Wrestling
Mason takes second at 141; three Huskies place at MAC Wrestling Championships
ATHENS, Ohio - All three Bloomsburg University wrestlers that made it through to Saturday of the Mid-American Conference Championships placed for the Huskies. Redshirt junior Josh Mason headlined the trio as he took second overall at 141 pounds. As a team, Bloomsburg finished 12th overall with 42 team points.
Mason wrestled just once on Saturday. Mason fell to Quinn Kinner of Rider University by a 4-1 decision in the championship match at 141- pounds despite dominating the riding time. The loss in the title match does not overshadow Mason's dominant performance through the MAC championships. Mason came into the tournament seeded eighth in his weight class and received a first-round bye. Wrestling on fresh legs, the redshirt junior turned a 6-2 deficit late in the third period into a win as he pinned #7 and top-seeded Dresden Simon at 6:30 in the quarterfinals. On Friday, Mason advanced to the championship match with a 5-3 decision over Gabe Willochell. The win in the semis also sealed Mason's trip to the NCAA Championships in two weeks. Mason's second-place finish is the highest of his career as he took seventh at 141 pounds in 2021.
Senior Alex Carida finished a strong showing at the MAC championships with a major decision over Anthony Gibson of Northern Illinois to claim fifth overall at 157-pounds. The senior controlled the pace and was relentless as he closed out the day with a 14-3 major decision to finish fifth overall. Carida went 4-2 during the championships.
Junior Cole Rhone placed fifth at 133-pounds, just a year removed from his fourth-place showing at the championships a year ago. Rhone would rebound for an impressive pin in the fifth-place match over Aaron Schulist of SIU Edwardsville. Rhone got a quick takedown and flipped Schulist over for the pin at just 58 seconds. The pin was his fastest of the season and his career.
Mason solidified his spot in the NCAA Championships while both Rhone and Carida await the announcement of the at-large bids by the NCAA. Final brackets will be released on March 9 for the NCAA Championships beginning March 17.
Men's lacrosse
Bucknell 17, Binghamton 11
Saturday at Lewisburg
Notes: Freshman Connor Davis continued his scoring assault with his third six-goal game of the season, and sophomore Dutch Furlong recorded five goals and seven points for the second game in a row, lifting the Bucknell men’s lacrosse team to a 17-11 victory over Binghamton on Saturday afternoon at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
The victory was Bucknell’s fifth straight to start the season, marking just the fourth 5-0 start in team history. The Bison won their first five games in 2007, their first seven tilts in 1970, and all 12 of their contests in 1996.
Bucknell needed only 13 seconds to get on the board in this one, as Danny Striano fed Alston Tarry for a quick goal. That duo would go on to have big afternoons, as Tarry logged a goal and four assists, while Striano recorded two assists, three caused turnovers, and a career-high-tying eight ground balls.
Lycoming 11, Allegheny 5
Saturday at Lycoming
Notes: Six players hit the back of the net for Lycoming, led by senior Owen Zimmerman’s second hat trick of the season, as the Warriors used a six-goal second quarter to get past Allegheny College, 11-5, for the first victory of the season on Saturday at UPMC Field.
Zimmerman landed four goals on 11 shots and picked up an assist, a groundball and a caused turnover against Allegheny (1-1). Seniors Dominick Massaro and Michael Scarponi followed with two goals each with Massaro adding an assist. Senior Brandon Waden, juniors Zach Anderson and Rory Hines each recorded a goal for the Warriors (1-2).
Women's lacrosse
Lycoming 17, Mount Aloysius 5
Saturday at Lycoming
Notes: Five Lycoming players scored at least twice to help it to its first win of the 2022 season, as the team use nine first-quarter goals en route to a win over Mount Aloysius Saturday afternoon at UPMC Field.
First-year Katie Maguire led the way with four goals for the third straight game and junior Rorie Bass Foresman, a Danville High grad, added her first three career tallies to go with two caused turnovers. Senior Emma Lehr, a fellow Danville High grad, first-year Kailey Stocker and senior Erika Boyer each had two scores, with Lehr adding 10 draw controls.
The Warriors (1-2) opened the game with six straight goals in the first eight minutes of the game, with Maguire notching three goals during that period. Maguire added her fourth goal of the period with 55 seconds left to help Lycoming take a 9-2 lead into the second quarter.
