MADISON, N.J. – The Lycoming College men’s basketball team rolled past FDU-Florham, 79-54, in both teams’ MAC Freedom season opener at Ferguson Recreation Center on Thursday.
Sophomore Dyson Harward, a Danville High School grad, scored a team-high 15 points and added five rebounds and one block, as he hit 5-of-8 from the floor for Lycoming, which won its season opener for the 13th straight year. Senior Darius Dangerfield contributed 13 points, four rebounds and three assists and freshman Steven Hamilton added 11 points.
The Warriors (1-0) shot 48 percent (32-of-66) and held the Devils (0-1) to 40 percent (21-of-53), including just 17 percent (4-of-23) from beyond the arc.
After FDU-Florham closed within eight points at 47-39 with 15:13 left, Lycoming responded by going on a 22-5 run over the next 8:06 of game time, led by six points and a steal from Hamilton, who shot 5-of-9 from the field in his college debut. After that run, the Devils never got closer than 21 points, allowing a total of 17 Warriors to receive some form of playing time.
After the Devils took a 2-0 lead in the first minute of the game, they never led again, as junior Matt Ilodigwe answered 10 seconds later with a 3-pointer off an assist from Harward. Ilodigwe would strike again a minute later with another 3-pointer, courtesy of another Harward assist to extend his squad’s lead to 6-2. The Warriors broke open the contest with a 14-4 run in the first 5:30.
Matthew Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points for FDU-Florham, as well as eight rebounds. Oliver Ortman added 10 points for the Devils.
Ilodigwe finished with nine points for the Warriors – all on three-pointers – and he added four rebounds and three assists. Junior D’Andre Edmond and DeAundre Manuel notched seven points apiece for Lycoming.
The Warriors get back on the court on Friday, Feb. 12, when they host FDU-Florham for the second half of a home-and-home at 7 p.m. at Lamade Gymnasium.
Lycoming 79, FDU-Florham 54at Madison, N.J.Lycoming (1-0)
Dyson Harward 5-8 3-4 15; Darius Dangerfield 5-9 0-0 13; Steven Hamilton 5-9 1-2 11; Matt Ilodigwe 3-9 0-0 9; DeAundre Manuel 3-6 1-1 7; D’Andre Edmond 3-4 0-0 7; Mavin James 2-2 0-0 4; Brendon Blackson 1-2 0-0 3; Danilo Petrovic 1-1 0-0 2; Mo Terry 1-5 0-0 2; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 1-1 0-0 2; Luke Finkbeiner 1-3 0-0 2; Austin Loe 1-2 0-0 2; Tyler Case 0-0 0-0 0; Coleman Witherite 0-3 0-0 0; Tobias Walden Jr. 0-1 0-0 0; Ryan Hagan 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
32-66 5-7 79.
FDU-Florham (0-1)
Matthew Johnson 8-12 3-3 21; Oliver Ortman 5-13 0-1 10; Gerard Nicholson 2-8 2-2 6; Cameron Saintil 2-7 1-2 6; Brian Nichols 1-5 1-2 4; Michael Dabas 2-2 0-0 4; Nicola Mitarotonda 1-2 0-0 2; John Bennett 0-0 1-4 1; Derrick Whitaker 0-1 0-0 0; Jayden Walsh 0-0 0-0 0; Tommy Drubulis 0-0 0-0 0; Joseph Nigro 0-1 0-0 0; Shawn Summers Jr. 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
21-53 8-14 54.
Halftime: Lycoming, 35-29. 3-point goals: Lycoming 10-31 (Ilodigwe 3-9; Dangerfield 3-4; Harward 2-3; Edmond 1-1; Blackson 1-2; Terry 0-3; Finkbeiner 0-2; Loe 0-1; Witherite 0-1; Hagan 0-1; Manuel 0-1; Hamilton 0-2; Walden Jr. 0-1), FDU-Florham 4-23 (Johnson 2-4; Nichols 1-4; Saintil 1-4; Whitaker 0-1; Summers Jr. 0-1; Nicholson 0-4; Ortman 0-5). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 36 (Manuel 6), FDU-Florham 28 (Johnson 8). Assists: Lycoming 15 (Terry 3; Dangerfield 3; Ilodigwe 3), FDU-Florham 12 (Nicholson 3; Saintil 3). Total fouls: Lycoming 17, FDU-Florham 13. Technical fouls:
None.
