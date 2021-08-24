MILTON – For the area’s three girls tennis teams, the 2020 Heartland Athletic Conference season wasn’t a very good one.
But the good thing is, those squads will get a chance to improve upon those performances in the coming weeks once HAC play begins (the 2021 season was scheduled to start Monday, but both matches on the day were rained out).
Neither Lewisburg, Mifflinburg nor Milton won more than three matches a year ago, but that could likely change this season.
The Wildcats are in the best shape to improve upon an 0-12 mark from 2020 with the return of all of its starters.
On the other hand, the Green Dragons and Black Panthers, which combined for five wins a year ago, each team will have to replace several key players from last season.
MIFFLINBURG
Without a doubt, Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells is looking forward to the start of the 2021 season.
“We are very excited to get going again. Last year was a growing year for us with most of our team being brand new to tennis,” said Wells. “Now we have some experience and are looking to grow from there. COVID made it difficult, but we pushed through it last year, and hopefully we can do the same again!
“Coming out of last year, we are looking to play better tennis than we did the year before,” added Wells.
Returning for the Wildcats are their top three singles players: seniors Rockell Keister, Kylie Vasbinder and Rebecca Reimer.
In addition, sophomore doubles players Kooper Haines and Kisa Elliott, plus seniors Kassidy Reedy and Alexis Scopelliti will return to their respective spots in the lineup for Mifflinburg.
“Our seniors always tend to be the leaders. They build team confidence by being positive role models,” said Wells. “Typically, our leaders have experience. Only one of our seniors has played tennis for all four years, but our seniors bring experience from other sports as well.
“The seniors’ leadership and experience will help shape the experience of the team,” added the Wildcats’ coach.
And one big key for Mifflinburg is the play of Haines and Elliott.
“We are looking towards our sophomores to step up and play strong tennis this year. We have a smaller team this season and every player matters,” said Wells.
“We are hopeful for a good experience this year. We are expecting a lot of tough matchups. However, when you play athletes better than you, you can learn a lot from them.”
LEWISBURG
Despite the loss of four players from a year, including all three singles players, head coach Sam Harer has a goal of his girls reaching the District 4 team tournament.
“I am very excited to start our season. The girls have been working hard at open courts three days a week starting at the beginning of June through now,” said Harer.
“After three years of coaching the girls team my goal is to make the team playoffs this year. Many of the freshmen when I first took over the program are now seniors this year, who have been in my program and are familiar with my coaching style/system.”
Back for the Green Dragons are seniors Grace Hilkert, Bridget Kinnaman and Katelyn Fessler.
Hilkert and Kinnaman competed at No. 1 doubles a year ago, while Fessler played at No. 2 doubles.
All three players will be vying for singles spots this year for Lewisburg.
But Harer likes his team’s chances this year, especially since other teams are in the same boat as the Green Dragons.
“I know many schools lost many seniors this past year, which will make most of them in rebuilding mode. I feel my team has a shot at doing really well this year. I feel that some of the younger players will step up to fill the rest of the starting lineup,” said Harer, who had 21 girls come out for the team, including seven freshmen and six sophomores.
Amongst the other teams in the HAC-II, Harer is looking forward to playing Danville, which he expects to be a challenger for the league crown.
“Danville will have a solid team this year because they only lost like one or two starting players. They also have a great coach in Nicole Maxfield, who is very knowledgeable of the game of tennis and has lots of experience playing the game of tennis,” said Harer. “You also can’t count out Central Columbia, Lee Ercolani runs a great program, and they usually make team districts every year.”
MILTON
Carissa Wagner, a former star player for the Black Panthers in the mid-2010s, is back at her alma mater as the program’s newest head coach.
And Wagner is thrilled to get going this season and improve upon a 2-12 mark from a year ago.
“As I was playing tennis for Milton in high school, I never thought that I would actually ever coach tennis for Milton… especially 5 years later, but here we are, and I couldn’t be more excited!” said Wagner. “Milton tennis provided me with so many great memories on and off the courts, and I am so happy to give that back to these girls now.
“The girls are already very motivated to improve from last year and make both team and individual progress,” added Wagner. “Being in my first year as coach, I am also really excited to build a good rapport with these athletes and help them improve.”
Among Wagner’s returning players is junior Brooklyn Wade, who went 2-10 at No. 2 singles a year ago.
Also back is junior Madelyn Nicholas, the team’s No. 3 singles player a year ago, and sophomore Lydia Crawford, who was part of the No. 2 doubles team for the Black Panthers.
With those returnees, Wagner’s goals for the team are simple.
“I am looking at this year as a rebuilding year for the team, but I’m hoping to see lots of individual player growth as the season progresses. Not having a full team roster preseason, I’d like to see more girls come out for the team once school starts,” said Wagner.
“Last season the team didn’t have an ideal record, but It doesn’t matter how deep you fall, it just matters how high you bounce back. So, this season we are going to bounce back and measure our success based on the amount we improve. It has motivated the girls to do better and push themselves to achieve their individual goals.”
Playing with consistency (serving and volleying better) is a big key for the Black Panthers, who also have the competitiveness and enthusiasm to get better and succeed.
“I think we will have success if we don’t hurt ourselves by giving up easy points that are our fault,” said Wagner. “I am under the impression that this year is going to be a rebuilding year for a lot of teams in the conference. A lot of seniors have graduated and that includes our team. We are also a very small and young team, so I see this as an opportunity for us to rebuild as well.”
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Sam Harer, 4th season.
Assistant coach: Andrew McNeal.
Last year’s record: 3-15.
Key losses from last season: Bekah Vance, Sofia Waughen, Mia Kazakavage, Ayra Tufail (moved out of the area).
Returning starters: Grace Hilkert, sr.; Bridget Kinnaman, sr.; Katelyn Fessler, sr.
Remaining roster: Tara Clark, sr.; Evelyn Horn, sr.; Julie Kaszuba, sr.; Cassie McTammany, sr.; Carina Pavlov, sr.; Jennaye Pointer, sr.; Alyssa Thompson, sr.; Kaitlyn Beers, jr.; Grace Bruckhart, jr.; Sonja Johnson, jr.; Jayden Thomas, jr.; Trinity Zinszer, jr.; Makenna Brown, so.; Brooke Haupt, so.; Annabelle Jiang, so.; Bella Parnass, so.; Brooklyn Thompson, so.; Vivian Vance, so.; Madasyn Criswell, fr.; Lucie Gosson-Roy, fr.; Mai Isleem, fr.; Bree Jun, fr.; Emma Kassim, fr.; Hannah Lewis, fr.; Sofia Romano, ft.
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Matt Wells, 2nd season.
Assistant coach: Dana Godshall.
Last year’s record: 0-12.
Key losses from last season: None.
Returning starters: Rockell Keister, sr.; Kylie Vasbinder, sr.; Rebecca Reimer, sr.; Kassidy Reedy, sr.; Alexis Scopelliti, sr.; Kooper Haines, so.; Kisa Elliott, so.
Remaining roster: Destiny Jones, sr.
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Carissa Wagner, 1st season.
Last year’s record: 2-12.
Key losses from last season: Mackenzie Counsil, Alanna Stamm and Madalyn Chappell.
Returning starters: Brooklyn Wade, jr.; Madelyn Nicholas, jr.; Leslie Krebs, sr.; Lydia Crawford, so.; Aubree Carl, so.
Remaining roster: Jordan Hackenberg, so.