Bucknell 10, St. Bonaventure 8
Saturday at St. Bonaventure
Notes: Allie Boyce recorded her second straight hat trick, and Caitlin Tucker made 14 saves between the pipes to lift the Bucknell women’s lacrosse team to its third straight win over Bonaventure on Saturday. Now 3-1 on the season, the Bison have their first three-game winning streak since 2017. On the heels of one-sided home wins over Robert Morris and Duquesne, Bucknell sprinted to a 10-3 lead after three quarters in this one, then had to hold on down the stretch after the Bonnie made a late rally. Laurel McHale and Caroline Miller added two goals apiece, and Emily Baird dished out two assists as the Bison outshot St. Bonaventure (0-5) 34-29.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 39 24 .619 —
Boston 39 27 .591 1½
Toronto 34 30 .531 5½
Brooklyn 32 33 .492 8
New York 25 38 .397 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 43 22 .662 —
Atlanta 31 32 .492 11
Charlotte 32 33 .492 11
Washington 29 34 .460 13
Orlando 16 49 .246 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 25 .615 —
Chicago 39 25 .609 ½
Cleveland 37 27 .578 2½
Indiana 22 44 .333 18½
Detroit 17 47 .266 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 44 22 .667 —
Dallas 39 25 .609 4
New Orleans 27 37 .422 16
San Antonio 24 40 .375 19
Houston 16 48 .250 27
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 40 23 .635 —
Denver 38 26 .594 2½
Minnesota 36 29 .554 5
Portland 25 38 .397 15
Oklahoma City 20 44 .313 20½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 51 13 .797 —
Golden State 43 21 .672 8
L.A. Clippers 34 31 .523 17½
L.A. Lakers 28 35 .444 22½
Sacramento 24 42 .364 28
___
Saturday's Games
Dallas 114, Sacramento 113
Charlotte 123, San Antonio 117
Memphis 124, Orlando 96
Miami 99, Philadelphia 82
Minnesota 135, Portland 121
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 116
Sunday's Games
Boston 126, Brooklyn 120
Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122
Washington 133, Indiana 123
Utah 116, Oklahoma City 103
Houston 123, Memphis 112
Cleveland 104, Toronto 96
Denver 138, New Orleans 129, OT
New York at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m.
New York at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Tampa Bay 55 37 12 6 80 192 155 19-5-4 18-7-2 11-5-1
Florida 55 37 13 5 79 227 163 25-6-0 12-7-5 8-1-2
Toronto 55 35 16 4 74 202 163 19-7-1 16-9-3 9-4-0
Boston 56 34 18 4 72 171 152 16-10-1 18-8-3 12-3-1
Detroit 56 24 26 6 54 163 203 16-11-3 8-15-3 6-9-2
Buffalo 57 18 31 8 44 153 203 9-15-4 9-16-4 6-9-4
Ottawa 55 19 31 5 43 143 179 10-16-2 9-15-3 5-10-1
Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212 8-17-1 7-17-6 5-8-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134 21-4-2 18-8-3 10-5-0
N.Y. Rangers 56 36 15 5 77 169 139 19-5-3 17-10-2 8-4-0
Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 15-8-5 19-6-4 10-4-2
Washington 57 30 18 9 69 185 158 14-11-5 16-7-4 10-5-1
Columbus 56 28 25 3 59 186 205 15-11-3 13-14-0 8-10-0
N.Y. Islanders 52 21 23 8 50 133 147 11-11-4 10-12-4 5-5-1
New Jersey 56 20 31 5 45 171 202 12-13-3 8-18-2 8-10-2
Philadelphia 55 17 28 10 44 139 192 10-15-5 7-13-5 4-10-4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 56 40 11 5 85 222 159 23-3-3 17-8-2 13-5-2
St. Louis 55 32 16 7 71 194 151 19-6-2 13-10-5 11-5-2
Minnesota 54 32 19 3 67 203 177 16-6-1 16-13-2 8-7-1
Dallas 55 32 20 3 67 165 160 20-7-1 12-13-2 13-7-2
Nashville 55 31 20 4 66 174 155 15-10-0 16-10-4 11-5-1
Winnipeg 56 24 22 10 58 167 174 14-11-2 10-11-8 10-6-5
Chicago 57 20 29 8 48 144 198 10-15-4 10-14-4 4-11-5
Arizona 55 16 35 4 36 132 201 9-20-1 7-15-3 6-11-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 54 33 14 7 73 190 133 15-4-5 18-10-2 7-6-1
Los Angeles 57 31 19 7 69 169 160 14-12-2 17-7-5 6-5-1
Vegas 57 32 21 4 68 184 167 16-13-3 16-8-1 11-5-1
Edmonton 56 30 22 4 64 184 180 14-12-0 16-10-4 13-3-0
Anaheim 58 27 22 9 63 172 179 16-11-4 11-11-5 10-7-3
Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165 12-10-3 16-13-3 8-4-5
San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179 13-13-3 11-12-4 4-6-3
Seattle 58 17 36 5 39 148 207 10-17-3 7-19-2 4-13-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
New Jersey 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 0
Dallas 6, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
Carolina 3, Seattle 2
Vegas 2, Ottawa 1
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, OT
Monday's Games
Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.