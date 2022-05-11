Baseball

MLB Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 21 8 .724 _

Tampa Bay 18 13 .581 4

Toronto 17 14 .548 5

Baltimore 13 17 .433 8½

Boston 11 19 .367 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 18 12 .600 _

Chicago 15 14 .517 2½

Cleveland 15 15 .500 3

Kansas City 9 18 .333 7½

Detroit 9 21 .300 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 21 11 .656 _

Houston 19 11 .633 1

Seattle 13 17 .433 7

Texas 12 16 .429 7

Oakland 12 19 .387 8½

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 21 10 .677 _

Atlanta 14 17 .452 7

Philadelphia 13 16 .448 7

Miami 13 17 .433 7½

Washington 10 21 .323 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 20 11 .645 _

St. Louis 16 13 .552 3

Pittsburgh 12 17 .414 7

Chicago 10 19 .345 9

Cincinnati 6 24 .200 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _

San Diego 20 11 .645 1½

San Francisco 18 12 .600 3

Arizona 17 14 .548 4½

Colorado 16 14 .533 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Oakland 2, Detroit 0

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Berríos 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 1-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 5

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 9, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 9, Colorado 2

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A International League Glance

East Division

W L Pct. GB

Rochester (Washington) 19 12 .613 —

Jacksonville (Miami) 18 13 .581 1

Buffalo (Toronto) 17 14 .548 2

Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 17 14 .548 2

Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 16 .484 4

Worcester (Boston) 15 16 .484 4

Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 12 19 .387 7

Durham (Tampa Bay) 12 19 .379 7

Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 11 19 .367 7½

Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 10 20 .333 7½

West Division

W L Pct. GB

Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 9 .700 —

Columbus (Cleveland) 19 12 .613 2½

Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 15 14 .517 5½

St. Paul (Minnesota) 15 14 .517 5½

Toledo (Detroit) 15 14 .517 5½

Gwinnett (Atlanta) 16 15 .516 5½

Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 15 15 .500 6

Omaha (Kansas City) 15 15 .500 6

Memphis (St. Louis) 15 16 .484 6½

Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 18 .400 9

___

Sunday's Games

Syracuse 11, Lehigh Valley 4

Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 1

Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 5

Durham 6, Buffalo 2

Louisville 5, Indianapolis 1

Toledo 7, Worcester 2

Omaha 4, Columbus 3

Nashville 4, Norfolk 0

Jacksonville 6, Memphis 3

Iowa 10 St. Paul 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Scranton/WB 2, Syracuse 0

Norfolk 6, Memphis 1

Toledo 8, Louisville 1

Gwinnett 8, Durham 4

Indianapolis 15, Charlotte 3

Rochester 8, Worcester 2

Columbus 7, St. Paul 6, 12 innings

Buffalo 14, Lehigh Valley 3

Nashville 3, Jacksonville 2

Iowa 5, Omaha 2

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 11:05 a.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Indianapolis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Basketball

NBA Playoff Glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 2, Boston 2

Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89

Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86

Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101

Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108

Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92

Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103

Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79

Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108

Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85

Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m./7 p.m./8 p.m., TNT

Western Conference

Phoenix 3, Dallas 2

Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114

Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109

Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94

Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101

Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80

Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m., TNT

Golden State 3, Memphis 1

Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116

Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101

Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112

Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98

Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT

x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m., ESPN

x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT

Hockey

NHL Playoff Glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Carolina 3, Boston 2

Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2

Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2

Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2

Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1

Thursday, May 12: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT

Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3

Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday, May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA

Florida 2, Washington 2

Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2

Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1

Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1

Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT

Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA

x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Calgary 2, Dallas 2

Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0

Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0

Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2

Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1

Wednesday, May 11: Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 2

Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3

Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0

Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2

Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA

Colorado 4, Nashville 0

Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2

Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT

Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3

Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2

Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

Thursday, May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA

AHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221

Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197

Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192

WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225

Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209

Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226

Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225

Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206

Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229

Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231

Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218

Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270

Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244

Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194

Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204

Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228

Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221

Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230

Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209

Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185

Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219

Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207

Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200

Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192

Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203

San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223

Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268

San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 3

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2

Utica 6, Rochester 3

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1

Wednesday's Games

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

