bounced back with a 9-0 major decision over Montgomery's Hunter Leet and then blanked Benton's Dylan Granahan, 3-0. Both of those wrestlers are state ranked.
Treibley reached the final at 285 with a fall in the quarterfinals and 4-0 decision in the semifinals. He couldn't solve unbeaten freshman Austin Johnon of Muncy, getting pinned in the second period. Johnson was ranked No. 2 in the state at 215 before bumping up to heavyweight for the postseason.
District 4 Class 2A Central Sectional
Saturday at Montgomery
Key: Montgomery (MG), Bloomsburg (BL), Warrior Run (WR), Montoursville (M0), Muncy (MU), Central Columbia (CC), Benton (B), Hughesville (HU), South Williamsport (SW), Jersey Shore (JS), Meadowbrook Christian (MC), Loyalsock (L).
Team scores: 1, Benton 161. 2, Montgomery, 129.5, 3, Montoursville, 123. 4, South Williamsport, 93.5, Jersey Shore, 92.5.6, Muncy, 87. 7, Hughesville, 73. 8, Warrior Run, 71.5. 9, Loyalsock, 46.5. 10, Central Columbia, 38. 11, Meadowbrook Christian, 37.12, Bloomsburg, 16.
Championship finals
(Both advance to districts)
106: Seth Kolb (B) Dec. Josh Hill, 5-4.
113: Branden Wentzel (M0) pinned Kayvan Shams, 3:33.
120: Chase Burke (B) Dec. David Kennedy, 6-3.
126: Scott Johnson (MU) Dec. Robert Gardner, 3-0.
132: Ethan Kolb (B) Dec. Caiden Puderbach, 3-1.
138: Cameron Milheim (WR) Dec. Cade Wirnsberger, 3-1.
145: Conner Harer (MG) medical forfeit Liam Goodrich.
152: Devon Deem (MG) pinned Kaden Rodarmel, 1:41.
160: Ty Nixon (MU) pinned Tyler Bauder, 6:49 SV.
172: Nolan Lear (B) pinned Ethan French, 0:12.
189: Haydn Packer (JS) Dec. Isaac Cory, 10-7.
215: Ryan Casella (SW) medical forfeit Bradley Lee.
285: Austin Johnson (MU) pinned Gunner Treibley, 3:05.
Consolation finals
(Both advance to districts)
106: Chase Shaner (HU) pinned Kaden Shay, 1:48.
113: Grayson Bullock (HU) MD Brennan Emery, 10-1.
120: Brock Weiss (JS) pinned Conor Knight, 2:33.
126: Kaden Milheim (WR) Dec. Dylan Granahan, 3-0.
132: Blaize Vogel (M0) Dec. Sam Persun, 6-2.
138: Caden Temple (B) Dec. Caden Finck, 3-2.
145: Braden Vincenzes (L) Dec. Colby Lebarron, 6-0.
152: Evan Brokenshlre (B) Dec. Isaiah Betz, 6-4, SV.
160: Greyson Shaud (CC) Dec. Tanner Springman, 8-3.
172: Josiah Schans (M0) Dec. Stone Allison, 10-3.
189: Nick Wharton (BL) medical forfeit Landon Lorson.
215: Cole Yonkin (M0) Dec. Dyllian Ross, 8-6.
285: Andrew Wolfe (B) Dec. Gaven Farquharson, 10-4.
Semifinals
106: Josh Hill (MU) Dec. Chase Shaner, 5-3; Seth Kolb (B) pinned Kaden Shay, 4:57.
113: Branden Wentzel (MO) pinned Cole Rooker, 0:19; Kayvan Shams (SW) pinned Trey Nicholas, 0:49.
120: Chase Burke (B) pinned Blake Snyder, 2:32; David Kennedy (M0) pinned Brock Weiss, 0:58.
126: Scott Johnson (MU) tech fall Dylan Granahan, 22-7; Bobby Gardner (SW) Dec. Kaden Milheim, 3-2.
132: Caiden Puderbach (HU) Dec. Sam Persun, 5-4; Ethan Kolb (B) MD Blaize Vogel, 11-1.
138: Cameron Milheim (WR) Dec. Caden Temple (Benton), 1-0; Cade Wirnsberger (MC) MD Caden Finck, 13-3.
145: Liam Goodrich (JS) tech fall Morgan Gavitt, 15-0; Conner Harer (MG) tech fall Colton Chipeleski, 21-6.
152: Devon Deem (MG) pinned Alex Roberts, 1:32; Kaden Rodarmel (L) Dec. Evan Brokenshlre (B), 6-5.
