LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Green Dragons haven’t had much success over the years playing against fellow boys lacrosse teams hailing from District 2 and the Wyoming Valley Conference.
But those fortunes began to change this season for Lewisburg, and head coach John Vaji hopes the success continues this evening when the Green Dragons play D-2 champ Wyoming Seminary in a PIAA Class 2A First Round game at 6 p.m. at Lake Lehman High School.
The last time Lewisburg (16-1) played Wyoming Seminary (16-2) was last season. The Green Dragons fell 12-4.
But as they say, it’s new season and a new team for Lewisburg.
“I think the boys are very excited. We are a confident group. Wyoming Seminary is a very good team, but we believe we are as well,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “With all the returning starters from last year’s team the boys feel they have the ability to play and compete at the state level.”
Bolstering the Green Dragons’ confidence going into the game against the Blue Knights is the success Lewisburg has had against Wyoming Valley teams this season.
Lewisburg posted wins over District 2 teams Wyoming Area (14-1), Crestwood (14-1), Dallas (18-3) and Lake Lehman (15-9).
The Green Dragons faced and lost to the Comets in each of their previous two trips to the PIAA tournament – falling to Crestwood by scores of 20-5 (in 2019) and 17-5 last season, with both losses coming in the first round.
“I think the victories over Crestwood and Lake Lehman made the boys feel like they are a good team. They feel like they can play with anyone, and I believe we will be able to give Sem a battle,” said Vaji.
“We feel we are getting over the hump with this team. After losing in states last year the boys were very motivated for this year, and they are focused on making a run into the state tournament.”
Sophomore attack Jack Herron leads an offensive-minded Blue Knight team that scored a total of 275 goals this season (15.0 goals per game).
Herron tallied 86 goals and had 44 assists (130 points) this season. He along with freshman attack Matt Swartz (56 goals/35 assists), junior attack Xavier Beaulac (54 goals, 14 assists) and senior attack/mid Lucas Bartron (30 goals, 42 assists) give Wyoming Seminary a potent starting group.
In addition, junior goalkeeper Quinn Kelly has only allowed two goals this season and has an 87 percent save percentage.
Lewisburg will counter with senior attack Matt Spaulding (54 goals, 26 assists, 80 points), along with fellow seniors Collin Starr (43 goals, 18 assists), Alex Koontz (38 goals, 23 assists), Rowen Martin (21 goals, 26 assists), Evan Gilger (28 goals, 20 assists) and Eric Gilger (11G, 1 A).
Defensively for the Green Dragons, senior goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey has made 104 saves this season (.590 save percentage), plus freshman midfielder/attack Quin Michaels leads the team with 130 ground balls.
Vaji hopes that collection of talents leads to the program’s first state playoff win.
“Since I have been the coach we have not gotten past the first round of states. The first thing we need to do is play a very disciplined game on offense and defense,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We have to possess the ball and make their defense have to work. Quick shots will lead to transition for them and odd man rushes. Defensively, we cannot commit penalties and give them any man-up advantages.”
And it’ll be a game where Vaji will need everyone to step up in some way or another in order for the Green Dragons to come away with a victory.
“We can’t expect any one player to step up and lead us (today). It is going to take all of the players to raise their level and compete as a unit,” said Vaji. “I am expecting everyone to have a big game (today). Just as it was during the season, I believe everyone will do their part in contributing to the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.