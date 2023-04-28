College softball
Game 1: Bloomsburg 1, Lock Haven 0
Game 2: Lock Haven 4, Bloomsburg 1
Notes: Lock Haven (24-22, 14-16 PSAC East) rallied to take game two over Bloomsburg (19-31, 13-17 PSAC East) in a tightly contested and important late-season PSAC East doubleheader. As of press time, Lock Haven (14-16) is in fifth-place in the PSAC Eastern Division standings, one game up on Bloomsburg (13-17). The top five teams in the Eastern Division will qualify for the PSAC postseason tournament. The No. 1-4 seeds are locked up, as it’s a battle for the fifth and final spot heading into the final weekend of the 2023 regular season where anything could still happen. Millersville is currently 12-18 in PSAC East play.
Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, had a hit in each game today and ran her season total to 75, which ties Lock Haven’s all-time single-season record for hits. Lock Haven’s Madison Waltman, a Warrior Run High School grad, pitched well in game 1, but was on the end result of a tough decision. She went the distance and allowed just two hits over seven innings. On the season, Good has scored 55 runs which currently stands as the second-most in school history for a single season. The school record is 59.
Women's lacrosse
Holy Cross 22, Bucknell 21
Notes: On a day that belonged to the offenses, goalie Tori Cini made two saves in the final stages of the game to preserve a wild 22-21 win for Holy Cross over Bucknell in the final game of the 2023 regular season on Thursday at Graham Field. Freshman Alex Nesbitt scored five goals and sophomore Allie Boyce had four, including her 50th of the season, to pace the Bison (6-10) in the highest-scoring game in team history.
A game filled with dramatic momentum swings featured 43 goals on 79 shots, and eight different players recorded hat tricks. Nesbitt’s five goals marked a new career high, and she also added an assist to tie her personal best with six points. Classmate Megan Krestinski also logged six points with three goals and three assists, including a highlight reel behind-the-back goal in the first half. Taylor Kopan scored three goals, and Taylor McClain tallied two goals and three assists against Holy Cross (7-10, 4-5 PL).
Basketball
NBA Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Boston 4, Atlanta 2
Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99
Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106
Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122
Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121
Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta 119, Boston 117
Thursday, April 27: Boston 128, Atlanta 120
Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 0
Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101
Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84
Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97
Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117
Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122
Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99
Monday, April 24: Miami 119, Milwaukee 114
Wednesday, April 26: Miami 128, Milwaukee 126, OT
New York 4, Cleveland 1
Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97
Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90
Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79
Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93
Wednesday, April 26: New York 106, Cleveland 95
Western Conference
Golden State 3, Sacramento 2
Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123
Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106
Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97
Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125
Wednesday, April 26: Golden State 123, Sacramento 116
Friday, April 28: Sacramento at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110
Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109
Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124
Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100
Tuesday, April 25: Phoenix 136, L.A. Clippers 130
L.A. Lakers 3, Memphis 2
Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112
Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93
Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101
Monday, April 24: L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT
Wednesday, April 26: Memphis 116, L.A. Lakers 99
Friday, April 28: Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
Denver 4, Minnesota 1
Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80
Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113
Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111
Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT
Tuesday, April 25: Denver 112, Minnesota 109
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
New York vs. Miami
Sunday, April 30: Miami at New York, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2: Miami at New York, TBA
Saturday, May 6: New York at Miami, TBA
Monday, May 8: New York at Miami, TBA
x-Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, TBA
x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA
x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Western Conference
Denver vs. Phoenix
Saturday, April 29: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
Monday, May 1: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
Friday, May 5: Denver at Phoenix, TBA
Sunday, May 7: Denver at Phoenix, TBA
x-Tuesday, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
x-Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, TBA
x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
Hockey
NHL Playoff Glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston 3, Florida 2
Monday, April 17: Boston 3, Florida 1
Wednesday, April 19: Florida 6, Boston 3
Friday, April 21: Boston 4, Florida 2
Sunday, April 23: Boston 6, Florida 2
Wednesday, April 26: Florida 4, Boston 3, OT
Friday, April 28: Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Florida at Boston, TBA
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Monday, April 17: Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Wednesday, April 19: Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Friday, April 21: N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1
Sunday, April 23: Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Tuesday, April 25: N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2
Friday, April 28: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA
New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tuesday, April 18: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Thursday, April 20: N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Saturday, April 22: New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT
Monday, April 24: New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Thursday, April 27: New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Saturday, April 29: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, May 1: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, TBA
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, April 18: Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Thursday, April 20: Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, April 22: Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Monday, April 24: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Thursday, April 27: Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2
Saturday, April 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2
Monday, April 17: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Wednesday, April 19: Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Friday, April 21: Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Sunday, April 23: Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Tuesday, April 25: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3
Saturday, April 29: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA
x-Monday, May 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Dallas 3, Minnesota 2
Monday, April 17: Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT
Wednesday, April 19: Dallas 7, Minnesota 3
Friday, April 21: Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Sunday, April 23: Dallas 3, Minnesota 2
Tuesday, April 25: Dallas 4, Minnesota 0
Friday, April 28: Dallas at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Tuesday, April 18: Seattle 3, Colorado 1
Thursday, April 20: Colorado 3, Seattle 2
Saturday, April 22: Colorado 6, Seattle 4
Monday, April 24: Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT
Wednesday, April 26: Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Friday, April 28: Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1
Tuesday, April 18: Winnipeg 5, Vegas 1
Thursday, April 20: Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2
Saturday, April 22: Vegas 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT
Monday, April 24: Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2
Thursday, April 27: Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1
