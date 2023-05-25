Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 36 15 .706 _ Baltimore 32 17 .653 3 New York 30 21 .588 6 Boston 26 24 .520 9½ Toronto 26 24 .520 9½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 24 .520 _ Detroit 22 25 .468 2½ Cleveland 21 28 .429 4½ Chicago 21 30 .412 5½ Kansas City 15 36 .294 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 31 18 .633 _ Houston 28 21 .571 3 Los Angeles 28 23 .549 4 Seattle 25 24 .510 6 Oakland 10 41 .196 22
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 30 19 .612 _ Miami 25 25 .500 5½ New York 25 25 .500 5½ Philadelphia 23 26 .469 7 Washington 21 28 .429 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 22 .551 _ Pittsburgh 25 24 .510 2 Chicago 22 26 .458 4½ St. Louis 22 29 .431 6 Cincinnati 21 28 .429 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 20 .608 _ Arizona 29 21 .580 1½ San Francisco 24 25 .490 6 San Diego 22 27 .449 8 Colorado 21 29 .420 9½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2 Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1 Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1 Kansas City 4, Detroit 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, Houston 0 San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3 L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0 Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0 Milwaukee 4, Houston 0 Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1 Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3 Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 6, Kansas City 4 L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3 Seattle 6, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 6-1), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Gibson 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-4), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1 St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5 Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1 San Diego 7, Washington 4 Milwaukee 6, Houston 0 San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3 Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 5, Miami 4
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 4, Houston 0 Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1 Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3 Washington 5, San Diego 3 Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 10, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 12:35 p.m. Miami (Garrett 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 4-5), 3:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Washington (Irvin 1-2), 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Atlanta (Dodd 2-1), 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Alexander 4-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 4, Carolina 0
Thursday, May 18: Florida 3, Carolina 2, 4OT Saturday, May 20: Florida 2, Carolina 1, OT Monday, May 22: Florida 1, Carolina 0 Wednesday, May 24: Florida 4, Carolina 3 x-Friday, May 26: Florida at Carolina, TBA x-Sunday, May 28: Carolina at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 30: Florida at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 3, Dallas 0
Friday, May 19: Vegas 4, Dallas 3, OT Sunday, May 21: Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT Tuesday, May 23: Vegas 4, Dallas 0 Thursday, May 25: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, May 27: Dallas at Vegas, TBA x-Monday, May 29: Vegas at Dallas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 31: Dallas at Vegas, TBA
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Joseph Rosa on a minor league contract. Sent 2B Ramon Uiras on a rehab assignment to Aberdeen (SAL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez on a rehab assignment to Birmingham (SL) LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent CF Brett Phillips outright to Salt Lake (PCL). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Ben Heller from Durham (IL). Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment. Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham. Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 15-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Javier Assad from Iowa (IL). Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 15-day IL retroactive to May 21. CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Eduardo Salazar from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Released LHP Fernando Abad. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 3B Luis Urias on a rehab assignment to Nashville (IL). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released CF Adam Engel. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Phoenix Sanders on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Angelo Blackson. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced the retirement of RB Jeremy Hill. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Announced collegiate level coaches Chris Labidou, Brittany Bushman, Jamael Lett, Edwin Pata, Deonte Gibson and Graziella Napoli will be participating in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship on staff throughout the remainder of the preseason practices. DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Germain Ifedi. Waived LB Isaac Darkangelo. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Kaden Smith. Waived G Harris LaChance. Signed DT Adetomiwa Adebawore to rookie contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jake Andrews to a rookie contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Markus Golden to a one-year contract.
HOCKEYMinor League HockeyAmerican Hockey League
TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned LW Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Fined Florida G Cam Johnson an undisclosed amount for slashing in a May 22 game against Newfoundland.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Announced D Mohanad Jeahze is cleared to resume play after suspension. FC CINCINNATI — Announced M Stiven Jimenez was called up to the United States Youth National Team’s U-16 squad for an upcoming tournament.
COLLEGE
