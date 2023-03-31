SELINSGROVE — After playing a couple of close matches against Selinsgrove a year ago, Milton coach Andrew McNeal was eager to see how his Black Panthers stacked up against the Seals in Thursday’s Heartland-I contest.
McNeal and Milton’s players still have a lot of work to do following Selinsgrove’s 5-0 victory that kept the Black Panthers winless on the season.
“There were a lot of close matches, and I have to say this was one of the matches that I really wanted to benchmark the team on,” said McNeal. “It was a match that (considering) from last year’s results, I thought that it would be very close.
“It’s obviously not the result that I wanted, but it’s a close result that I think we can work (with),” added Milton’s coach.
One of the matches McNeal was pleased with was at No. 3 singles. Freshman Hagan Hanselman fell in a three-setter to Selinsgrove’s Benjamin Rowan, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
“I can’t say how proud I am with Hagan’s play this year. He’s dealt with a little bit of nerves and a little bit of just being inexperienced, but I think we’re going to work on some stuff obviously through the rest of this season and the offseason,” said McNeal.
“He’s looking like he’ll probably end up being a No. 1 singles player next year, so I think being at No. 3 is a great spot for him. He’s playing a lot of close matches and he’s getting that experience ahead of time before he jumps into the No. 1 spot.”
The play of both doubles teams also pleased McNeal.
The No. 2 team of Tyler Geiswite and Gaven Shoemaker fell in tiebreaks to Selinsgrove’s Andon Kloostra and John Ke, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
And at No. 1 doubles for Milton (0-4), Gaven Russell and Keegan Gill fought hard but fell 6-4, 6-3 to the Seals’ duo of Joaquin Basu and Lomond Rogers.
“We need to work on some small things here and there so we will do a lot better the next time we play this team, especially with our doubles teams. I’ve sort of been mixing them up a little bit — trying to get a good mix of two players that work well together,” said McNeal.
“The No. 2 team did really well. That was the first time I actually had them play together outside of just practice. I think they did really well, and I think they’ll be able to communicate a little bit better and get used to each other’s playing styles a little more (moving forward).”
At Nos. 1 and 2 singles for Milton, Trace Witter and Noah Heimbach both fell in a pair of quick two-setters.
“No, No. 1 and 2 singles didn’t (go well). For Noah, that was the first time I put him at No. 2. He played a couple of singles matches last year, but I think it’s just a matter of him dialing in on some the things he needs to work on,” said McNeal.
“Trace obviously played a really great player in Austin Imhoff, who was seeded last year for District 4 singles, and I expect him to be seeded again this year. Trace is a three-sport athlete, and I think he’s just glad to be able to play through the matches this season and try to get a couple of the close matches, and dial in some of the things he needs to work on.”
Thankfully for coach McNeal and his players, it’s still early in the season, and he expects get a few wins under their belts before its all said and done.
“We have a full 18-match season, and a quarter of the season is almost done. But benchmark-wise, I like to see them have these long matches now, because as we go into the season more, we will be able to take the positives and the negatives from these matches that are really close and build upon them,” said McNeal. “And then for the second half of the season, we want to try to make a little bit more of a push into breaking out and winning some more matches.”
Selinsgrove 5, Milton 0
at Selinsgrove
Singles
1. Austin Imhoof (S) def. Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-1.
2. McAlister DeFazio (S) def. Noah Heimbach, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Benjamin Rowan (S) def. Hagan Hanselman, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
Doubles
1. Joaquin Basu-Lomond Rogers (S) def. Gaven Russell-Keegan Gill, 6-4, 6-3.
2. Andon Kloostra-John Ke (S) def. Tyler Geiswite-Deven Shoemaker, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.