Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 21 5 .808 — Brooklyn 14 12 .538 7 Toronto 13 12 .520 7½ Philadelphia 12 12 .500 8 New York 12 13 .480 8½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 12 .520 — Miami 11 14 .440 2 Washington 11 14 .440 2 Charlotte 7 18 .280 6 Orlando 6 20 .231 7½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 6 .750 — Cleveland 16 9 .640 2½ Indiana 13 12 .520 5½ Chicago 10 14 .417 8 Detroit 7 20 .259 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 16 8 .667 — Memphis 16 9 .640 ½ Dallas 13 11 .542 3 Houston 7 17 .292 9 San Antonio 6 18 .250 10
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 14 10 .583 — Utah 15 12 .556 ½ Portland 13 11 .542 1 Minnesota 12 12 .500 2 Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 3½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 9 .640 — Sacramento 13 10 .565 2 L.A. Clippers 14 12 .538 2½ Golden State 13 13 .500 3½ L.A. Lakers 10 14 .417 5½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 116, Miami 96 Cleveland 116, L.A. Lakers 102 Dallas 116, Denver 115
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111, OT Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 116 Toronto 126, L.A. Lakers 113 New York 113, Atlanta 89 Memphis 123, Oklahoma City 102 Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113 New Orleans 104, Detroit 98 Chicago 115, Washington 111 Minnesota 121, Indiana 115 Utah 124, Golden State 123 Boston 125, Phoenix 98
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m. Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Utah at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 25 21 3 1 43 100 53 Toronto 27 16 5 6 38 83 66 Detroit 25 13 7 5 31 81 78 Tampa Bay 25 15 9 1 31 86 79 Florida 26 12 10 4 28 90 88 Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92 Buffalo 26 12 13 1 25 105 96 Ottawa 25 10 14 1 21 77 83
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 26 21 4 1 43 96 57 Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73 Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 93 79 N.Y. Islanders 27 16 11 0 32 86 73 N.Y. Rangers 28 13 10 5 31 87 81 Washington 28 12 12 4 28 78 86 Philadelphia 27 9 13 5 23 65 89 Columbus 25 8 15 2 18 71 105
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 24 16 7 1 33 79 61 Dallas 26 14 7 5 33 98 76 Minnesota 25 13 10 2 28 81 79 Colorado 24 13 10 1 27 78 70 Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 St. Louis 26 12 14 0 24 80 100 Arizona 24 7 13 4 18 63 89 Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 28 19 8 1 39 95 76 Seattle 25 15 7 3 33 90 79 Los Angeles 28 14 10 4 32 97 99 Edmonton 27 15 12 0 30 97 95 Calgary 26 13 10 3 29 81 79 Vancouver 27 12 12 3 27 97 106 San Jose 29 8 16 5 21 87 109 Anaheim 27 7 17 3 17 69 114 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
New Jersey 3, Chicago 0 Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2 Los Angeles 5, Ottawa 2 Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1 St. Louis 7, N.Y. Islanders 4 Winnipeg 5, Florida 2 Toronto 4, Dallas 0 Montreal 4, Seattle 2 Anaheim 4, Carolina 3, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1 Buffalo 9, Columbus 4 Calgary 5, Minnesota 3 Boston 4, Colorado 0 Edmonton 8, Arizona 2 N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 1 Vancouver 6, San Jose 5, OT
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 3 3 2 33 68 57 Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 62 51 Bridgeport 21 13 4 4 0 30 79 64 Charlotte 22 12 7 2 1 27 68 69 WB/Scranton 20 11 6 1 2 25 59 50 Lehigh Valley 20 9 9 1 1 20 56 62 Springfield 22 8 10 0 4 20 62 66 Hartford 20 6 9 1 4 17 47 66
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 22 13 8 1 0 27 72 69 Rochester 21 11 8 1 1 24 68 73 Cleveland 19 10 6 1 2 23 75 74 Syracuse 21 9 8 2 2 22 82 78 Belleville 22 10 11 1 0 21 79 87 Utica 18 7 7 3 1 18 51 55 Laval 23 7 13 3 0 17 75 94
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 21 14 6 0 1 29 79 60 Texas 22 11 7 2 2 26 77 65 Rockford 20 12 7 0 1 25 78 66 Manitoba 18 10 5 2 1 23 59 53 Iowa 21 9 8 2 2 22 64 68 Grand Rapids 21 9 11 1 0 19 65 85 Chicago 18 6 10 2 0 14 48 71
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 22 15 6 1 0 31 66 52 Calgary 20 13 6 1 0 27 83 56 Ontario 20 12 7 0 1 25 61 50 San Jose 22 12 9 0 1 25 62 64 Coachella Valley 17 11 4 2 0 24 59 49 Abbotsford 20 11 7 1 1 24 70 71 Tucson 19 10 7 2 0 22 59 61 Bakersfield 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 69 Henderson 23 7 15 0 1 15 57 71 San Diego 22 6 16 0 0 12 57 79 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1 Hershey 4, Charlotte 2
Wednesday’s Games
Belleville 4, Toronto 2 Grand Rapids 6, Iowa 2 Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 2 Syracuse 5, Rochester 1 Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1 Henderson 3, Ontario 1
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m. Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. San Diego at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
