Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 21 8 .724 _
Tampa Bay 18 13 .581 4
Toronto 17 14 .548 5
Baltimore 13 17 .433 8½
Boston 11 19 .367 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 12 .600 _
Chicago 15 14 .517 2½
Cleveland 15 15 .500 3
Kansas City 9 18 .333 7½
Detroit 9 21 .300 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 21 11 .656 _
Houston 19 11 .633 1
Seattle 13 17 .433 7
Texas 12 16 .429 7
Oakland 12 19 .387 8½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 21 10 .677 _
Atlanta 14 17 .452 7
Philadelphia 13 16 .448 7
Miami 13 17 .433 7½
Washington 10 21 .323 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 11 .645 _
St. Louis 16 13 .552 3
Pittsburgh 12 17 .414 7
Chicago 10 19 .345 9
Cincinnati 6 24 .200 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _
San Diego 20 11 .645 1½
San Francisco 18 12 .600 3
Arizona 17 14 .548 4½
Colorado 16 14 .533 5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Oakland 2, Detroit 0
Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 9, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 11, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game
Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5
Houston 5, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1
Texas 6, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto (Berríos 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Logue 1-1) at Detroit (Wentz 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5
Arizona 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 5
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 9, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 9, Colorado 2
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 3-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at Arizona (Kelly 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Sanchez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League Glance
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Rochester (Washington) 19 12 .613 —
Jacksonville (Miami) 18 13 .581 1
Buffalo (Toronto) 17 14 .548 2
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 17 14 .548 2
Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 16 .484 4
Worcester (Boston) 15 16 .484 4
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 12 19 .387 7
Durham (Tampa Bay) 12 19 .379 7
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 11 19 .367 7½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 10 20 .333 7½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 21 9 .700 —
Columbus (Cleveland) 19 12 .613 2½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 15 14 .517 5½
St. Paul (Minnesota) 15 14 .517 5½
Toledo (Detroit) 15 14 .517 5½
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 16 15 .516 5½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 15 15 .500 6
Omaha (Kansas City) 15 15 .500 6
Memphis (St. Louis) 15 16 .484 6½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 12 18 .400 9
___
Sunday's Games
Syracuse 11, Lehigh Valley 4
Rochester 2, Scranton/WB 1
Gwinnett 6, Charlotte 5
Durham 6, Buffalo 2
Louisville 5, Indianapolis 1
Toledo 7, Worcester 2
Omaha 4, Columbus 3
Nashville 4, Norfolk 0
Jacksonville 6, Memphis 3
Iowa 10 St. Paul 3
Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Scranton/WB 2, Syracuse 0
Norfolk 6, Memphis 1
Toledo 8, Louisville 1
Gwinnett 8, Durham 4
Indianapolis 15, Charlotte 3
Rochester 8, Worcester 2
Columbus 7, St. Paul 6, 12 innings
Buffalo 14, Lehigh Valley 3
Nashville 3, Jacksonville 2
Iowa 5, Omaha 2
Wednesday's Games
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 11:05 a.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.
Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Indianapolis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Playoff Glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 2, Boston 2
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89
Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86
Saturday, May 7: Milwaukee 103, Boston 101
Monday, May 9: Boston 116, Milwaukee 108
Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92
Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103
Friday, May 6: Philadelphia 99, Miami 79
Sunday, May 8: Philadelphia 116, Miami 108
Tuesday, May 10: Miami 120, Philadelphia 85
Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, 3:30 p.m./7 p.m./8 p.m., TNT
Western Conference
Phoenix 3, Dallas 2
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114
Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109
Friday, May 6: Dallas 103, Phoenix 94
Sunday, May 8: Dallas 111, Phoenix 101
Tuesday, May 10: Phoenix 110, Dallas 80
Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m./9:30 p.m., TNT
Golden State 3, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116
Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101
Saturday, May 7: Golden State 142, Memphis 112
Monday, May 9: Golden State 101, Memphis 98
Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT
x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m., ESPN
x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
Hockey
NHL Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Carolina 3, Boston 2
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2
Friday, May 6: Boston 4, Carolina 2
Sunday, May 8: Boston 5, Carolina 2
Tuesday, May 10: Carolina 5, Boston 1
Thursday, May 12: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT
Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Saturday, May 7: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 4
Monday, May 9: Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2
Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA
x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3
Friday, May 6: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Sunday, May 8: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Tuesday, May 10: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday, May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Florida 2, Washington 2
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2
Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1
Saturday, May 7: Washington 6, Florida 1
Monday, May 9: Florida 3, Washington 2, OT
Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA
x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Calgary 2, Dallas 2
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0
Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0
Saturday, May 7: Dallas 4, Calgary 2
Monday, May 9: Calgary 4, Dallas 1
Wednesday, May 11: Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 2
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3
Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0
Friday, May 6: Edmonton 8, Los Angeles 2
Sunday, May 8: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0
Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado 4, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2
Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT
Saturday, May 7: Colorado 7, Nashville 3
Monday, May 9: Colorado 5, Nashville 3
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0
Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2
Friday, May 6: Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
Sunday, May 8: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
Thursday, May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
AHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192
WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225
Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225
Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206
Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229
Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231
Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218
Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270
Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244
Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194
Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204
Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228
Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221
Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230
Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209
Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185
Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200
Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192
Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203
San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223
Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 3
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2
Utica 6, Rochester 3
Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1
Wednesday's Games
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
