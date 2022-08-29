LEWISBURG — For the second straight season, Shamokin Area made enough mistakes in its opening football game against Lewisburg to make what should have been a fairly comfortable win a nail-biter.

Last year, four turnovers plagued the Indians in a 6-3 win. This time, it was a failure to score points in the red zone. Three times the Indians were inside the 10-yard line and came up empty and they needed two fourth-quarter interceptions to hold off the Green Dragons, 13-9, despite a huge statistical edge, at Bucknell’s Christy Mathewson Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.