HAMILTON, N.Y. — Jack Ferguson scored a career-high 28 points, hitting seven of his eight field-goal attempts, lifting top-seeded Colgate to a 96-68 win over ninth-seeded Bucknell in a Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday night at Cotterell Court.
The Raiders (21-11) rarely missed a shot en route to their 13th victory in a row. Colgate made 40 of 60 from the field and 13 of 19 from 3-point range, and it will now host fourth-seeded Lehigh in the semifinals on Sunday.
Xander Rice paced Bucknell (9-23) with 17 points and six assists, and senior Andrew Funk wrapped up a terrific Bison career with 13 points and seven assists. The Bison made 10 of their first 19 3-pointers and finished 12-for-26, but they just couldn’t keep up with the veteran Raiders, who are trying to get to their fifth straight Patriot League title game.
“Give credit to Colgate, they were outstanding tonight, which was to be expected from a veteran team that has been exposed to a lot of postseason pressure over the last few years,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “We have a young team, and any time we were a half-step late defensively they made us pay with a 3-pointer or a layup. I definitely think we improved as the season progressed. Our final record is certainly not where we want it to be, but as we move into the offseason we can take some positives with us.”
The Raiders shot 61.3 percent in the first half, including a stretch of seven straight makes in a 17-3 run that boosted their 3-point lead all the way up to 17 at 35-18.
Down 37-20, Alex Timmerman swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then followed with a layup off a Rice feed to ignite an 11-3 Bison run. Rice’s 4-point play, his fifth of the season, pulled the Bison within 40-31 with 2:53 to go.
Colgate scored the next seven, capped by a Ryan Moffatt 3-pointer, before Jake van der Heijden closed the first-half scoring with a right-corner triple.
The teams swapped the first four buckets of the second half, but Ferguson’s sixth 3-pointer of the night capped a 59-second, 7-0 run that swelled Colgate’s lead to 21 at 59-38.
The Bison hung around with some solid 3-point shooting but just couldn’t keep up with the Raiders, who were clicking offensively all night. They shot 72.4 percent (21-29) and hit 7 of 9 3-pointers in the second half. Colgate had 30 assists on 40 made field goals in the game.
Funk finished his career with 1,230 points, which puts him 21st on Bucknell’s all-time scoring list, despite just junior season being limited to 13 games due to the pandemic. He hit three 3-pointers in his final game, and his 190 career treys are tied with Chris Hass for seventh-most in Bucknell history. His 87 3-pointers this season are second-most all-time, trailing only Bryson Johnson’s 99 in 2010-11.
Funk’s 564 points this season are tied with Al Leslie for eighth-most in Bucknell history.
Colgate 96, Bucknell 68
BUCKNELL (9-23)
van der Heijden 3-9 0-0 8, Screen 2-8 1-3 5, Edmonds 3-9 0-0 7, Funk 5-13 0-0 13, Rice 6-11 1-1 17, Rhodes 2-3 0-0 5, Timmerman 4-6 0-0 9, Bascoe 2-2 0-0 4, Motta 0-0 0-0 0, Adoh 0-0 0-0 0, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-61 2-4 68.
COLGATE (21-11)
Records 5-6 0-0 10, Cummings 6-13 1-2 15, Ferguson 10-12 1-1 28, Richardson 4-8 0-0 9, Moffatt 3-5 0-0 7, Lynch-Daniels 2-2 0-0 6, Woodward 5-5 1-2 11, Thomson 4-5 0-0 8, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Light 0-1 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 40-60 3-5 96.
Halftime: Colgate 47-34. 3-point goals: Bucknell 12-26 (Rice 4-6, Funk 3-8, van der Heijden 2-5, Rhodes 1-1, Timmerman 1-1, Edmonds 1-5), Colgate 13-19 (Ferguson 7-8, Lynch-Daniels 2-2, Cummings 2-4, Moffatt 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Louis-Jacques 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 21 (Screen 5), Colgate 31 (Ferguson 7). Assists: Bucknell 19 (Funk 7), Colgate 30 (Richardson, Moffatt 6). Total fouls: Bucknell 8, Colgate 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.