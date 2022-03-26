MILTON - Slated to move to Class 3A a season from now, Matt Ishman genuinely believes his Milton Black Panthers can make plenty of noise in Class 2A before they slide alongside the largest schools Pennsylvania track and field has to offer.
Ishman isn’t talking about some grand schematic designed to upend the rest of the Keystone State just yet — but he does feel as if his Milton squad can climb a rung or two higher than the collective finish they recorded last spring at districts.
“We’ve been talking about being competitive and wanting to do well,” Ishman said. “We also talked about how we ended up third and we have a pretty good team this year.
“We move up to 3A next year, so we’ve really been talking about being competitors, being teammates, coming together and helping each other out, rooting each other on and hopefully making a good drive for that district title this year.”
If Ishman’s Black Panthers do challenge for District 4 and Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division II crowns, Milton’s sprinters and throwers will lead the way. It’s what happens in the other events that will be critical.
While senior Chris Aviles-Robles finished third in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at districts, he just missed medaling at states — winding up ninth. Sophomore Payton Rearick also figures to factor in the sprints and relays.
Yet it may be inexperienced upperclassmen — senior Donte Cook and junior Xzavier Minium — who can really add a jolt to a Black Panthers sprint crew, as well as in the relays and possibly the long jump. Rearick, too, will do plenty of jumping.
As for the throwers, senior Cole Goodwin returns after finishing second and fourth, respectively, in the discus and shot put. Goodwin also competed at states in the discus, but he cranked 51-11 to place (sixth) at the state indoor meet.
Senior Nolan Miller scored an eighth-place finish at districts in the shot, while soph Connor Snyder stood on the podium last spring at districts after pocketing seventh in the javelin. First-year junior Jace Brandt also is flashing promise in the javelin.
In addition to Rearick, Cook and Minium in the long jump, watch out for junior Ashton Krall and freshman Joel Langdon. That group, along with junior Anthony Wendt, will allow the Black Panthers staff to make choices in the high jump.
Wendt was eighth in the high jump at districts in 2021. Langdon also will get looks in the triple jump, while Trey Locke and Wendt are locked into the pole vault.
As for the middle distance and distance events, senior Brody Bender returns after placing eighth in the 800 at districts. Capable sophomore Ryan Bickhart iwill get starts in the 800, mile and two-mile races.
And while Ishman believes he has the talent on hand to make plenty of noise, lofty energy levels and want-to is important, too.
“I do have experienced guys, they’ve all bought in and they’ve reaped success,” Ishman said. “They’ve shown leadership and I want them to show those younger runners that buy-in (matters).
“You give this team 100 percent and you guys are going to be totally successful.
Milton Black Panthers
Head coach: Matt Ishman (jumps/hurdles)
Assistants: Rod Harris (hurdles); Brad Rocco (pole vault); Janna Bond (distance); Wally Blair (distance); Bryan Walter (sprints); Patrick McCarthy (jumps); Kamryn Snyder (throws); Joe Stahley (throws); Bing Pursel (javelin).
Classification: Class 2A.
Roster
Seniors: Christopher Aviles-Robles, Brody Bender, Chase Bilodeau, Jacob Caudle, Donte Cook, Cole Goodwin, Nolan Miller, Dale-Curtis Mitchell, Mekhi Nolder, Nathan Rauch, Luke Roup.
Juniors: Jace Brandt, Ethan Fisher, Johnathan Hackenburg, Ashton Krall, Ethan Minium, Xzavier Minium, Austin Mitch, Alex Parker, Anthony Wendt.
Sophomores: Ryan Bickhart, Wyatt Ficks, Zach Guffey, Nijel Hunter, Cameron Kautz, Barry Knarr III, Trey Locke, Payton Rearick, Conner Snyder, Wyatt Swallow, Hunter Zettlemoyer.
Freshmen: Carmine DiConstanzo, Rex Farr, Joel Langdon, Luke Matarini, Izayah Minium, Presten Reedy, Cade Swartzentruber, Aaron Treibley.
