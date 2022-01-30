Milton Area High School took ninth over the weekend at the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Milton competed in the 2A Small Varsity division and racked up 76.9 points. Landsale Catholic and Richland finished 1-2, followed by Moniteau, Pope John Paul II, United, Bishop McCourt and Johnstown. Ringgold took 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.