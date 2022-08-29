LEWISBURG — For the second straight season, Shamokin Area made enough mistakes in its opening football game against Lewisburg to make what should have been a fairly comfortable win a nail-biter.
Last year, four turnovers plagued the Indians in a 6-3 win. This time, it was a failure to score points in the red zone. Three times the Indians were inside the 10-yard line and came up empty and they needed two fourth-quarter interceptions to hold off the Green Dragons, 13-9, despite a huge statistical edge, at Bucknell’s Christy Mathewson Stadium.
Led by brothers Knowledge and Wisdom Artis-Jones, and a strong performance by the offensive line, Shamokin ran for 331 yards, had 379 total yards, almost twice Lewisburg’s total, and 20 first downs. But the Green Dragons made stops when it counted and Shamokin made just enough mistakes to keep things close.
“This was a game of missed opportunities,” said Shamokin head coach Henry Hynoski. “Good luck finding a team with almost 400 yards of offense and only scoring 13 points. I’ll have to look at the tape to see what exactly happened in those situations but we’ll have to clean that up with Southern Columbia coming up. You can’t miss those things against a team like that.”
That all being said, the Indians did a lot of very good things. Wisdom Artis-Jones got things started quickly with a 67-yard touchdown run on the Indians’ second play from scrimmage to make it 7-0 just over a minute into the game.
His brother Knowledge took care of things the rest of the way. Knowledge carried the ball 28 times for 170 yards and scored Shamokin’s second touchdown on a two-yard run in the third quarter to give the Indians a 10-point lead.
Showing great consistency, Knowledge had seven runs of nine yards, an eight-yarder, four more of seven yards and four more of six yards, with a 34-yarder thrown in to set up his short touchdown. In addition, he made a lot of tackles on defense and had one of the two interceptions to preserve the lead. He even physically picked up a teammate who was having cramping problems and took him to the sideline.
“I told Knowledge he was our MVP tonight,” Hynoski said. “He’s a great athlete and he’s becoming a real leader of our team.”
Wisdom also cracked the 100-yard mark with five carries for 106 yards, thanks to his big run.
But the lack of a killer instinct in the red zone was disappointing.
After Lewisburg’s Cohen Hoover kicked a 19-yard field goal in the second quarter to cut the lead to 7-3, Shamokin kept the ball for 9 minutes and 25 seconds, driving 73 yards in 18 plays, only to come up short with a bad case of clock management at the end.
Facing a fourth-and-one at the 10-yard line with no timeouts left and the clock running out, quarterback Brett Nye ran three yards for a first down instead of trying to throw to the end zone.
Lewisburg answered Shamokin’s second touchdown with a nice, 12-play, 80-yard drive of its own. Quarterback Wade Young completed 5 of 7 passes for 60 yards on the series, and added 17 yards on five carries, and sophomore fullback Sean Field scored on a four-yard run.
But Shamokin did a good job of keeping senior speedster Cam Michaels in check. Michaels did catch two passes for 35 yards, including a 32-yarder that set up the field goal, but gained only five yards on six carries.
“We did a great job containing Michaels,” Hynoski said.
Shamokin drove to Lewisburg’s eight-yard line but a sack of Nye resulted in a missed 28-yard field goal attempt, which actually added nine yards for Lewisburg’s offense on the change of possession.
Lewisburg started driving again but Knowledge Artis-Jones had a 29-yard interception return. Although that was halved by a block-in-the-back call, Shamokin kept the ball for 11 more plays before Lewisburg again made a stop at the 10.
The Green Dragons converted a fourth-down play for a 21-yard pass but on the next play, Chase Pensyl intercepted a tipped pass to effectively end the game.
Lewisburg head coach Eric Wicks said over-pursuit by some of his younger defenders enabled the Indians to run the ball.
“A lot of our guys are running around blocks. They have to understand to take on a block, then go to the ball instead of running around blocks.”
Both teams step into the meat grinder next week. In addition to Shamokin hosting Southern on Friday, the Green Dragons host Jersey Shore next Saturday.
Shamokin 13, Lewisburg 9
Saturday at Lewisburg
Shamokin (1-0) 7 0 6 0 — 13
Lewisburg (0-1) 0 3 6 0 — 9
Scoring summary
First quarter
S — Wisdom Artis-Jones, 67 run (Chase Pensyl kick)
Second quarter
L — Cohen Hoover, 19 FG
Third quarter
S — Knowledge Artis-Jones, 2 run (run failed)
L — Sean Field, 4 run (kick blocked)
Team statistics
Sham Lew
First Downs 20 11
Rushes-yds. 53-331 23-83
Passing yds. 48 116
Total yds. 379 199
Passing (C-A-I) 5-8-0 8-20-2
Penalties 9-68 7-52
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Shamokin — Knowledge Artis-Jones 28-170, TD; Wisdom Artis-Jones, 5-106, TD; Corey Adams 7-31, Brett Nye 10-22, Jayce Gingk 1-4, team 2-(-2). Lewisburg –Wade Young 13-68, Field 4-10, TD; Cam Michaels 6-5.
PASSING: Shamokin — Nye 5-8-0, 48 yds. Lewisburg – Young 8-20-2, 116 yds.
RECEIVING: Shamokin — Pensyl 3-25, Ryder Zulkowski 2-23. Lewisburg – Trent Wenrich 2-44, Cam Michaels 2-35, Jack Blough 2-30, Quinn Michaels 2-7.
INTERCEPTIONS: Shamokin — K. Artis-Jones, Pensyl.
