LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University’s Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, has earned the first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Pitcher of the Week award for the 2023 season.
Waltman and the Bald Eagles opened the season on Sunday (Feb. 19) with a thrilling 2-1, nine-inning victory over host Goldey-Beacom.
Waltman went the distance and allowed just three hits in all nine innings of work. She struck out five and surrendered just one walk.
Behind Waltman’s game-one pitching effort, the Bald Eagle split the season-opening series Sunday.
Lycoming’s James named to CSC Academic All-District men’s basketball teamWILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College junior guard Mavin James earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District men’s basketball team honors, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The CSC nominates student-athletes recognized for their performance in competition and in the classroom. Academic All-District selections will advance to the Academic All-America ballot. First, second, and third team selections will be announced in mid-March. Nominees must maintain a 3.50 GPA and must have played in half of their contests and be a major contributor to the program.
James appeared in all 25 games for the Warriors, averaging 12.3 minutes per game, averaging 2.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. The 6-4 swing player posted a season-high nine points against Wilkes in a MAC Freedom outing on Nov. 30.
The Warriors finished the regular season 16-9, 11-5 in the MAC Freedom and are set to host Arcadia in a MAC Freedom semifinal matchup today at 7 p.m. at Lamade gym.
Lycoming’s Lockard, Yoh, named to CSC Academic All-District women’s basketball teamWILLIAMSPORT – Junior Emily Lockard and sophomore Ashley Yoh have each earned a nod to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District women’s basketball team, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The CSC nominates student-athletes recognized for their performance in competition and in the classroom. Academic All-District selections will advance to the Academic All-America ballot. First, second, and third team selections will be announced in mid-March. Nominees must maintain a 3.50 GPA and must have played in half of their contests and be a major contributor to the program.
Lockard led the Warriors through the 2022-23 season, pacing the team with 234 points, averaging 9.4 per game. She also led the team in rebounds with 173. Lockard ranked 14th in scoring in the MAC Freedom, ninth in rebounding, and third in field goal percentage (.457).
Yoh finished tied for second on the Warriors in scoring, averaging 8.4 points per game. She also ranked second on the team behind Lockard in with 140 rebounds, averaging 6.1 per game. Yoh ranked 19th in scoring for the MAC Freedom and also ranked 15th in rebounds.
Hawks fire Nate McMillan with team stuck in 8th in EastATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday fired coach Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
Atlanta general manager Landry Fields announcing the firing. The Hawks are 29-30 and in eighth place in the East this season.
Assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach. Prunty joined the Hawks in July 2021 as lead assistant.
The 58-year-old McMillan went 99-80 as Atlanta’s coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. His success that season earned him the full-time position.
McMillan was frustrated in his attempts to improve Atlanta’s defense, a consistent weakness that weighed down a team led by high-scoring guard Trae Young.
McMillan denied reports early this season that he considered resigning.
Overall in 19 seasons, McMillan has a 760-668 record with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Hawks.
The Hawks finished 43-39 in the 2021-22 season and, after escaping the play-in tournament, lost to the Miami Heat 4-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Hawks have struggled near .500 most of the season. They lost four of six games before the All-Star break and are only one game ahead of 10th-place Toronto in the East. The slide left Atlanta closer to falling out of the play-in tournament than moving into the No. 6 spot for a guaranteed playoff position. The New York Knicks are sixth, 3 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta.
This has been a season of turnover for Hawks’ leadership. Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 as Fields assumed control of daily operations. Kyle Korver was named assistant general manager on Jan. 16 as the team continued to remodel its front office.
Fields and Korver are working with principal owner Tony Ressler’s son, Nick Ressler, the director of basketball and business operations, in the new management team.
McMillan’s 760 wins rank 18th all-time. In 11 trips to the postseason, his teams have a 28-48 record, including a 11-12 record with Atlanta.
This is not Prunty’s first experience as an interim coach. He posted a 21-16 record as Milwaukee’s interim coach over the final 37 games of the 2017-18 season. He was an assistant with Milwaukee from 2014-18.
Prunty also served as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns (2018-19), Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-13), Portland Trail Blazers (2008-10), Dallas Mavericks (2005-08) and San Antonio Spurs (2000-05), where he won three NBA championships.
