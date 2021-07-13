NEW BERLIN — The PA Little League District 13 Junior Baseball final between West Branch and Mifflinburg scheduled for Monday was postponed by rain. The contest will be made up at 5:30 p.m. today at New Berlin’s Junior Field.
Bucknell’s Rick Mottram repeats as Academic All-American
AUSTIN, Texas – Bucknell’s Rick Mottram became a repeat CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
Mottram, a linebacker and mechanical engineering major, is the fourth Bison football player to make two CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams. He joined Larry Brunt (1975 & 1976), Mike Morrow (1984 & 1986) and David Berardinelli (1991 & 1992).
This year, Mottram is among nine repeat selections from the 2019, 2018 and 2017 teams, along with Jake Chisholm (Dayton), Ezra Gray (Alabama State), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), Blaise Andries (Minnesota), Wes Genant (South Dakota State), Spencer DeMedal (Duquesne), Kekaula Kaniho (Boise State) and K.J. Smith (North Alabama). He and Fordham’s Ryan Greenhagen, a second-team honoree, represented the Patriot League on the 2020-21 Academic All-America squad.
Mottram, also a 2019 First Team Academic All-American, graduated as a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Football Team member and a two-time FCS ADA Academic All-Star. He was tabbed as one of nine finalists for the 2020-21 FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship.
Mottram was voted as the 2021 Spring Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year and made his third-straight Academic All-Patriot League Team. Also a 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Semifinalist, he totaled 170 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, six sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 28 career games, 17 of which were starts. As a junior in 2019, he became the first Bison since 2014 to post at least 100 tackles in a single season.
Off the field, Mottram worked as a research assistant in Bucknell’s Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Engineering departments. He also helped recreate the curriculum of an engineering seminar called Engineering Athletics and worked as a tutor at Bucknell’s Teaching & Learning Center.
Mottram captured Bucknell’s Alvin F. Jackson, Jr. Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award for outstanding academic and athletic achievement and future promise as a Bucknell alumni. He also earned Bucknell’s Ernest & Josephine Christensen Award, which is given to the outstanding graduate in engineering, and Bucknell’s Terry J. Hibbard Award for Academic Achievement, which is presented to mechanical engineering students for outstanding academic achievement as reflected in academic standing, quality of work, performance on senior design project team, independent study, honors thesis and/or research under the direction of a faculty member.
Outside of Bucknell, Mottram served as a private equity summer analyst for Twin Bridge Capital Partners, a mechanical engineering intern for Princetel Inc. and a research and web design intern for Lohnpack Contract Filling. After his graduation from Bucknell, he began to work as a systems engineer for Lockheed Martin Space. He is also working towards his master’s degree in space systems engineering from Johns Hopkins University in their Engineering for Professionals program.
In 2017, Mottram was chosen as one of five NFF Chapter Scholar-Athletes by the NFF & College Hall of Fame and represented Bucknell at the NFF Chapter Awards Banquet in New York City; the valedictorian of his high school class, he graduated with the top GPA in Allentown High School history, a weighted 4.549.
Brunt made the 1975 and 1976 first teams as an end while Berardinelli was recognized on the 1991 and 1992 first teams as a wide receiver. Morrow made the 1986 first team as a wide receiver and the 1984 second team as a punter. Notably, Gene Luccarelli made the 1970 Academic All-America Football Second Team as a defensive back and the 1971 Academic All-America Baseball Team as an outfielder.
