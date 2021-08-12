Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 59 55 .518 _ Philadelphia 59 55 .518 _ New York 57 55 .509 1 Washington 50 63 .442 8½ Miami 48 67 .417 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 69 46 .600 _ Cincinnati 61 54 .530 8 St. Louis 57 56 .504 11 Chicago 52 64 .448 17½ Pittsburgh 41 73 .360 27½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 73 41 .640 _ Los Angeles 69 45 .605 4 San Diego 66 50 .569 8 Colorado 51 63 .447 22 Arizona 35 80 .304 38½
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 5, Colorado 1 Miami 7, San Diego 0 N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0 Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings San Francisco 7, Arizona 2 Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 12:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-11), 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m. Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Gutierrez 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 5:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 7-6) at Arizona (Widener 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 10-8) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 45 .605 _ Boston 66 50 .569 4 New York 63 51 .553 6 Toronto 62 51 .549 6½ Baltimore 38 74 .339 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 67 48 .583 _ Cleveland 55 57 .491 10½ Detroit 56 60 .483 11½ Minnesota 50 65 .435 17 Kansas City 49 64 .434 17
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 68 46 .596 _ Oakland 66 48 .579 2 Seattle 60 55 .522 8½ Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½ Texas 40 74 .351 28
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0 Houston 5, Colorado 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2 Detroit 5, Baltimore 2 Oakland 6, Cleveland 3 Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 2, Texas 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Bassitt 11-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-4), 1:10 p.m. Detroit (Manning 2-5) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 4:10 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-5), 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:15 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-1), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 48 37 .565 — Omaha (Kansas City) 47 37 .560 ½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 45 40 .529 3 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 43 .494 6 Columbus (Cleveland) 37 47 .440 10½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 37 47 .440 10½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 33 52 .388 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 51 32 .614 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 32 .605 1 Worcester (Boston) 46 38 .548 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 39 44 .470 12 Rochester (Washington) 33 48 .407 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 30 54 .357 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 30 .647 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 36 .581 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 49 37 .570 6½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 48 38 .558 7½ Memphis (St. Louis) 40 46 .465 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 34 50 .405 20½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 30 55 .353 25
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 7, Columbus 4 Syracuse 11, Worcester 4 Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game Nashville 8, Louisville 5 Buffalo 5, Rochester 0 Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3 Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8 St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9 Iowa 12, Omaha 7
Thursday’s Games
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 33 .612 — Portland (Boston) 50 34 .595 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 39 43 .476 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 48 .429 15½ Reading (Philadelphia) 33 52 .388 19 Hartford (Colorado) 29 56 .341 23
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 52 32 .619 — Bowie (Baltimore) 50 34 .595 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 37 .554 5½ Erie (Detroit) 45 40 .529 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 43 43 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 31 54 .365 21½
Wednesday’s Games
Bowie 8, Richmond 4 Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0 Hartford 3, Binghamton 0 Akron at Reading, ppd. Altoona at Erie, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 54 32 .628 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 44 39 .530 5½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 38 47 .447 15½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 49 .410 18½ Wilmington (Washington) 34 51 .400 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 61 25 .709 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 54 32 .628 7 Greenville (Boston) 45 40 .529 15½ Hickory (Texas) 39 46 .459 21½ Rome (Atlanta) 38 48 .442 23 Asheville (Houston) 35 47 .427 24 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 53 .384 28
Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 5 Rome 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings Brooklyn 16, Wilmington 5 Jersey Shore 7, Hudson Valley 6 Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 1st game Asheville at Aberdeen, 2nd game, ppd. Bowling Green 6, Greenville 4
Thursday’s Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 52 34 .605 — Down East (Texas) 48 37 .565 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 37 48 .435 14½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 60 .302 26
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 51 35 .593 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 47 39 .547 4 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 43 43 .500 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 30 56 .349 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 61 24 .718 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 43 .500 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 40 45 .471 21 Augusta (Atlanta) 36 50 .419 25½
Wednesday’s Games
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 7, 1st game Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 6, 2nd game Carolina 19, Down East 10 Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 2 Salem 9, Fredericksburg 4 Columbia 5, Fayetteville 3 Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3
Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 12 3 4 40 35 22 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 New York City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17 D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21 Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23 CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24 New York 5 8 4 19 21 22 Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25 Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29 Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 10 4 4 34 33 20 Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14 LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28 Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16 Minnesota United 7 5 5 26 21 21 Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29 Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25 Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20 FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25 San Jose 5 7 6 21 21 27 Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25 Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20 Vancouver 3 7 7 16 19 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 13
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m. New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m. New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at New York, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 20
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 1 28 20 7 North Carolina 6 4 3 21 17 9 Gotham FC 5 2 5 20 13 8 Orlando 5 4 5 20 17 16 Chicago 6 6 2 20 15 20 Reign FC 6 6 1 19 17 14 Washington 5 5 3 18 15 15 Houston 5 6 2 17 15 18 Louisville 4 6 2 14 10 18 Kansas City 0 9 4 4 6 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Friday, August 13 Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 14
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Chicago at North Carolina, 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 18 Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