Women
Lycoming 60
FDU-Florham
WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Erica Lutz delivered 17 points and 14 rebounds and sophomore Kenzie Reed offered 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks as the Lycoming College women’s basketball team’s forwards held the day in the season-opener, posting a 60-41 win over FDU-Florham in MAC Freedom action at Lamade Gym on Thursday night.
Lutz posted the 22nd double-double of her career by the end of the third quarter when she had 15 points and 11 rebounds, moving along into fifth in school history in the process.
The Warriors started to separate with a run of seven straight points early in the second quarter to take a 22-12 lead after a free throw from sophomore Emily Zoscin before leading by as many as 12 at 26-14 off an old-fashioned three-point play from freshman Jessica Shaver with 5:11 left in the period before the Devils (0-1) cut the lead to eight at the break.
FDU-Florham continued to cut the lead down to four early in the third quarter before back-to-back buckets by Reed started a 12-0 run that ended with a 3-pointer from junior Allison Wagner off a FDU turnover. The Devils didn’t get the deficit to closer than 12 after that and the Warriors stretched the lead to 56-32 midway through the fourth before the Devils ended the game with a 9-4 run.
Wagner finished with eight points, a career-high 10 points and a career-high seven assists and senior Kelly Vuz added seven points and two steals. Freshman Allison Butler added six points and three rebounds, as Lycoming held a 58-42 advantage on the glass.
The Warriors wrap up their home-and-home set with FDU-Florham by travelling to Madison, N.J. for a 7 p.m. game today.
Lycoming 60, FDU-Florham 41at Lycoming CollegeFDU-Florham (0-1)
Jayda Bing 6-16 2-2 14; Arian Coleman 3-11 0-2 6; Madison Daly 2-11 0-0 5; Brielle Fedo 2-4 0-0 5; Anissa Arteaga 1-5 2-2 4; Angela Downey 1-12 0-0 3; Jade-Dee Tolentino 1-9 0-0 2; Francesca Shipe 1-1 0-1 2; Destiny Knight 0- 0-0 0.
Totals:
17-69 4-7 41.
Lycoming (1-0)
Erica Lutz 7-12 3-4 17; Kenzie Reed 5-8 1-2 11; Allison Wagner 3-7 1-2 8; Kelly Vuz 3-11 0-0 7; Allison Butler 2-7 2-5 6; Jessica Shaver 2-7 1-1 5; Alyssa Zorbaugh 1-2 0-0 2; Bryanna Hicks 1-6 0-0 2; Emily Zoscin 0-3 1-2 1; Diana Rantz 0-0 1-2 1; Emily Lockard 0-1 0-0 0; Tess Arnold 0-1 0-0 0; Mia Rudalavage 0-1 0-0 0; Cathryn Brought 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
24-68 10-18 60.
FDU-Florham 10 11 11 9 — 41Lycoming 13 16 17 14 — 603-point goals: FDU-Florham 3-28 (Daly 1-5; Downey 1-11; Fedo 1-2; Tolentino 0-2; Arteaga 0-2; Coleman 0-4; Bing 0-2), Lycoming 2-9 (Vuz 1-4; Wagner 1-2; Rudalavage 0-1; Brought 0-2). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: FDU-Florham 42 (Coleman 9), Lycoming 58 (Lutz 14). Assists: FDU-Florham 8 (Coleman 3), Lycoming 16 (Wagner 7). Total fouls: FDU-Florham 17, Lycoming 14. Technical fouls: None.
