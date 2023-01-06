MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team began the new year the same way it ended last year — with a commanding victory.
The Lions scored 29 points in the first half of Thursday’s Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup against Columbia County Christian to cruise to a 43-23 win over the Defenders.
After taking the Montgomery Christmas Tournament title last week (with a 48-23 win over Midd-West), Meadowbrook is now 5-1 on the season.
“The biggest thing for our girls right now is just gaining confidence,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin. “And the more wins we get in games like (the Montgomery) tournament especially, the more confidence the girls get in themselves.”
A couple of quick buckets by Alayna Smith got the Lions off to a good start to the game, and by the time Kailey Devlin hit a 3-pointer at the end of the opening quarter Meadowbrook held a 14-4 lead.
Then midway through the second quarter, Kailey Devlin hit a pair of layups to key an 8-0 run that gave the Lions a 23-8 lead.
“We were a little slow to start, but in the second quarter we started putting some things together and I felt we played at the pace we wanted to play at,” said coach Devlin. “We talked at halftime about maintaining that, and just keeping the focus and playing at the same pace, and we were able to do that early in the third quarter.”
Meadowbrook opened the second half with a 9-0 run, including seven points in the first 1:38 to turn a 29-16 lead at the break into a 36-16 advantage. A pair of buckets from Kailey Devlin and one from Smith highlighted the run.
“I said to the girls (at the half), ‘sometimes you come out of halftime with that lull, but when we came out, I felt like we played really focused basketball,” said Meadowbrook’s coach.
And from the middle of the third quarter on, Meadowbrook’s starters got the rest of the night off and the Lions’ reserves got some valuable gametime experience.
“Honestly, we have a nice group of younger athletes. Our sophomore group has a lot of experience from last year, and our freshman group coming up loves basketball, and you can just see it. That combination gives us the ability to give those starters a rest in games like this,” said coach Devlin.
“We also talked a lot to the girls about getting game-speed shots, and some of these girls are afraid to shoot. I said we need them by the halfway point of the season to have taken a 100 game shots, so that when we need them, they are ready.”
Kailey Devlin, along with scoring a game-high 19 points, added eight rebounds and two steals on the night, plus Fasnacht added nine points, nine rebounds, seven steals, two assists and two blocks.
In addition, Madalyn Fasnacht chipped in nine points, nine rebounds, seven steals, two assists and two blocks, plus Smith had seven points on the night.
Meadowbrook next hosts Johnstown Christian at noon Saturday in a big ACAA contest.
“I think we are where I expected us to be at this point, and the fact we are 5-1 is fortunate because there have a couple of tough games,” said coach Devlin. “And the thing I’m happy with there is we won a couple of tight games, where in the past those are the games we’ve dropped and we haven’t quite gotten over that hurdle, so that’s really big for us.”
Meadowbrook Christian 43, Columbia County Christian 23
At Meadowbrook Christian School
Columbia Co. 4 12 2 5 – 23
Meadowbrook 14 15 9 5 – 43
Columbia County 23
Kara Boudman 6 0-2 15; Hazlee Bialecki 1 0-0 2; Grace Clippinger 1 0-2 2; Olivia Beishline 0 0-0 0; Ashleigh Boudman 1 0-0 2; Elizabeth Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-4 23.
3-point goals: K. Boudman 3.
Meadowbrook (5-1) 43
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 4; Kailey Devlin 7 3-5 19; Emma George 0 0-2 0; Addison Nevius 1 0-0 2; Kat Bennage 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Fasnacht 4 1-2 9; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 3 1-2 7; Grace Ask 0 0-0 0; Melanie Eager 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-11 43.
3-point goals: Devlin 2.
