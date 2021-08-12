Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 59 55 .518 _ Philadelphia 59 55 .518 _ New York 57 55 .509 1 Washington 50 63 .442 8½ Miami 48 67 .417 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 69 46 .600 _ Cincinnati 61 54 .530 8 St. Louis 57 56 .504 11 Chicago 52 64 .448 17½ Pittsburgh 41 73 .360 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 73 41 .640 _ Los Angeles 69 45 .605 4 San Diego 66 50 .569 8 Colorado 51 63 .447 22 Arizona 35 80 .304 38½

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Colorado 1 Miami 7, San Diego 0 N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0 L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0 Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings San Francisco 7, Arizona 2 Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 12:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-11), 12:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m. Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Gutierrez 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 5:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 7-6) at Arizona (Widener 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 10-8) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 45 .605 _ Boston 66 50 .569 4 New York 63 51 .553 6 Toronto 62 51 .549 6½ Baltimore 38 74 .339 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 67 48 .583 _ Cleveland 55 57 .491 10½ Detroit 56 60 .483 11½ Minnesota 50 65 .435 17 Kansas City 49 64 .434 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 46 .596 _ Oakland 66 48 .579 2 Seattle 60 55 .522 8½ Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½ Texas 40 74 .351 28

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0 Houston 5, Colorado 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2 Detroit 5, Baltimore 2 Oakland 6, Cleveland 3 Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 2, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 11-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-4), 1:10 p.m. Detroit (Manning 2-5) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 4:10 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-5), 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:15 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-1), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 48 37 .565 — Omaha (Kansas City) 47 37 .560 ½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 45 40 .529 3 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 43 .494 6 Columbus (Cleveland) 37 47 .440 10½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 37 47 .440 10½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 33 52 .388 15

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 51 32 .614 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 32 .605 1 Worcester (Boston) 46 38 .548 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 39 44 .470 12 Rochester (Washington) 33 48 .407 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 30 54 .357 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 30 .647 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 36 .581 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 49 37 .570 6½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 48 38 .558 7½ Memphis (St. Louis) 40 46 .465 15½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 34 50 .405 20½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 30 55 .353 25

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 7, Columbus 4 Syracuse 11, Worcester 4 Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game Nashville 8, Louisville 5 Buffalo 5, Rochester 0 Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3 Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8 St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9 Iowa 12, Omaha 7

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 33 .612 — Portland (Boston) 50 34 .595 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 39 43 .476 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 48 .429 15½ Reading (Philadelphia) 33 52 .388 19 Hartford (Colorado) 29 56 .341 23

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 52 32 .619 — Bowie (Baltimore) 50 34 .595 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 37 .554 5½ Erie (Detroit) 45 40 .529 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 43 43 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 31 54 .365 21½

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 8, Richmond 4 Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0 Hartford 3, Binghamton 0 Akron at Reading, ppd. Altoona at Erie, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 54 32 .628 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 44 39 .530 5½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 38 47 .447 15½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 49 .410 18½ Wilmington (Washington) 34 51 .400 19½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 61 25 .709 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 54 32 .628 7 Greenville (Boston) 45 40 .529 15½ Hickory (Texas) 39 46 .459 21½ Rome (Atlanta) 38 48 .442 23 Asheville (Houston) 35 47 .427 24 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 53 .384 28

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 5 Rome 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings Brooklyn 16, Wilmington 5 Jersey Shore 7, Hudson Valley 6 Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 1st game Asheville at Aberdeen, 2nd game, ppd. Bowling Green 6, Greenville 4

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 52 34 .605 — Down East (Texas) 48 37 .565 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 37 48 .435 14½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 60 .302 26

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 51 35 .593 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 47 39 .547 4 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 43 43 .500 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 30 56 .349 21

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 61 24 .718 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 43 .500 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 40 45 .471 21 Augusta (Atlanta) 36 50 .419 25½

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 7, 1st game Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 6, 2nd game Carolina 19, Down East 10 Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 2 Salem 9, Fredericksburg 4 Columbia 5, Fayetteville 3 Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m. Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 12 3 4 40 35 22 Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23 New York City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18 Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19 Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17 D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21 Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23 CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24 New York 5 8 4 19 21 22 Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25 Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29 Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26 Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30 Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 10 4 4 34 33 20 Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14 LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28 Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16 Minnesota United 7 5 5 26 21 21 Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29 Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25 Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20 FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25 San Jose 5 7 6 21 21 27 Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25 Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20 Vancouver 3 7 7 16 19 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 13