160: Tyler Bauder (JS) Dec. Cole Shupp, 5-3; Ty Nixon (MU) Dec. Greyson Shaud, 7-3.
172: Ethan French (L) Dec. Stone Allison, 9-6; Nolan Lear (B) pinned Josiah Schans, 1:19.
189: Haydn Packer (JS) MD Landon Lorson, 13-0; Isaac Cory (M0) pinned Colby Springman, 1:08.
215: Bradley Leon (Montgomery) F Carter Secora (Loyalsock), 0:45; Ryan Casella (SW) Dec. Cole Yonkin, 3-2.
285: Austin Johnson (MU) pinned Andrew Wolfe, 1:12; Gunner Treibley (MC) Dec. Gaven Farquharson, 4-1.
Quarterfinals
106: Josh Hill (MU) MD Gavin Hunter, 8-0; Kaden Shay (SW) MD Ryan Aguirre, 13-1; Seth Kolb (B) pinned Logan Sauers, 2:47.
113: Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned Brennan Emery, 1:19; Cole Rooker (B) pinned Grayson Bullock, 3:00; Kayvan Shams (SW) pinned Liam Adams, 1:12.
120: David Kennedy (M0) pinned Conor Knight, 5:03; Brock Weiss (JS) pinned Jackson Swlnehart, 0:40; Blake Snyder (MG) MD Phil Mccormick, 11-0; Chase Burke (B) pinned Hank Nuss, 0:49
.126: Scott Johnson (MU) pinned Michael Eager, 0:31; Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Kadin Fetterman, 1:16; Dylan Granahan (B) Dec. Hunter Leet, 10-4; Bobby Gardner (SW) pinned Brayden Gifford, 1:31.
132: Ethan Kolb (B) pinned Nevin Beachel (MG), 0:54; Blaize Vogel (M0) MD Samuel Hall, 13-5; Sam Persun (SW) tech fall Paxton Derr, 16-1; Caiden Puderbach (HU) tech fall Alex Hosier, 17-2.
138: Cade Wirnsberger (MC) pinned Noah Baker, 1:59; Caden Finck (MG) MD Keagan Smith, 13-5; Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Owen Kleinman, 0:57; Caden Temple (B) pinned Gabe Harvey, 3:01.
145: Conner Harer (MG) pinned Dominick Granahan, 0:16; Colton Chipeleski (CC) Dec. Colby Lebarron, 12-6; Morgan Gavitt (HU) Dec. Braden Vincenzes, 2-1; Liam Goodrich (JS) pinned Hunter Miller, 2:47.
152: Devon Deem (MG) pinned Kale Ross, 1:09; Alex Roberts (CC) Dec. Jonah White, 8-6; Evan Brokenshire (B) Dec. Isaiah Betz, 7-4; Kaden Rodarmel (L) tech fall Wyatt Gavitt, 19-4.
160: Ty Nixon (MU) tech fall Luke Stutzman, 16-1; Greyson Shaud (CC) Dec. Tanner Springman, 6-4; Cole Shupp (WR) Dec. Kayden Frame, 7-6; Tyler Bauder (JS) plnned Trent Morrison, 4:22.
172: Ethan French (L) Dec. Owen Bird, 3-2; Josiah Schans (M0) Dec. Reese Moon, 7-1; Nolan Lear (B) pinned Braiden Beachel, 1:05; Stone Allison (WR) MD Josh Worthington, 10-1.
189: Isaac Cory (M0) pinned Aiden Hldlay, 1:06; Colby Springman (MG) Dec. Jake Bobersky, 5-1; Landon Lorson (SW) Dec. Nick Wharton, 10-2; Haydn Packer (JS) pinned Chase Snyder, 3:42.
215: Ryan Casella (SW) pinned Blake Zeisloft, 4:57; Cole Yonkin (M0) medical forfeit Dyllian Ross; Carter Secora (L) Dec. Nathan Crispell, 3-2; Bradley Leon (MG) Dec. Hunter Hauck, 7-3.
285: Austin Johnson (MU) pinned Luke Parkes, 0:17; Gaven Farquharson (M0) pinned Austin Gray, 0:30; Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Graden Thomas, 1:40; Gunner Treibley (MC) pinned Gaven Strouse, 1:04.
Consolation semifinals
106: Kaden Shay (SW) Dec. Gavin Hunter, 5-3; Chase Shaner (HU) pinned Logan Sauers, 0:33.
113: Grayson Bullock (HU) pinned Trey Nicholas, 1:17; Brennan Emery (MG) pinned Cole Rooker, 2:35.
