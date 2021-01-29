Lewisburg 54
Midd-West 18
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons reeled off three straight pins early in the match to rack up a 15-point lead before they rolled to a 54-18 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win Thursday.
Brady Cromley (172), Trent Wenrich (189) and Zander Walter (215) got those three pins in a row for Lewisburg, and the Green Dragons later got a pin from Logan Bartlett (145).
Lewisburg 54, Midd-West 18at Lewisburg152:
Hagen Persun (L) dec. Jeffrey Yount, 6-2.
160:
Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Hayden Runyon, :13.
172:
Brady Cromley (L) pinned Ben Umstead, 4:59.
189:
Trent Wenrich (L) pinned Jeffrey Herman, 1:33.
215:
Zander Walter (L) pinned Elijah Grove, 1:46.
285:
Jacob Ferster (MW) won by forfeit.
106:
Caden Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
113:
Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
120:
Quintong Bartlett (L) won by forfeit.
126:
Derek Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
132:
Kaiden Wagner (L) dec. Conner Heckman, 2-1.
138:
Austin Aucker (MW) pinned Daniel Leao, :39.
145:
Logan Bartlett (L) pinned Caden Wolfley, 3:31.
Girls basketball
Montgomery 32
Meadowbrook Chr. 25
MONTGOMERY — Despite a game-high 19 points from Kailey Devlin, the Lions fell to the Red Raiders in the nonleague matchup. Meadowbrook Christian (0-5) next hosts Belleville Mennonite at 7 p.m. tonight.
Montgomery 32, Meadowbrook Chr. 25At MontgomeryScore by quarters
Meadowbrook 8 8 2 7 — 25 Montgomery 10 8 4 10 — 32
Meadowbrook (0-5) 25
Alyssa Canelo 0 0-0 0; Kailey Devlin 6 7-8 19; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Shelby Hartman 1 0-0 2; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 1 0-2 2.
Totals:
9 7-10 25.
3-point goals:
None.
Montgomery 32
Shelby McRae 5 2-4 12; Taylor McRae 1 1-4 3; Morgan Tupper 1 0-0 2; Natalie St. James 1 0-0 2; Clara Ulrich 4 0-0 8; Faith Persing 1 3-4 5.
Totals:
13 6-12 32.
3-point goals: None.
