Warriors picked second in MAC Freedom Preseason Poll
WILLIAMSPORT - Winners of two straight conference titles, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team was selected to finish second in the MAC Freedom Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the conference office in Annville announced on Thursday.
DeSales (63) earned seven first-place votes to take first in the conference poll, while the defending champion Warriors had 55 points and one vote. Arcadia (48), Stevens (47, one first-place vote) and Wilkes (30) rounded out the top half of the poll. Delaware Valley (26), King’s (20), Misericordia (19) and FDU-Florham (16) finished the poll.
The Warriors return 15 letterwinners from the 2020-21 season when the team posted a 5-2 record in an abbreviated season due to COVID-19, as they won the MAC Freedom title game, 69-53, over DeSales University. Nine of the team’s top 10 scorers return, including a pair of all-conference selections in First Team All-MAC Freedom center, junior Dyson Harward, a Danville High grad, who led the team with 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Junior DeAundre Manuel was an Honorable Mention All-MAC Freedom forward, averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
The Warriors open the 2021-22 season by hosting second-ranked Yeshiva University in the opening round of the Dutch Burch Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.