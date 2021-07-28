NEWVILLE — Mifflinburg 8-10 All-Stars manager Nathan Weikel will tell you himself that Wednesday’s game against Southern Lehigh was not an easy one.
For just the third time this postseason, Mifflinburg trailed in a game as Southern Lehigh jumped out to an early three-run lead.
But in true Mifflinburg fashion, the Section 3 champs didn’t stay down for long.
Mifflinburg rebounded with a five-run third inning to come back and take a 10-5 victory over Southern Lehigh in the winner’s bracket final of the PA Little League 8-10 Baseball State Tournament at Newville’s Little League Complex.
“It was a very challenging win. We came out and scored a run in the first inning, but it was like the boys weren’t with it today,” said Weikel, whose team also had to deal with a more than 30-minute rain delay after the third inning.
“They came back and they battled back like they always do, but that day of rest (on Tuesday), it might have got them down a little bit, but I’m still very happy with how they played.”
A ground rule double by Brennen Snyder and an RBI single from Andrew Yerger put Mifflinburg’s first run on the board to open the game.
Southern Lehigh responded with a pair of runs in the first and second innings to take a 4-1 lead.
But in the third inning, however, is when Mifflinburg’s players started playing the way they are capable of.
Beginning with a leadoff bunt base hit from Hayden Showalter, Mifflinburg would score five runs in the third.
An RBI double to left by Lukas Shaffer helped get the third inning rolling. Hudson Troup followed with an RBI single to center, plus RBI walks from Jaxon Kaskie and Callen Hommel and a wild pitch that brought Vaughn Yoder home resulted in a 6-4 lead for Mifflinburg.
“We did (have one of our typical innings in the fifth). It seems like every game so far this postseason we get a good inning, which helps us out,” said Weikel. “Up until that point (in the third), the bats weren’t there and we were kind of dead, but the kids came back. They got the bats out and they got us going again, and it was enough to hold off Southern Lehigh.”
Yoder had a big hand in helping Mifflinburg fend off Southern Lehigh.
In addition to pitching 3.2 innings in relief of starter Brennen Snyder to get the win for Mifflinburg, Yoder also hit a solo home run in the fifth.
That homer (Vaughn’s first career round-tripper) not only resulted in an 8-4 lead for the Union County All-Stars, but it also provided the spark Yoder’s teammates needed to pull away to reach the state championship game.
“That was my first home run in a game, so it felt good. I didn’t think the ball was going to go over (the fence), and when I found out it did I was very happy about that,” said Yoder, who finished the game 2-for-3 and had two runs scored.
In regard to his effort on the mound, Yoder said, “At first I wasn’t doing so good, but then I started getting into a rhythm and that felt pretty good.”
“Yes, Yoder’s homer did give us a lift — it really did. Congratulations to (Vaughn). As far as I know that’s the first home hit during the tournament, so kudos to him,” said Weikel. “You know, Vaughn had great pitching, too, so he played awesome today.
“I can only imagine what it’s like for him to pitch like he did and to also hit a home run. He has to be on cloud nine — I know I would be,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Mifflinburg, which also got two-hit days from Showalter and Snyder (who doubled twice on the day), will get another day off today before facing either Southern Lehigh or Aston Middletown in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Rest assured, Mifflinburg’s players won’t be having another fun, relaxing day like they had on Tuesday. Today will be business as usual to get ready for whoever they’ll face in the final.
“We kind of took it easy on them on their day off (Tuesday), but we’ll definitely have practice (today). We want to keep them contained a little bit. They were having a good time (Tuesday) like they should be,” said Weikel.
“Coming into a game like this one here, we didn’t want it (to be as close as it was), but it kind of showed that they weren’t themselves today, so I think (today) we’re going to still continue to go and we’re going to practice and hopefully we’ll come out Friday and hit it right off the bat.”
PA Little League 8-10 Baseball State TournamentAt Newville Little League ComplexMifflinburg 10, Southern Lehigh 5
Mifflinburg 105 112 – 10-10-1 So. Lehigh 220 001 – 5-7-1 Brennen Snyder, Vaughn Yoder (2), Hayden Showalter (6) and Lukas Shaffer. Sammy Moscato, Declan Walsh (3), Beckett Spigelmyer (6) and Braylon Showalter, Thomas Roth (3). WP: Yoder. LP: Moscato.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Showalter, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Snyder, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Shaffer, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-1, RBI, run; Ben Wertman, 1-for-2; Hudson Troup, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Yoder, 2-for-3, HR (5th, solo), walk, 2 runs, RBI; Jaxon Kaskie, walk, RBI; Callen Hommel, walk, RBI.
Top Southern Lehigh batters: Walsh, 1-for-4, run; Showalter, 1-for-3, double, walk, run; Moscato, 2-for-3, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Kolby Szwaraski, 2-for-2, 2 walks, 3 RBI; Lucian Magazzu, walk, RBI; Carter Lyall, walk; Spigelmyer, 1-for-2, walk, run.
