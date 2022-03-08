LEWISBURG – Isabella King connected on 5-of-9 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 19 points, and the Bucknell women’s basketball team ended the game on a 26-13 run to defeat Lehigh 56-53 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament Monday at Sojka Pavilion. The fourth-seeded Bison advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round with the victory and will host eighth-seeded Navy.
Lehigh (19-11) led 31-23 at halftime and was up 40-30 with 2:30 left in the third quarter. Bucknell (22-8), which moved to 3-0 this season against the Mountain Hawks, answered with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to two points and force a timeout. The run was highlighted by 3-pointers from King and Cecilia Collins, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Bucknell took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by King with 1:07 left to put the Bison up 53-51. Taylor O’Brien and Collins made free throws in the final minute to preserve the lead for Bucknell.
Collins and Carly Krsul each tallied 10 points for the Bison. O’Brien, who played all 40 minutes, finished with nine points, eight rebounds and a team-high four of the squad’s 11 steals. Bucknell forced 17 Mountain Hawk turnovers and scored 13 points off of them.
It was Bucknell’s second double-digit comeback against the Mountain Hawks this season.
Bucknell will return to the Patriot League semifinals for a seventh consecutive season.
The Bison were shooting just 25% (9-of-36) in the first half, while the Mountain Hawks shot 43.3%. King made just one of her five 3-pointers by the time the two teams entered the locker rooms.
Lehigh continued to make shots in the third, but the Bison went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and outscored the Mountain Hawks 15-14 as momentum began to sway.
King hit a three early in the quarter, and Emma Shaffer followed it up with a second-chance layup a minute later to get Bucknell back within five. Still, Lehigh grew its lead to double digits two more times in the third.
With 2:35 to go in the third, Bucknell put together an 8-0 run with back-to-back threes and a Krsul layup that got Bucknell within a single possession of tying at 40-38. The Mountain Hawks ended the quarter with five straight points, and the Bison entered the fourth trailing by seven (45-38).
Bucknell gutted out the last 10 minutes, limiting Lehigh to 2-for-13 shooting and 0-for-4 from long range. King scored eight of her 19 points down the stretch, and Bucknell outscored Lehigh 18-8 in the frame.
Four straight points from O’Brien in the first minute of the fourth brought the Bison within three of tying, and a King triple a minute later cut the deficit to two (47-45). After nearly two scoreless minutes that followed, Collins caught a pass from Marly Walls at the top of the arc and splashed a 3-pointer that tied the game for the first time since the five-minute mark in the first quarter.
Lehigh held its last lead with 1:34 to playwhen King hit her fifth 3-pointer of the evening on the next possession to give the Bison the lead for good.
It became a test of Bucknell at the free throw line over the final 60 seconds of play, and while the Bison went just 5-of-12 at the charity stripe in the fourth, they made just enough to stave off Lehigh’s final push.
Patriot League Quarterfinal
Bucknell 56, Lehigh 53
At Bucknell
Lehigh (19-11)
Emma Grothaus 4-10 2-2 13; Frannie Hottinger 5-7 0-0 11; Mackenzie Kramer 4-17 0-0 8; Clair Steele 2-3 0-2 5; Megan Walker 2-7 1-2 5; Meghan O’Brien 2-6 1-2 5; Jamie Behar 1-4 0-0 3; Anna Harvey 1-2 0-0 3; Kaylee Van Eps 0-0 0-0 0; Maddie Albrecht 0-0 0-0 0; Ella Stemmer 0-1 0-0 0; Jackie Vargas-Bines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-57 4-8 53.
Bucknell (22-8)
Isabella King 7-11 0-0 19; Cecelia Collins 3-8 2-4 10; Taylor O’Brien 3-17 3-4 9; Emma Shaffer 2-5 1-2 5; Marly Walls 0-7 0-2 0; Carly Krsul 4-10 2-4 10; Remi Sisselman 1-2 0-0 3; Tai Johnson 0-2 0-0 0; Julie Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-63 8-16 56.
Lehigh 17 14 14 8 – 53
Bucknell 14 9 15 18 – 56
3-point goals: Lehigh 7-24 (Grothaus 3-5, Hottinger 1-1, Steele 1-1, Harvey 1-2, Behar 1-4, O’Brien 0-2, Walker 0-3, Kramer 0-6), Bucknell 8-23 (King 5-9, Collins 2-5, Sisselman 1-2, Kulesza 0-1, Johnson 0-2, O’Brien 0-2, Walls 0-2). Rebounds: Lehigh 44 (Grothaus 13), Bucknell 39 (O’Brien 8). Assists: Lehigh 12 (Walker 4), Bucknell 11 (Collins 4). Total fouls: Lehigh 15, Bucknell 9. Fouled out: Hottinger. Technicals: None. A: 1,239.