120: Brock Weiss (JS) pinned Phil Mccormick, 1:40; Conor Knight (Hughesville) DEC Blake Snyder (Montgomery), 9-4.
126: Kaden Milheim (WR) MD Hunter Leet, 9-0; Dylan Granahan (B) pinned Kadin Fetterman, 4:49.
132: Blaize Vogel (M0) Dec. Alex Hosier, 6-0; Sam Persun (SW) Dec. Samuel Hall, 4-2.
138: Caden Temple (B) pinned Keagan Smith, 1:16; Caden Finck (M) pinned Gabe Harvey, 0:42.
145: Colby Lebarron (WR) Dec. Morgan Gavitt, 4-1; Braden Vincenzes (L) Dec. Colton Chipeleski, 6-0.
152: Evan Brokenshlre (B) pinned Jonah White, 4:55; Isaiah Betz (WR) MD Alex Roberts, 9-0.
160: Tanner Springman (MG) pinned Cole Shupp (WR), 1:36; Greyson Shaud (CC) pinned Kayden Frame, 2:18.
172: Josiah Schans (M0) pinned Josh Worthington, 3:41; Stone Allison (Warrior Run) DEC Braiden Beachel (Montgomery), 10-6.
189: Landon Lorson (SW) Dec. Jake Bobersky (B), 10-2; Nick Wharton (BL) Colby Springman, 4-0.
215: Cole Yonkin (M0) Dec. Hunter Hauck, 5-0; Dyllian Ross (JS) pinned Carter Secora (L), 0:54.
285: Gaven Farquharson (MO) Graden Thomas, 1:24; Andrew Wolfe (B) pinned Gaven Strouse,1:56.
Consolation quarterfinals
106: Logan Sauers (MG) MD Ryan Aguirre, 13-1.
113: Brennan Emery (MG) pinned Liam Adams, 2:32.
120: Phil Mccormick (MU) Dec. Hank Nuss, 5-0; Conor Knight (HU) pinned Jackson Swinehart, 2:00.
126: Hunter Leet (MG) pinned Michael Eager, 1:25; Kadin Fetterman (HU) pinned Brayden Gifford, 2:19.
132: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Nevin Beachel, 4:04; Alex Hosier (CC) pinned Paxton Derr, 4:43.
138: Keagan Smith (HU) pinned Noah Baker, 0:59; Gabe Harvey (SW) Dec. Owen Kleinman, 8-4.
145: Colby Lebarron (WR) Dec. Dominick Granahan, 6-4; Braden Vincenzes (L) Dec. Hunter Miller, 3-1.
152: Isaiah Betz (WR) tech fall Wyatt Gavitt, 17-0; Jonah White (SW) pinned Kale Ross, 2:30.
160: Tanner Springman (MG) pinned Luke Stutzman, 2:05; Kayden Frame (M0) pinned Trent Morrison, 3:30.
172: Braiden Beachel (M0) pinned Reese Moon, 0:43; Josh Worthington (CC) pinned Owen Bird, 2:09.
189: Jake Bobersky (B) pinned Aiden Hidley, 3:55; Nick Wharton (BL) Dec. Chase Snyder, 6-2.
215: Dyllian Ross (JS) pinned Blake Zeisloft, 2:16; Hunter Hauck (WR) Dec. Nathan Crispell, 3-2.
285: Graden Thomas (BL) Dec. Luke Parkes (CC), 1-0; Gaven Strouse (MG) Dec. Austin Gray, 4-3.
Pigtails
120: Hank Nuss (BL) Dec. Anson Rouch, 12-10.
132: Nevin Beachel (MG) pinned Ashton Horan, 2:45.
138: Owen Kleinman (MO) Dec. Alex Maiorana, 9-7; Noah Baker (CC) DQ Nasir Kelly, 2:28.
145: Dominick Granahan (B) pinned Robert Halye, 1:05; Morgan Gavitt (HU) tech fall Garrett Cooley, 15-0; Hunter Miller (M0) pinned Landyn Wommer, 1:18.
152: Kale Ross (JS) pinned Kayden James, 5:06; Wyatt Gavitt (HU) pinned Luke Steinbacher (M0), 4:52.
160: Luke Stutzman (HU) pinned Jesse James, 1:12; Trent Morrison (SW) tech fall Nick Stevens, 19-0.
172: Braiden Beachel (M0) pinned Philip Kanski, 1:41.
215: Blake Zeisloft (BL) pinned Bryce Burkhart, 1:22.
285: Gaven Strouse (M0) pinned Travis Rockwell, 1:04; Luke Parkes (CC) pinned Ethan Carper, 1:55.