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m. New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m. New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at New York, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m. Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 9 3 1 28 20 7 North Carolina 6 4 3 21 17 9 Gotham FC 5 2 5 20 13 8 Orlando 5 4 5 20 17 16 Chicago 6 6 2 20 15 20 Reign FC 6 6 1 19 17 14 Washington 5 5 3 18 15 15 Houston 5 6 2 17 15 18 Louisville 4 6 2 14 10 18 Kansas City 0 9 4 4 6 20 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Friday, August 13 Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 14

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Chicago at North Carolina, 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 18 Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Kansas City at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Reign FC, 10 p.m. Sunday, August 22 Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Tanner Scott from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Christian Vazquez on bereavement list. Recalled C connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East). Placed CF Alex Verdugo on the restricted list. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to August 8. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple0-A East). Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Birminham (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Akil Baddo on the 7-day IL. Placed OF Derek Hill on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Zack Short from toledo. Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to Omaha (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Kyle Zimmer to Omaha on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 1B Jared Walsh from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Clay Holmes on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP A.J. Cole to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Connor Overton from Buffalo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP J.J. Wendelken off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassinged RHP Seth Frankoff to the minor leagues. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to Reno. ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 60-day IL. Designated C Kevan Smith for assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Art Warren from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned 1B Alex Blandino to Louisville (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Edwin Uceta from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Mookie Betts on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Jesus Sanchez to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP John Curtiss and LHP Angel Perdomo on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Justin Topa from the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Aaron Ashby to Nashville. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Connor Sadzeck on a minor league contract. NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Seranthony Dominguez to Reading (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon and LF Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. Optioned LHP Damon Jones to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RF Luis Gonzalez off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. Recalled SS Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Nolin from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Sam Clay to Rochester. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Anderson DeLeon to the active list. Placed RHP Hunter Caudelle on the inactive list. Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Augie Gallardo. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Nate Roe. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Matt Valin. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CHICAGO BULLS — Traded F Al-Frouq Amino to San Antonio in exchange for G DeMar DeRozan, F Thaddeus Young and a draft consideration. Re-signed G Javonte Green. Signed C Tony Bradley. DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed G Will Barton. INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Isaiah Jackson to a rookie scale contract. OKLAHOMA CITY — Re-signed F Mike Muscala. TORONTO RAPTORS) Signed G Isaac Bonga. UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Jared Butler. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Demetrius Harris, DLs Margus Hunt, Jack Crawford and Josh Mauro. Waived Ss Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge, OL Ryan Pope and TE Cary Angeline. Placed WR Andy isabella on the COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Josh Bynes. Waived S Lano Hill after activating him from the COVID-19 list then released him from the non-football injury list with an injury settlement. DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Javon Leake. Waived RB Michael Warren with an injury designation. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Darius Jackson. Waived WR Damon Hazelton. Placed DB Bradley Roby on the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich to contract extensions through 2026. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks. Waived DB Shaun Crawford. Activated LB Divine Deablo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR Trey Quinn on IR. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed OT Ryan Pope of waivers from Arizona. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Myron Mitchell from the COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Michael Walker on IR. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Elijah Qualls and DT Willie Henry. Waived DL R.J. McIntosh and WR Derrick Dillon. Waived LB Cale Garrett. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Donald Payne and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Released WR Kevin White. Waived DB Tim Harris from IR with an injury settlement. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Lakiem Williams. Released DE Aldon Smith. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes. Placed TE Donnie Ernsberger on IR. Canadian Football League CFL — Fined Winnipeg DB Noah Hallett for a high and unnecessary hit in a game against Hamilton on Aug. 5. Fined BC Lions LB Jordan Williams for a high-hit on Saskatchewan QB Cody Fajardo in a game on Aug. 6. Fined Edmonton OL David Beard for a chop-block in a game against Ottawa on Aug. 7. HOCKEY National Hockey League FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract. Minor league East Coast Hockey League IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed D Evan Wardley. WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Nick Albano. SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Named Patrick Ouckama academy director. FC DALLAS — Loaned F Dante Sealy to PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of the 2021 season with an option to buy and extended his contract through the 2024 season with club options for 2025 and 2026. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired F Matheus “Davo” Alvarenga de Oliveira on loan from Brazilian club, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista with a club option to purchase contract at the end of the season. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed tecnical director Ned Grabavoy to a multi-year contract extension. COLLEGE GEORGETOWN — Named Brock Keener baseball volunteer assistant coach. HOBART — Named David Delgado and Seth Williams football assistant coaches and Michael Green and Matt Fleischacker defensive coordinators.

